On 9 December 2025, Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe stood in the House of Commons and delivered a devastating speech that should have dominated every front page in Britain. “What happened just yesterday?” he asked. “Two Afghan illegal migrants jailed for raping a schoolgirl. The footage exists. She filmed herself during the rape. Even the Afghanistan Rapist’s own lawyer warned that it would lead to ‘disorder’ if it was released, as it was so horrific.”

The girl screamed: “You’re going to rape me.” She was dragged away, gagged, and forced to perform sex acts in a secluded area while pleading for help from passers-by who never came. The barrister’s explicit warning, fear of “disorder” – was code for what the establishment dreads most: the British public seeing the raw horror and demanding an end to the policies that imported it.

This is not an isolated outrage. It is the latest symptom of an industrial-scale grooming and rape scandal that has destroyed the lives of thousands of very young British girls, overwhelmingly white, working-class, often in care, at the hands of Muslim migrant gangs. Perpetrators have come predominantly from Pakistani communities but also from Afghans, Somalis, and other Muslim-majority groups. What unites them is the cultural and ideological pattern, not skin color.

The Scale: Documented in Peter McLoughlin’s Easy Meat

Peter McLoughlin’s meticulously researched 2016 book Easy Meat: Inside Britain’s Grooming Gang Scandal remains the definitive exposé. Drawing on court records, police files, official inquiries, and survivor accounts, McLoughlin proved that authorities had known for decades about organized networks of Muslim men systematically grooming, drugging, raping, and trafficking vulnerable girls as young as 11 across towns and cities, including Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, Telford, Newcastle, and many more.

In Rotherham alone, the official inquiry confirmed at least 1,400 victims between 1997 and 2013. McLoughlin documented similar patterns nationwide, with thousands more victims. Police, social services, councils, and prosecutors repeatedly failed to act — not out of incompetence, but deliberate fear of “racism” accusations and damaging “community cohesion” with Muslim populations. Girls were dismissed as “promiscuous” or making “lifestyle choices.”

When the scandals finally broke, media outlets defaulted to the euphemism “Asian gangs” to avoid naming the Islamic driver, substituting real racism inducing terms to cover for what is an Islamically motivated crime. (Quran 4:24 – And all married women [are forbidden unto you] save those [captives] whom your right hands possess. It is a decree of Allah for you…”)

It was not Japanese, Chinese, or Thai people who were creating harems of sex slaves out of young white British girls. It was and is Muslims.

McLoughlin showed the ideology at work: non-Muslim girls, especially white British ones, are frequently viewed as “easy meat” — infidels whose bodies are available for exploitation. This is not “a few bad apples.” It is a recurring cultural pattern repeated with every new wave of arrivals from Muslim-majority countries.

Below is the full interview of a survivor of the most famous industrial scale Child Sex Slave gangs in Rotherham. The interview was conducted by Danish-American filmmaker Michael Hanson as part of his film Killing Europe. This full interview was not included in the original film.

Media Complicity: The Greater Civilizational Crime. The physical damage inflicted on the victims is monstrous. But the media’s role in covering it up inflicts even greater harm on the nation — because it prevents the British public from grasping the full truth and demanding the policies required to end it, or, worse, from recognizing the policies that cause it! Time after time, the press:

Obscured or omitted the perpetrators’ religious and migrant status.

Initially described attackers as “local men from [British town]” before the Afghan/Pakistani/Muslim identity emerged.

Focused outrage on “far-right” reactions rather than the Muslim gangs themselves.

Ignored the direct link to uncontrolled mass immigration and policies of ‘Multiculturalism’ instead of integration and adoption of Western values.

It cannot be overemphasized that this is not a journalistic failure. It is active complicity. The same outlets that preach “diversity” have spent years shielding the public from the consequences of the open-borders policies they champion.

The very concept, or narrative attack of “Diversity” itself is a con, as there is zero effort made to get Islamic migrants to accept any British, or other cultures into their communities in Great Britain. Diversity, like Multiculturalism are one way highways to bring destructive cultures and beliefs like Islam into the West, and nothing goes the other way.

By media gaslighting of the nation, they make it politically impossible for voters to insist on the obvious remedies: stop the boats, deport foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers, and halt Islamic immigration.

The state is fully partnered in the betrayal. Successive Labor and Conservative governments have prioritized the protection of Muslims criminals over the safety of British children under the rubric of “community relations”.

Courts have entertained cultural excuses. Evidence has been suppressed under pretexts of “disorder” or “unrest.”

A separate but strikingly similar case occurred nearby in Nuneaton, also in Warwickshire. In July 2025, Afghan asylum seeker Ahmad Mulakhil — who had arrived by small boat only four months earlier — abducted and raped a 12-year-old British girl. He filmed the attack himself. Mulakhil was convicted in February 2026 and sentenced on 27 March 2026 to 15 years in prison plus one year on an extended license.

The sentence has since been referred to the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme for review. Whether the full term will actually be served, and whether Mulakhil will ultimately face deportation after release, remains to be seen, given the repeated failures to remove foreign national sex offenders in similar cases.

Following Mulakhil’s sentencing, Rupert Lowe responded immediately, warning that this is not the first such Afghan migrant rape case and, unless decisive action is taken, it will not be the last. Lowe called for the closing of visa routes from Afghanistan, mass deportation of Afghan illegals, and the ending of the importation schemes.

The Teleological Truth:

This Is Deliberate. The only explanation that fits the decades of cover-up, the repeated suppression of evidence, and the refusal to change course is teleological: the British establishment wants the country’s transformation. Mass Islamic immigration is not a mistake. It is the chosen tool to dismantle a sovereign, historically Christian nation and replace it with a fragmented, multicultural society in which native Britons become a minority and Western principles of equality before the law and child protection are subordinated to imported Islamic supremacist attitudes.

Individual rapists destroy individual lives. The media and political class destroy the nation’s ability to respond. They rob the public of the knowledge needed to reclaim their country.

Rupert Lowe remains one of the few voices in Parliament refusing to stay silent. The resurfaced December 2025 clip — still circulating in April 2026 and gaining traction on X- gives hope that the public will not be gaslit forever.

Britain needs no more inquiries, no more platitudes, no more “far-right backlash” hysteria. It needs the unvarnished truth followed by ruthless action: deport the foreign grooming gang members and rapists, end small-boat arrivals, scrap the asylum scam, and put British girls first.

The terrified schoolgirls who screamed for help that never came and the thousands more like them deserve nothing less. So does the country that their grandparents fought to defend.

RAIR Foundation USA will keep exposing this scandal without apology. The British people have endured enough lies while their daughters are sacrificed on the altar of multiculturalism. The time for silence ended long ago.

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