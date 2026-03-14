UK: Sharia Patrols on Horseback Rampage Through Manchester Streets as Police Stand Idly By – Starmer’s Two-Tier Tyranny Accelerates Britain’s Surrender to Islam

In a scene straight out of a dystopian nightmare, self-styled “Sharia patrols” on horseback charged through Manchester’s streets on March 4, 2026, chasing down peaceful demonstrators celebrating the end of Iran’s brutal Islamic Republic regime.

These vigilantes, reportedly wearing armbands emblazoned with “Sharia Law,” terrorized anti-regime protesters—many from the Iranian diaspora and local Jewish communities—who gathered to mark the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent US-Israeli strikes.

Greater Manchester Police, under the watchful eye of Keir Starmer’s Labour government, did nothing to intervene, with one officer dismissively asking a concerned bystander, “What do you want me to do? Pull him off the horse?” The bystander fired back: “You would if he had a Union Jack.”

This brazen display of Islamic intimidation, captured in viral footage circulating on X and YouTube, is maybe the most stunning proof of the horrifying reality: major UK cities like Manchester are increasingly operating under de facto Sharia rule, where equality before the law is a relic of the past.

While self-appointed enforcers of Islamic law roam free on horseback, wielding their mounts as weapons of terror, ordinary Britons face arrest for the “crime” of waving their own national flag. This is the insidious legacy of the Starmer regime—a government that appears hell-bent on erasing British identity, either by directly empowering Islamic forces or using them as proxies to pave the way for a globalist, communist-style polity where dissent is crushed, and any kind of individual identity or freedom of thought is erased.

The Manchester Mayhem: Islamic Vigilantes vs. Freedom Celebrators

The chaos unfolded during a candlelit vigil for Khamenei on Sydney Street, off Oxford Road—a somber gathering of 100-200 regime supporters waving Iranian and Palestinian flags, burning images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and mourning the fall of Tehran’s tyrannical theocracy.

Across the street, a jubilant counter-protest of 300-400 people—Iranians waving pre-1979 flags (symbolizing the pre-revolutionary monarchy), Israelis, and Brits—celebrated the strikes that ended Khamenei’s reign, chanting “King Reza Pahlavi!” (referring to the exiled son of Iran’s last Shah) and blasting music to drown out the mourners.

Amid the tension, men on horseback—described by witnesses and viral posts as “Sharia patrols”—emerged from the pro-regime side, charging at the counter-protesters with screams and apparent intent to intimidate or harm. Footage shows the horsemen galloping toward the crowd, armbands visible (though some edits add “Sharia Law” text digitally for emphasis), while protesters scatter amid shouts of fear.

Despite the clear breach of public order—chasing civilians on horses could easily qualify as assault or reckless endangerment—the police formed a barrier but made no arrests, allowing the riders to continue unchecked.

Greater Manchester Police later claimed the events “concluded peacefully, with no significant disruption and no arrests,” crediting their “heavy presence” for de-escalation. But eyewitness accounts and videos tell a different story: minor scuffles erupted as groups dispersed, and the horseback charges went unpunished, fueling accusations of two-tier policing.

Visegrád 24, a reliable aggregator of global news, highlighted the incident, asking why such individuals aren’t deported, calling them “pure poison” for the UK.

Two-Tier Policing: Flags for Brits, Free Rein for Islamic enforcers

This Manchester farce is no isolated outrage—it’s symptomatic of Starmer’s Britain, where law enforcement bends over backward for Islamic agitators while crushing native expressions of patriotism. In recent months, hundreds have been arrested during anti-immigration protests for simply displaying the Union Jack, the flag of Great Britain, or The St. George’s Cross, the flag of England.

The “Operation Raise the Colours” campaign—flying national flags to reclaim British identity—has been smeared as “far-right” intimidation, with councils removing them and police treating them as “tools of hate.”

Examples abound:

In Epping, a protest organizer was arrested for flying a Union Jack from a council building during a migrant hotel demonstration—dragged away in handcuffs for “breaching a Section 14 order.”

During 2025 anti-immigration riots, over 185 arrests included flag-wavers charged with public order offenses.

Leaked government strategies label national flags as potential “tools of hate” used to “exclude or intimidate,” equating them with far-right extremism.

Contrast this with Manchester: Horsemen allegedly enforcing Sharia—chasing civilians, creating public disorder—face zero consequences. This double standard isn’t incompetence; it’s policy. Starmer’s regime, critics argue, is deliberately fostering Islamic influence to dismantle British sovereignty, aligning with globalist/Communist agendas that prioritize multiculturalism over national cohesion. As one X user noted, “We have Muslim Sharia enforcers riding horses around Manchester running down anti-Islamic protesters with full British police approval. So it’s not terror any longer, it’s part of the British state.”

The Starmer Regime: Erasing Britain for a Globalist Future?

Under Starmer, the UK has seen a surge in two-tier justice: while flag-flying Brits are hauled off, Muslim patrols operate with impunity. This isn’t accidental—it’s a calculated erosion of British identity. By empowering radical elements, Starmer’s government appears to be using Islam and its enforcers as a battering ram to replace traditional values with a homogenized, controllable “globalist” or communist polity, where loyalty is to the state (or supranational entities like the EU) over nation or faith. Free speech crackdowns, flag bans of any UK identity, but NOT of Hamas, Hizb’allah or any Islamic identity, and unchecked immigration fuel this transformation, turning cities like Manchester into no-go zones where Sharia trumps common law.

RAIR Foundation calls for immediate accountability: Enforce equal application of the law for all, deport those who engage in vigilante intimidation or violence, and restore order to Britain’s streets so that no group can operate outside British law.

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