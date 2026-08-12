RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The West keeps paying for its cowardice in girls’ bodies. Officials see forced veiling, threats “by Allah,” rape allegations, coercive control, blood evidence, grooming networks, and decades of comparable cases from Rotherham to Rochdale, then reach first for the racism panic button. That is how predators get operating space. The issue is not “cultural sensitivity.” The issue is whether Western law will protect non-Muslim girls from men who absorb jihadist sexual-slavery logic and act it out in European streets, stairwells, taxis, flats, and schools. Name the doctrine. Prosecute the crime. Protect the girls.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture