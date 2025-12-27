The mayor of Richmond, California, Eduardo Martinez, was hammered following the Bondi Beach massacre of 15 people, with calls for his immediate resignation after he posted numerous antisemitic social media rants branding the slaughter as an Israeli “false flag” operation, while blaming Israel for the rise in violence against Jews.

(Video Credit: ABC7 News Bay Area)

Martinez was elected mayor of Richmond in November 2022. He has served on the city council since 2014 and is a member of the Richmond Progressive Alliance. He has indicated that he plans to run for reelection in the city’s primary election in June of 2026.

Spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories

Richmondside reported that screenshots captured by the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area show Martinez spreading conspiracy theories from a Palestinian activist and professor, who claimed an Israeli soldier might have committed the Bondi terror attack in Australia on Dec. 14.

“Paid actors have a history of carrying out the false flag, anti-Jewish attacks in Australia, then blaming others,” one post claimed.

“The root cause of antisemitism is the behavior of Israel & Israelis” was captioned alongside an image of the Star of David in one of Martinez’s posts. Another one asserted that the Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration should be seen as a “performative assertion of dominance.”

“Hanukkah, traditionally a time of personal and private reflection, has in recent years been appropriated by Jewish Zionist organizations and weaponized as a political tool,” the post continued. Martinez posted after that, “What are your thoughts?”

Letter condemns Richmond mayor for “deeply offensive” rhetoric

“Such rhetoric is dangerously antisemitic, deeply offensive, and wholly unacceptable—particularly coming from a sitting mayor,” the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area (JCRC) angrily stated in an open letter condemning the now-deleted LinkedIn posts by Martinez.

The letter pointed out that Martinez, who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and a staunch supporter of Palestinians, has “shown to be antisemitic and unfit to hold office,” and then demanded his resignation. They also noted that he “posted repeatedly on LinkedIn spreading false conspiracies blaming Jews for the Bondi Beach terror attack.”

“We are asking elected leaders from across the Bay Area and those on his city council to condemn these comments and tell him that he’s unfit to serve his community,” said Jonathan Mintzer, Senior Director of Government Affairs for the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Another insincere, leftist apology

Martinez, a former public-school teacher, would eventually go on to apologize, claiming that he misread the content of the posts, which is highly unlikely. He also said he was sick at the time. Martinez then proceeded to blame Israel again for the rise in antisemitism because of the so-called genocide in Palestine.

“I want to apologize for sharing my previous posts without thinking,” he posted online Wednesday. “Of course, we know that antisemitism was here before the creation of the state of Israel. As I’ve said many times before, we should not conflate Zionism with Judaism. They are two separate beliefs.”

Martinez told Richmondside in an interview on Thursday that he acknowledged “making the mistake” of reposting the content and said he apologized. He also posted an apology on his LinkedIn page, emphasizing that the posts were not “from my office or the city of Richmond.”

“I made mistakes. I admit the mistakes, and I apologize for them,” he stated. “When someone makes a mistake, they should own it, and I have.”

“I see no need to resign. You know, I acknowledge my mistakes. I apologize for them, and I’m ready to move forward. I’ve reached out to the Jewish community for communication and understanding,” said Martinez.

“I’m really devastated by what’s going on in Gaza,” he railed. “I feel frustrated that there’s nothing I can do. And the only outlet that I have is to express my personal opinions on LinkedIn.”

A longtime critic of Israel

The Jewish community is not buying it, and neither is anyone else.

The mayor has been a longtime critic of Israel. Making controversial statements about the Jewish state is nothing new for him.

Just days after the horrific massacre in October 2023 in Israel by Hamas, where over 1,000 people were killed, while hundreds were kidnapped, raped, and tortured, Martinez jumped on board a resolution that declared solidarity with the Palestinian people. He contended that Israel was guilty of “ethnic cleansing” when it came to the Palestinians, and Jews were doling out “collective punishment.” Jewish constituents were incensed by the statement, which somehow failed to mention Hamas.

From The Washington Free Beacon:

Earlier this year, Martinez spoke at a Detroit conference in which he appeared to justify the Oct. 7 attacks, arguing that it was like a person lashing out after being bullied, and said the question of whether he supported Hamas was “complicated.” He also wore a hat with the acronym “DDTTIDF,” calling for death to the Israel Defense Forces.

At the time, Martinez claimed he didn’t know what the acronym on the cap meant.

“What they told me was that it was an anti-MAGA hat, you know, because it was red,” Martinez defensively asserted, “Make America Great Again. I guess my mistake was in being too trusting.”

That’s funny… It’s very similar to the excuse communist Graham Platner, another Democratic Socialist, used in Maine when trying to explain away his Nazi tattoo.

Comparing childhood to Palestine

In the Detroit speech, Martinez recounted his childhood experiences of being physically and verbally bullied by his peers in Texas and said that it shaped his views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Middle East. That’s a stretch to say the least.

“After so much torture, I couldn’t help but lash out. I was filled with frustration, and it came out with the ferocity of retaliation,” he told the audience. “If Palestine were a schoolyard playground, I would be a Palestinian, and that part of me that couldn’t endure the abuse anymore would be Hamas.”

Martinez says that those criticizing his speech misunderstood it.

“I did not say I compared myself to Hamas,” he said. “I said that a part of me that cannot endure more injustice is Hamas. I don’t condone violence of any sort from anyone, and people seem not to hear me say that because they just want to hear what they want to hear.”

The demonization of Israel and Jews

Throwing the victim card and trying to parse his words did not placate the JCRC and the Jewish community.

“Taken together, these actions reflect a consistent and deeply troubling disregard for the safety and dignity of Jewish people. They erode public trust and send a chilling message to Jewish residents that they are neither protected nor respected by their own mayor,” the JCRC letter said.

“Leadership requires accountability,” the JCRC letter continued. “When an elected official’s words and actions make a segment of the community feel unsafe and abandoned by their government, that official can no longer effectively serve. The tragic mass shooting in Sydney last week is just the latest example of how exactly this sort of antisemitic rhetoric can lead to violence. This is a stark example of where toxic social media, unchecked rhetoric, and the constant demonization of Israel and Jews can lead — and why it must be confronted.”