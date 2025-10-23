At a 501(c)(3)–hosted CAIR event in Washington, D.C., panelists openly celebrated interfering with federal enforcement and taught activists how to agitate, confront, and “chase away” ICE agents.

On stage:

Zahra Billoo — CAIR-SF Bay Area (501c3)

Asma Elhuni — Progressive Coalition of NH

Miko Peled — Author/activist

CAIR projected a video of Asma Elhuni physically approaching ICE agents, yelling at them, warning illegal aliens to hide, and telling them not to open doors.

She bragged on stage that Ice was “chased away” seven times in one region — and that her job is to be the “first one” to confront and escalate so the crowd follows.

She openly celebrated:

“We have faced off ICE and chased them away seven times… it works when we come out together.”

They then taught the audience how to agitate the public emotionally — in their words — to create confrontation and mobilize bodies against law enforcement.

Then Zahra Billoo added that at the border, she planned in advance to get arrested during a coordinated action:

“I went to the border planning to get arrested… I even had the bail money ready…”

This was not a slip — this was strategy training from a stage run by a tax-exempt organization.

And if that was not enough, they openly explained the method:

“Agitation means getting people in their feelings… you want them to feel the pain… then give them something to do.”

Translation: manufacture emotional outrage, weaponize it against U.S. agencies, and then deploy it into action.

This is what CAIR is doing — not privately — on camera, from a 501c3 platform, in Washington.

The federal government knows — and does nothing.

