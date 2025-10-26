When is America going to stop talking and start demanding our leaders ban CAIR? They are not a civil rights group— they are a national security threat hiding in plain sight.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A panel hosted and moderated by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in the nation’s capital featured speakers showing a video of a live confrontation with federal immigration officers and praising repeated efforts to “chase away” ICE agents. Speakers also instructed attendees on how to use “agitation” and coordinated pressure tactics against U.S. institutions — all from the stage of a 501(c)(3) platform.

The event put the Red-Green alliance on open display, uniting radical left-wing organizers with leading militant Islamic advocates inside U.S. institutions. Speakers included Medea Benjamin (CODEPINK), Zahra Billoo (CAIR-SF Bay Area), Asma Elhuni (Progressive Coalition of NH / Race Forward), and author-activist Miko Peled. The session was moderated by Corey Saylor, CAIR’s Research & Advocacy Director.

ICE confrontation footage shown to audience

During the event, CAIR projected a video of Elhuni walking up to ICE officers during an enforcement operation, loudly and hysterically warning residents not to open doors, shouting “Shame,” and repeatedly demanding to see warrants. On stage, she told attendees:

“We have faced off ICE and chased them away seven times… it works when we come out together.”

“Agitation” and mobilization taught as technique

Elhuni then instructed the audience on the use of emotional triggering as an organizing tool:

“Agitation means getting people in their feelings… let them feel the pain… and then give them something to do.”

She emphasized pairing agitation with immediate assignments — such as attending a meeting, calling a legislator, or joining an action — in order to convert emotion into deployment.

Planned arrest described as an advocacy strategy

CAIR-SFBA’s Billoo, an infamous antisemite, recounted intentionally preparing to be arrested at a U.S.–Mexico border action:

“I went to the border planning to get arrested… I even had the bail money ready.”

She described voluntary arrest as a “privilege” available to certain activists that can be used tactically in campaigns targeting federal authority.

Structured pressure campaign outlined from stage

Speakers presented a recognizable Midwest Academy-style blueprint: define winnable demands, identify decision-makers, conduct a power analysis, assign tactics on a timeline, and apply continuous pressure until the target yields. Moderator Saylor opened the session by praising panelists as people capable of “waking up any crowd,” noting that some had recently appeared in handcuffs.

Billoo highlighted CAIR-SFBA’s growth from two staff to 31 employees and the purchase of its San Francisco headquarters as evidence of institutional capacity behind such advocacy.

Demand Accountability

Nothing in this program was accidental.

ICE obstruction was shown, praised, and taught.

Agitation was codified into a method.

Arrest was framed as a strategic tool.

And it all occurred under a federally subsidized tax status.

If a Christian, conservative, or nationalist 501(c)(3) ran a panel teaching people how to chase federal officers out of neighborhoods, it would be investigated within days.

CAIR operates in the open, and Washington continues to look the other way.

Share