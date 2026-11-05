Amy Mek with Charles Cooper
Dear Friend,
A win for Florida — and a consequential blow to CAIR.
CAIR-Florida has suspended operations. A neon orange sign on the window of their longtime Temple Terrace office (near Tampa, the one they’ve had for more than 20 years) reads:
“We have suspended our operations in Florida because of Governor DeSantis and other state officials’ baseless and unconstitutional enforcement of the state’s unprecedented new ‘domestic terrorist organization’ laws against us.”
The shutdown follows Florida’s designation of CAIR under the new 2026 law. Donations are harder, student affiliation is riskier, and continued operations in the state have become untenable. CAIR’s own website has told Florida residents not to engage with them.
This is the latest development in the nearly year-long battle between CAIR and Governor DeSantis. CAIR has sued and sought injunctions. Florida has continued forward.
Meet the hero who said it in court
My friend and hero Charles Cooper of the Washington, D.C. law firm Cooper & Kirk stood up in federal court for Florida and told the judge the plain truth: Florida views CAIR as “Hamas’ largest charitable front.”
Hamas is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. Cooper said it with no euphemisms and no “civil rights” deflection. That is the position no other lawyer in this fight has put on the record so clearly.
Governor Ron DeSantis drove this from the start. He signed the 2026 law, approved the designation, and refused to back down. Attorney General James Uthmeier has stood with him and supported the enforcement that forced CAIR-Florida to act.
Florida drew a line. CAIR-Florida has now suspended operations. The infrastructure that has operated openly for decades in the state has been forced to stop.
Will the judge CAIR celebrated now face investigation?
Floridians also deserve answers about the influence CAIR claimed inside their institutions — including the courts.
In May 2025, CAIR-Florida celebrated Christopher Benjamin’s swearing-in as a Miami-Dade County Court judge, declaring: “We actually now have a judge… and he will not be the last.”
What exactly did they mean by “we have a judge”? That statement deserves scrutiny. What was the nature of the relationship? Did it involve any commitments, conflicts of interest, or conduct warranting judicial review?
Will the appropriate authorities investigate whether there is evidence of misconduct — or will CAIR-Florida’s own claim go unexamined?
Thank you, Charles Cooper — for delivering one of the most consequential blows in history to this group and for saying the quiet part out loud in court.
Thank you, Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier — for refusing to blink.
Heroic work. Straight facts. No retreat. America is watching. Do not let them regroup.
God Bless America. 🇺🇸 Rise. Align. Ignite. Reclaim.
Amy Mek, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, RAIR Foundation USA
P.S. RAIR is 100% independent and funded by people like you. If you’d like to stand with us in a bigger way, become a RAIR member: https://rairfoundation.com/membership/
Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier deserve credit for refusing to let a terror-financing-connected organization dictate whether Florida can investigate its conduct or enforce its laws. The Red-Green Coalition's political intimidation exemption from accountability stops at the Florida-Georgia line. The leadership shown by Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier is precisely why I thank God every day that I live in the Free State of Florida. Floridians elected officials to exercise lawful authority, defend public safety, and answer difficult challenges without folding at the first accusation or lawsuit. DeSantis and Uthmeier are heroes for standing their ground. Now let the evidence speak, and HOLD THE LINE!
Kudos to Amy and Coop for drawing the line and standing up to the nonsense AND showing American leadership skills against this invasion. Credit Governor DeSantis and AG Uth as well for the beginning the organized counter offensive.
Hopefully other states and organization take notice, ball-up and turn the tide. This news turns around a dismal week. Do NOT give up HOPE.
CONTINUE to eat pork and walk your dog.