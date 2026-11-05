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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15m

Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier deserve credit for refusing to let a terror-financing-connected organization dictate whether Florida can investigate its conduct or enforce its laws. The Red-Green Coalition's political intimidation exemption from accountability stops at the Florida-Georgia line. The leadership shown by Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier is precisely why I thank God every day that I live in the Free State of Florida. Floridians elected officials to exercise lawful authority, defend public safety, and answer difficult challenges without folding at the first accusation or lawsuit. DeSantis and Uthmeier are heroes for standing their ground. Now let the evidence speak, and HOLD THE LINE!

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W.'s avatar
W.
6m

Kudos to Amy and Coop for drawing the line and standing up to the nonsense AND showing American leadership skills against this invasion. Credit Governor DeSantis and AG Uth as well for the beginning the organized counter offensive.

Hopefully other states and organization take notice, ball-up and turn the tide. This news turns around a dismal week. Do NOT give up HOPE.

CONTINUE to eat pork and walk your dog.

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