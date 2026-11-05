Amy Mek with Charles Cooper

Dear Friend,

A win for Florida — and a consequential blow to CAIR.

CAIR-Florida has suspended operations. A neon orange sign on the window of their longtime Temple Terrace office (near Tampa, the one they’ve had for more than 20 years) reads:

“We have suspended our operations in Florida because of Governor DeSantis and other state officials’ baseless and unconstitutional enforcement of the state’s unprecedented new ‘domestic terrorist organization’ laws against us.”

The shutdown follows Florida’s designation of CAIR under the new 2026 law. Donations are harder, student affiliation is riskier, and continued operations in the state have become untenable. CAIR’s own website has told Florida residents not to engage with them.

This is the latest development in the nearly year-long battle between CAIR and Governor DeSantis. CAIR has sued and sought injunctions. Florida has continued forward.

Meet the hero who said it in court

My friend and hero Charles Cooper of the Washington, D.C. law firm Cooper & Kirk stood up in federal court for Florida and told the judge the plain truth: Florida views CAIR as “Hamas’ largest charitable front.”

Hamas is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. Cooper said it with no euphemisms and no “civil rights” deflection. That is the position no other lawyer in this fight has put on the record so clearly.

Governor Ron DeSantis drove this from the start. He signed the 2026 law, approved the designation, and refused to back down. Attorney General James Uthmeier has stood with him and supported the enforcement that forced CAIR-Florida to act.

Florida drew a line. CAIR-Florida has now suspended operations. The infrastructure that has operated openly for decades in the state has been forced to stop.

Will the judge CAIR celebrated now face investigation?

Floridians also deserve answers about the influence CAIR claimed inside their institutions — including the courts.

In May 2025, CAIR-Florida celebrated Christopher Benjamin’s swearing-in as a Miami-Dade County Court judge, declaring: “We actually now have a judge… and he will not be the last.”

What exactly did they mean by “we have a judge”? That statement deserves scrutiny. What was the nature of the relationship? Did it involve any commitments, conflicts of interest, or conduct warranting judicial review?

Will the appropriate authorities investigate whether there is evidence of misconduct — or will CAIR-Florida’s own claim go unexamined?

Thank you, Charles Cooper — for delivering one of the most consequential blows in history to this group and for saying the quiet part out loud in court.

Thank you, Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier — for refusing to blink.

Heroic work. Straight facts. No retreat. America is watching. Do not let them regroup.

Donate to RAIR

God Bless America. 🇺🇸 Rise. Align. Ignite. Reclaim.

Amy Mek, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, RAIR Foundation USA

P.S. RAIR is 100% independent and funded by people like you. If you’d like to stand with us in a bigger way, become a RAIR member: https://rairfoundation.com/membership/