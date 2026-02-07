By Donna Fodor

While patriots sound the alarm, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) – that notorious front group long tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas – is once again rushing to the defense of a confessed member of the blood-drenched Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). This isn’t compassion; it’s a calculated move to protect potential threats embedded in our midst.

Maher Tarabishi, the 62-year-old Jordanian who openly admitted his PLO ties, was finally detained by ICE on October 28, 2025, after decades of evading deportation. Yet CAIR cries foul, painting him as a victim while ignoring the explosive national security red flags screaming from his record.

Tarabishi arrived in the U.S. in the 1990s, overstayed his visa, and somehow managed to stay for over 30 years despite repeated removal orders from an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals. His asylum bid was rejected back in 2006, but he lingered under supervised release, checking in – until ICE acted decisively last fall in Dallas. DHS rightly labels him a “criminal alien” with self-admitted membership in the PLO, a terrorist organization infamous for hijackings, bombings, and slaughtering innocents. The Obama administration moved to dismiss his case in 2011, allowing this individual with terrorist affiliations to burrow deeper into American soil. Now, over 100 days in custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas – far from his family – Tarabishi remains a stark reminder of how lax policies invite danger.

Tarabishi was the sole caregiver for his 30-year-old son Wael, ravaged by Pompe disease, a brutal genetic disorder, with doctor’s initially only expecting him to live five to ten years. Wael’s health collapsed in recent months, and he passed away on January 23. ICE denied Tarabishi’s pleas for temporary release to visit his dying son or attend the funeral, citing those very PLO ties. The family insists Tarabishi has no criminal record, paid taxes, and never posed a threat – claims that conveniently ignore DHS’s damning evidence of his self-admission. Personal needs do not trump the needs of national security.

In an Al-Jazeera article, Mustafaa Carroll, interim executive director of CAIR’s Texas chapter, called ICE’s refusal as “shameful” and heartless, portraying Tarabishi as a victim rather than a confessed terrorist affiliate with “no moral compass.” CAIR also joined in demanding his release on social media today. This is the same CAIR repeatedly exposed as the American propaganda arm of the Muslim Brotherhood – the jihadist network hell-bent on dismantling Western civilization and imposing Sharia.

In a press release today, Texas AG Ken Paxton announced he has filed a lawsuit to dismantle CAIR’s operations in the state, stating:

“The terrorist ties are unquestionable. For example, CAIR-Texas’s founding board member was convicted in 2008 of funneling $12.4 million to Hamas through the Holy Land Foundation, and CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in that case. As the lawsuit notes, CAIR is undeniably the American face of an international terrorist organization.”

CAIR Texas perfectly highlighted the need for this lawsuit, as Mustafaa Carroll continues to simp for terrorists.

This isn’t isolated. CAIR’s pattern of championing terrorists under the guise of “civil rights” is crystal clear – and deadly dangerous. Tarabishi’s family launches GoFundMes and rallies support, but the core issue remains: CAIR is aggressively pushing for the release of someone DHS ties to terrorism. As reports confirm Wael’s death, the denied funeral attendance, and the family’s denials of PLO involvement, the outrage machine spins humanitarian tales while burying the terrorist links.

CAIR isn’t defending a grieving father; they’re shielding a potential threat, exploiting tragedy to erode our borders and security. With states fighting back, enforcement finally tightening, and Paxton’s lawsuit ramping up, the Tarabishi case exposes the terrifying reality: How many more self-confessed radicals will these enablers protect before catastrophe strikes our streets?

