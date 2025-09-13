As CAIR’s 31st Annual Leadership & Policy Conference descends upon Washington, D.C., September 19-20, hatred of America, support of terrorists, and advocacy of global jihad take center stage.

Some of the “highlights” of this year’s conference include:

Keynote speaker and CUAD Leader, Mahmoud Khalil: leader of Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a radical group that openly supports Hamas, attacks Jewish students on campus, and destroys university property.

ISNA President, Azhar Azeez: an unindicted co-conspirator of the Holy Land Foundation trial, with ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Azeez travels the world supporting terrorism, including India, where he met with the leadership of Jamaat e-Islami.

AMP Executive Director, Osama Abuirshaid: Abuirshaid and AMP leadership were previously part of various organizations that shut down from the Holy Land Foundation trial. AMP continues the legacy of defunct groups such as the Islamic Association of Palestine, supporting Hamas and PFLP terrorists.

Linda Sarsour: the “Islamic feminist” that doesn’t just try to demean her critics, but also calls for their genital mutilation.

CAIR President, Nihad Awad: Awad is an unapologetic Hamas supporter, who’s been recorded on video stating he was “happy” about October 7, and “I am in support of the Hamas movement.”

When is America going to stop talking and start demanding our leaders ban CAIR? They are not a civil rights group— they are a national security threat hiding in plain sight.

Watch RAIR Foundation’s exclusive video report: