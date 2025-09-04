Four female Muslim activists arrested at an Arizona State University protest are suing police, claiming their hijabs were “forcefully removed” during booking — a case spearheaded by CAIR’s legal arm and framed as humiliation to advance its broader lawfare strategy.

Across the United States, police departments, universities, and sheriffs’ offices are under coordinated legal attack. The weapon? Civil rights lawsuits centered on the hijab — lawsuits designed not to uphold freedom, but to force American institutions into compliance with Sharia norms.

At the center of these cases is the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — a group the U.S. Department of Justice named in federal court as an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror-financing case in American history, the Holy Land Foundation trial.

And yet, despite its documented ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR operates openly across America, celebrated by mainstream media outlets, partnering with lawmakers, and suing our institutions into submission.

The Arizona Lawsuit: Fox News Pushes CAIR’s Script

In Arizona, four Muslim women — Fatima Jabardi, Noor Odeh (photo not listed), Noura Abdalla, and Salam Jabaieh — are suing police after being arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at Arizona State University in April 2024.

Their allegation? Officers “forcefully removed” their hijabs during arrest and booking.

RAIR has not yet been able to verify the immigration or citizenship status of the students involved. One student, whose information appears to align with details connected to the case, listed their home city as “Palestine” in a club directory and identified themselves as a junior at Arizona State University. We are continuing to investigate this matter and will update the article once verification is available. At this time, we view the issue as one that warrants further scrutiny.

The lawsuit, filed by CAIR-Arizona board member and attorney David Chami, accuses ASU officers, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Chami made their strategy very clear.

“They’ve never really had to pay enough financially to make it hurt.”

That’s not protecting rights, that’s lawfare designed to intimidate and financially cripple law enforcement.

Even more outrageous, Chami tried to frame the incident in sensational terms, claiming it was equivalent to “stripping somebody who’s not a Muslim — a woman having her top and bra removed in public.”

Let’s be clear: this is not about nudity. It’s not about humiliation. It’s about refusing to follow standard jail procedure and then weaponizing America’s civil rights system to punish police.

It is also about something much bigger: pushing Sharia on non-Muslims.

We are not in an Islamic country. This is America. But lawsuits like this are designed to Islamize our institutions step by step and force government agencies to submit to Islamic norms.

The lawsuit weaponizes America’s First Amendment not to expand liberty, but to carve out special privileges for one ideology: Islam. Terror-tied groups like CAIR’s lawsuits function not to defend rights, but to advance Islamic norms through lawfare.

Thankfully, there has been at least one positive development: when President Trump returned to office, his administration shut down CAIR’s attempt to push this “Sharia lawsuit” into the Department of Justice. Under Trump, the DOJ no longer serves as CAIR’s legal enforcer.

Media Runs Cover For CAIR

Fox News co-anchor Dave Hall and reporter Micaela Marshall covered CAIR’s activist lawsuit with no mention whatsoever of the group’s terror ties, Hamas connections, or infiltration agenda. Instead, they ran CAIR’s talking points unchallenged — portraying police as violators and radicals as victims.

This is not journalism. It is propaganda laundering. And it is part of a broader pattern: local and national media outlets regularly run CAIR press conferences as if they were legitimate civil rights news, never disclosing that CAIR was identified by the Department of Justice as part of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee, created to advance the cause of Hamas inside the United States.

California & Oregon: Copy-Paste Hijab Hysteria

Arizona isn’t an isolated case. In California, CAIR-LA is suing the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for requiring Muslim women to briefly remove their hijabs during private booking procedures.

In Oregon, CAIR filed a nearly identical lawsuit after two sisters were arrested for blocking traffic during a parade. They claimed “trauma” because their hijabs were temporarily removed in jail. Their attorney demanded that all photos and videos be destroyed — effectively rewriting jail procedure to conform to Sharia standards.

This pattern is unmistakable:

Stage protests

➡️ Get arrested

➡️ Refuse normal jail protocol

➡️ Cry “Islamophobia”

➡️ Sue until the police surrender

The Playbook: Written by the Muslim Brotherhood

This is not accidental. It is the precise strategy outlined in the Muslim Brotherhood’s 1991 “Explanatory Memorandum,” uncovered during the Holy Land Foundation trial:

“The process of settlement is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands… so that Islam is victorious over all other religions.”

Chris Gaubatz, a national security expert who infiltrated CAIR’s national headquarters undercover, witnessed this plan in action:

CAIR placed interns inside congressional offices.

Coordinated with operatives tied to Osama bin Laden.

Tipped off a terror suspect using a classified federal watchlist.

Gaubatz’s conclusion:

“CAIR is a Hamas front — actively working to undermine U.S. security from within.”

The Media’s Complicity

Instead of exposing this, America’s media is amplifying it. Local reporters like Fox’s Micaela Marshall or Oregon’s KGW News run CAIR’s press releases as if they were fact, omitting the group’s designation in federal court and its terror-financing history.

Why? Because CAIR has built a media arm, a coordinated propaganda network that works to place their narratives in mainstream outlets. The result: Hamas talking points on the evening news.

The Endgame: Civilizational Jihad

Hijab lawsuits may look small. But they are the tip of the spear.

CAIR’s lawsuits don’t function as a push for equal treatment, but as a demand for special treatment — pressuring U.S. institutions to treat Islamic head coverings, prayer rituals, and gender segregation as legally untouchable.

Today: hijabs in booking rooms. Tomorrow: Islamic prayer rooms and wudu stations will be available inside police precincts. Next: mandatory “Islamic sensitivity training” for every department, and the erasure of any reference to Islam from all counterterrorism programs in Arizona.

This is not multiculturalism. It’s civilizational jihad.

A Warning for America

CAIR should not be given airtime or treated as a civil rights organization. Yet instead of banning CAIR, our government continues to allow it to sue police departments, infiltrate schools, and manipulate the media. Each time a journalist parrots their talking points without acknowledging their ties to Hamas, America moves one step closer to surrender.

The pattern is unmistakable. What begins with hijab lawsuits in booking rooms quickly expands into prayer rooms in public facilities, “sensitivity training” for law enforcement, and the quiet removal of Islam from counterterrorism policy — a slow-motion campaign of civilizational jihad carried out with the media and political establishment too timid, or too complicit, to resist.

If the United States is to avoid the fate of Europe, the time for half measures is over. CAIR must be exposed for what it is, stripped of legitimacy, and banned from operating on American soil. Only by defending our police, protecting our institutions, and confronting civilizational jihad head-on can we preserve the nation we inherited — before it is too late.

