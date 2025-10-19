From a mosque pulpit, Nihad Awad delivered not a sermon but an action plan — directing U.S. mosques to fund and produce 100,000 Muslim journalists, lawyers, policymakers, and candidates by 2050 in order to build Islamic political power inside America.

Orange County, California — The mask slipped on Friday at the Islamic Society of Orange County. There, Nihad Awad — founder of CAIR, which the U.S. Justice Department named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing case — took the pulpit. He delivered a fiery khutbah outlining a generational roadmap to embed Islamic influence inside America’s core institutions by 2050.

Speaking not as a civil-rights advocate but as an Islmaic movement strategist, Awad told congregants that American Muslims must fill what he called a “vacuum” in U.S. power structures and then presented a step-by-step infrastructure plan:

“We have 4000 mosques in the country… if each mosque establishes a small fund… five students in journalism… filmmaking… defending rights… political science… history…

…In 12 years… 50,000 of each… In the year 2050, imagine the Muslim community will have 100,000 of each. Then we will tell our own story… defend… and… run for public office at all levels of government.”

Awad anticipated criticism by redefining political mobilization as a religious obligation:

“Is this khutbah about politics? No… This khutbah is about Ummah affairs… our future… akhira… what to do next.”

He urged donors to shift giving away from overseas relief and toward building strategic influence inside the United States:

“Please do give to relief — but be strategic… Food was sitting outside Gaza… What was missing is political power… Forget the Muslim world — American Muslims.”

He then declared that political engagement must be normalized inside mosques:

“Political engagement should be the norm… Voter registration… the norm… Running for political office… the norm…Supporting those who deserve our votes… the norm.”

Finally, Awad named Hamas-linked CAIR as the vehicle to execute the plan, calling for mosque-level loyalty and funding:

“Until we start this, we have an important organization — CAIR — protecting your rights to implement this plan… I would like [CAIR] to be equivalent to the mosque in belonging, engagement, and support.”

This was not a sermon — it was an operational mobilization order

Awad’s remarks were not aspirational spirituality. They were a tactical blueprint with timelines, numbers, roles, and an implementation mechanism:

— Media influence via 100,000 Muslim journalists and filmmakers

— Legal and policy penetration via 100,000 lawyers and political scientists

— Government power by turning those graduates into candidates and officeholders

— Narrative control by saturating journalism, academia, and cultural production

— Permanent institutionalization through mosques and CAIR as the organizing hubs

This is not an interpretation — it is exactly what he said.

They Are No Longer Planning — They Are Funding the Candidates

Anyone who thinks CAIR will struggle to translate this blueprint into elected power is not paying attention to what has already begun. CAIR recently launched its federal Super PAC — the Unity & Justice Fund — designed to channel money into races and install the very candidates Awad describes grooming from the mosques.

Within months of its creation, the PAC was already funneling six-figure support into New York’s mayoral race — backing Zohran Mamdani through outside spending — proof that this is not theoretical mobilization, it is active political engineering. The training pipeline described in the khutbah now has a financial machinery attached to it — and it is already moving.

The Most Important Line

“In the year 2050… we will tell our own story… defend… and run for public office at all levels of government.”

That is not civic integration. It is an attempted replacement of existing cultural, narrative, and governing elites with a consolidated Islamic political bloc built through U.S. mosques, tax-exempt infrastructure, and CAIR.

This speech is a declaration that CAIR’s work is not merely reactive “civil rights advocacy,” but a long-horizon institutional power project, using American laws, American institutions, and American inaction to install a parallel ruling class engineered to become the new ruling class by mid-century.

He told the country the plan. The only question now is whether America believes him — or waits until 2050 to admit he meant every word.

