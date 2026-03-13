In all too typical CAIR fashion, CAIR’s Communications Manager, Ismail Allison, has released a hit piece in the pro-Arab, anti-Western media outlet The New Arab. Titled “Nuclear-armed fanatics began the Iran war. It’s not the mullahs,” this op-ed is a desperate attempt to whitewash Iran’s terrorist regime while demonizing the brave warriors of the U.S. and Israel who are finally dismantling the world’s largest state sponsor of jihad. Allison’s op-ed is filled with distortions, omissions, and outright lies, designed to sow division and undermine this conflict.

Ismail Allison isn’t some impartial commentator; he’s the National Communications Manager for CAIR, the so-called “Muslim civil rights” group with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. Allison has churned out CAIR propaganda on everything from “Islamophobia” to Big Tech’s supposed censorship of Palestinian advocacy, all while ignoring the real victims of Islamic violence. His “advocacy” is just a facade for advancing the same agenda that funds global jihad and shields antisemites.

Despite Allison’s assertion that the “nuclear-armed fanatics” in the U.S. and Israel started this war, the real instigators are Iran’s mullahs, who’ve been waging war on the free world for decades through proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. As of February 2026, Iran had enriched uranium to near-weapons grade, and blocked IAEA inspectors. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected diplomacy, armed Russia with drones for Ukraine, and orchestrated attacks on American forces. Operation Epic Fury is a strike aimed at excising this cancer against the West. U.S. and Israeli strikes hit the regime hard by killing Khamenei, crippling nuclear sites, and neutralizing missile and military threats. It is not “fanaticism,” it is self-defense against a regime chanting “Death to America” while building nukes, and arming terrorists and adversaries. Allison’s claim of no “imminent threat” could not be farther from the truth.

Allison also melts down over “Christian Zionists” turning policy into apocalypse, citing over 110 complaints to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) about officers preaching the war as “God’s plan.” This is cherry-picked from Mikey Weinstein’s anti-Christian organization, known for inflating anonymous complaints to bash Christian faith in the ranks. These complaints represent a minuscule fraction of our 1.3 million-strong military, many from units that aren’t even deployed, and symptomatic of anti-Trump political statements more than religious ones. It is the polar opposite of Iran’s actual theocracy – a Shia death cult executing dissidents, stoning women, hanging gays, and using apocalyptic Islamic prophecies to justify global terror. Massive 2026 protests in Iran proved the people are rising against the real fanatics – the mullahs Allison defends.

Then there’s the cheap shot at War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s tattoos – a Crusader cross and the word “Kafir,” Arabic for “infidel” – calling it hypocritical while he slammed Iran’s “prophetic Islamic delusions.” But Hegseth, a decorated vet with experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, understands first-hand the threat of Islamic regimes. Iran’s regime is an apocalyptic nightmare hell-bent on nukes and domination. Allison ignores how Iran’s Shia theology fuels proxy wars and oppression. He smears Israeli leaders like Ben-Gvir and Smotrich as “extremists” seeking to “wipe out Palestinians,” but ignores the Israeli government defending against genocide from Iran-backed terrorists. Attacking Iran is about survival, not religious fanaticism.

Allison goes on about 1,000+ Iranian deaths, spotlighting “over 180 little girls” at a Minab school. Yes, it’s heartbreaking, and highlights exactly how the Iranian regime operates, with no regard for its civilians. While mainstream media has run with the narrative that the school was hit by American Tomahawk missiles, examination of footage has revealed potential evidence of a KH-55 Iranian Cruise Missile. The regime also embeds military sites in civilian areas, like the Sayyid al-Shohada complex next door to the school, using human shields like their terrorist proxies across the Middle East. Meanwhile, Allison turns a blind eye to the tens of thousands that Iran’s regime has butchered in protests.

He cherry-picks a CNN poll showing 59% disapproval of the war. This is the same CNN that recently released an X post making the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in NYC sound like a spring outing, and falsely claimed the attack was against Mayor Mamdani. Many polls show strong support for neutralizing Iran’s nuclear threat, especially post-attacks on allies.

Americans aren’t “hijacked by genocidal fanatics” – we’re led by patriots like Trump and Hegseth, confronting the Islamic threat head-on.

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