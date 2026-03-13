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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

Imagine the moral rot it takes to defend Iran’s mullahs after 46 years of terror, executions, torture, and chants of “Death to America.” The Islamic Republic has murdered dissidents, beaten women for showing their hair, hanged gays from cranes, and armed terrorists from Hezbollah to Hamas. Yet this propagandist wants Americans to believe the real villains are the U.S. and Israel. That isn’t analysis—it’s apologetics for a theocratic death cult. The mullahs built their regime on fear and blood. Now the bill is coming due. When tyrants wage war on the world for half a century, they shouldn’t expect sympathy when the free world finally fights back.

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