RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Wilma's avatar
Wilma
1h

CAIR needs to be legally designated as a terrorist organization!

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
13mEdited

Been following Awad for years.. He’s a camel-riding Mercedes Benz lover who is very good at inserting his ideology into host nations culture. We reject him and his ideologies. Let him be among the first to meet Allah following his martyrdom. American men will gladly help that happen. Arm up.

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