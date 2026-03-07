CAIR is committing a workplace Ramadan jihad by demanding it is their “right” to enforce allowing Ramadan prayer in the workplace. Meanwhile, they are building over 4,000 mosques that are perfectly adequate for Muslims to pray in.

Nothing in the Quran requires a Muslim to pray at work or at a specific time during Ramadan. The five daily prayers Muslims observe do not require special accommodations, so why make them during Ramadan?

It is voluntary to pray more during this time, not an obligation. This is just another show of dominance; it has nothing to do with religious accommodations.

First, the front-line assault:

CAIR’s slick Ramadan video isn’t about “accommodation” – it’s DEMANDING workplaces bend to Islamic rituals:

Sunset breaks for iftar

Flexible shifts for prayers

Quiet prayer rooms

Eid time off.

If you deny them these accommodations, they’ll scream “Islamophobia,” sue you, and weaponize our laws against us!

This is what RAIR calls – “External Society” jihad: “Radicals with a smile” exploiting tolerance to embed Sharia into every American job, school, and institution – crying victim while reversing roles to force submission.

But that’s just the tip – now the Internak Army: CAIR’s Nihad Awad exposed it on video from a Maryland mosque: America’s 4,000 mosques are “Infrastructure” for conquest.

Nihad Awad’s Plan:

EVERY mosque funds 5 scholarships YEARLY in:

Law (to twist courts)

Journalism (to control media)

Filmmaking (to pump propaganda)

Political Science (to seize government)

History (to rewrite America’s story – like demanding in Texas and Florida Now!)

Why This Sermon Matters

Awad’s own words confirm that this is a 20-year political growth plan, a mosque-funded recruitment pipeline, a media and narrative-control strategy, a lawfare-based pressure apparatus, an explicit goal of placing Muslims into Congress, the Senate, and even the Supreme Court, and CAIR positioned as the institutional weapon to enforce it.

Over a 20-year period, CAIR could push 50,000 professionals in each field. That means there could be 50,000 CAIR/Muslim Brotherhood-linked lawyers, journalists, filmmakers, politicos, “historians” loyal to the agenda.

The endgame could result in 50+ Sharia-adherent Muslim Congress members, Senators, Governors, SCOTUS justices – even a President – all advancing Islamic Supremacy!

Enforcing Ramadan inside the workplace is just one show of dominance to push them further along on their plans to Islamize America.

This is straight from the Muslim Brotherhood documents: 1991 Memorandum’s “civilization jihad” and 1982 “Project” for a dual-front takeover.

TIME FOR THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO ACT!

