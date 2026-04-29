CAIR has weaponized U.S. courts to force the Federal Bureau of Prisons and jails nationwide to permanently destroy all uncovered booking photos of Muslim women and rewrite security protocols to prioritize Islamic hijab demands over public safety and equal justice.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has once again used the U.S. court system to force American institutions to submit to Islamic demands. In a major ruling, a federal court in Minnesota has ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to permanently destroy all remaining copies of booking photographs taken of Muslim inmate Muna Jama without her hijab at FCI Waseca.

This case, filed in 2023 by CAIR and CAIR-Minnesota on behalf of a Somali Muslim woman named Muna Jama, centered on routine booking procedures where she was required to remove her hijab for identification photos and carry an ID displaying the uncovered image.

Here’s the terrorist CAIR is defending: Jama is a convicted supporter of al-Shabaab — the al-Qaeda-linked Somali terrorist organization designated by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist group. In 2016, she was found guilty in federal court of conspiring to provide material support to al-Shabaab. She and a co-conspirator ran an online network raising and funneling money directly to the terror group for military operations, safehouses, and jihadist activities. She was sentenced in March 2017 to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison.

CAIR demanded not only policy changes but the outright destruction of these “unconstitutional” photos from every database and record. As CAIR itself boasted after U.S. District Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan’s March 25, 2026, order: “The unlawful images have been replaced,” and the court has now ordered that all remaining copies be permanently wiped. Judge Bryan was nominated to the federal bench by President Joe Biden in July 2023 and confirmed by the Senate in November 2023.

Religious freedom, according to CAIR’s twisted logic, does not end at the prison walls, but apparently common sense, public safety, equal application of the law, and basic security do.

Minnesota has long served as a testing ground for CAIR’s hijab-related lawfare. In 2019, CAIR secured a $120,000 settlement with Ramsey County Jail for Aida Shyef Al-Kadi, who alleged she was forced to remove her hijab during booking for a minor offense. As part of that deal, the county agreed to destroy all hard copies and electronic versions of her uncovered booking photo and, crucially, to change its policies to allow Muslim women to wear hijabs or reposition them during photos. CAIR hailed it as a major win against “discrimination.”

Now, with the federal prison system bending the knee in the Muna Jama case, Minnesota is solidifying as a testing ground for CAIR’s demands that prisons, jails, and booking processes subordinate security to Islamic laws.

This is no isolated incident. CAIR has weaponized lawsuits across multiple states to force the destruction or suppression of uncovered images of Muslim women, while demanding permanent policy shifts that erode standard law enforcement practices.

In Oregon, CAIR reached a 2026 settlement with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office after two Muslim sisters had their hijabs removed for booking photos, who were arrested for disrupting a parade, lying in the street in protest for Palestine. One of the women framed it as a “traumatic experience” for simply following standard booking procedures. The agreement included a $30,000 payout, destruction of the photos from databases, and new rules allowing religious head coverings during bookings.

In North Carolina, CAIR settled with Mecklenburg County Detention Center in September 2025 after Muslim activist Laila El-Ali was arrested during pro-Palestinian protests for violating a noise ordinance and impeding traffic. The settlement required the destruction of her uncovered booking photo, which had been posted publicly online, and policy changes allowing hijabs during bookings. Local media like WCNC dutifully echoed CAIR’s narrative of humiliation and anti-Muslim discrimination while making little mention of the activist context and the necessity of standard identification procedures.

In Kentucky, CAIR announced a settlement in 2024 with Warren County Regional Jail on behalf of a “Jane Doe” Muslim woman. After her arrest, she was forced to remove her hijab for a booking photo that remained publicly available online. The jail quickly destroyed the image from its database following the lawsuit, with CAIR pushing for permanent policy changes. Local coverage in outlets like the Lexington Herald-Leader focused heavily on CAIR’s claims of constitutional violations while giving little attention to jail security requirements.

Similar CAIR-driven actions have targeted facilities in New York City (resulting in a massive $17.5 million settlement over hijab removal for mugshots), always circling back to the same core demands: erase the uncovered images and rewrite rules to prioritize Islamic law over equal, security-based identification standards.

In Michigan, CAIR-MI has pursued multiple cases, including a federal lawsuit against the Kent County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of Jannah Hague, who was required to remove her hijab for a booking photo published online, and another against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office involving Cierra Gellani, where a judge allowed the case to proceed after allegations of forcible hijab removal during booking. These actions follow the familiar script of demanding photo destruction and special accommodations.

In California, two Muslim women were arrested at a protest. CAIR filed a federal lawsuit claiming “oppression” because female deputies – in private, with no male officers present – required them to briefly remove their hijabs for booking photographs, as mandated by routine security procedures.

In Arizona, four Muslim women were arrested at a pro-Palestine protest at Arizona State University in April 2024. They are suing ASU police, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, claiming officers “forcefully removed” their hijabs during arrest and booking. The lawsuit, spearheaded by CAIR-Arizona board member and attorney David Chami, frames standard booking procedures as equivalent to “stripping somebody who’s not a Muslim – a woman having her top and bra removed in public.”

The media’s complicity in these cases are glaringly obvious. Instead of scrutinizing CAIR’s deep ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and its history as an unindicted co-conspirator in terror-financing, legacy outlets and even some Fox News affiliates dutifully parrot CAIR’s scripted talking points – labeling standard law enforcement protocols as “Islamophobic,” “forceful,” and “discriminatory.” In the Arizona case, media reports amplified claims of “degrading” hijab removal with little to no context about neutral security needs or the activists’ backgrounds, effectively acting as a PR arm for CAIR’s lawfare. Media reports from North Carolina, to Kentucky, and Michigan follow the same script, amplifying CAIR’s claims of constitutional violations while ignoring jail security requirements.

Mainstream coverage predictably frames Muslim women as helpless victims of “oppressive” police while ignoring the real victims: American taxpayers funding endless litigation, law enforcement officers demoralized by special privileges, and public safety compromised by erased records and weakened identification standards. These outlets rarely mention CAIR’s terror-linked past or ask why only one ideological group demands the permanent destruction of booking photos and policy capitulation across states.

The Real Stakes: Security Sacrificed on the Altar of Sharia

Standard booking photographs exist for critical reasons: accurate inmate identification, prevention of escapes, staff safety, and inter-agency sharing. Forcing prisons to accommodate full-face or hair-covering preferences – then ordering the destruction of any non-compliant images – creates security blind spots that no other religious group demands with such success. CAIR’s victories normalize the idea that Islamic rules supersede neutral, secular policies applied equally to Christians, Jews, Hindus, or any other group.

This is classic civilizational jihad in action: use Western courts, funded by American taxpayers, to incrementally dismantle safeguards against the very supremacist ideology CAIR’s network promotes. As more states and facilities cave – replacing clear photos with veiled ones or erasing records entirely – law enforcement’s ability to function erodes. Public databases, inter-agency sharing, and basic verification become compromised.

The destruction of photos in Minnesota is not a “victory for religious freedom”, it’s a warning of aggressive Sharia compliance that threatens every American’s safety and the rule of law. Law enforcement and states must reject special privileges that undermine equal application of the law, security protocols, and transparency. Anything less accelerates the conquest of Western institutions from within.

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