What began as a Lutheran church in Richmond, California, is now a permanent masjid and community center for the Muslim American Society East Bay.

The $1.6 million purchase, backed by a $1 million halal loan from MAS National, closed after the Evangelical sellers turned down other Christian buyers and sold the building to MAS, citing support for the Palestinian cause. Federal prosecutors have described MAS as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States.

The group’s own materials call the site a “Muslim Hub” modeled on Medina, the city where Muhammad established political authority and Islamic rule.

On November 15, 2026, Hatem Bazian, founder of American Muslims for Palestine and co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine, visited the new facility, underscoring the network’s long-term strategy of acquiring buildings, training the next generation, and expanding institutional presence under the language of community service.

By Paul Christensen

In October 2026, the Muslim American Society (MAS) East Bay chapter closed on the purchase of a former church in Richmond, California, converting the property into a permanent masjid and community center.

MAS East Bay’s own materials confirm the acquisition of the building, previously used as a Lutheran church, for approximately $1.6 million. MAS National provided a $1 million halal loan to help complete the purchase. The group has described the site, located near El Cerrito Plaza and Albany’s University Village, as filling a longstanding gap in local Islamic facilities and plans to use it for daily and Friday prayers, youth mentorship, Quran classes, family programming, co-working space, and community outreach.

According to MAS East Bay’s account of the transaction, the former owners of Grace Lao Lutheran Mission, an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) congregation, were “guided by their own conscience and values.” Although the listing agent preferred selling the property to another church, the sellers chose MAS East Bay instead, citing their support for minority rights and the Palestinian cause. The group has framed the purchase as continuing the building’s “legacy of welcome, service, and justice.”

Instead of selling to other Christians, the Evangelical congregation chose an organization long identified in federal court documents as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States.

In a 2008 court filing, federal prosecutors stated that MAS “was founded as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States.” The Chicago Tribune and the Investigative Project on Terrorism have reported the same relationship, noting that Brotherhood leaders created the organization in 1993 so the movement could operate more openly while members were instructed to deny formal affiliation. MAS presents itself as a mainstream educational organization and rejects the characterization; the primary legal and journalistic record documents the linkage.

This local effort tracks a strategy outlined more than 40 years ago. RAIR Foundation has publicized “The Project” (formally titled Towards a Worldwide Strategy for Islamic Policy), a 1982 Muslim Brotherhood document that grew out of discussions among Brotherhood members, including a 1977 meeting in Lugano. The document sets out 12 “points of departure” for advancing an Islamic state. Point 5 specifically calls for dedicating efforts to establishing an Islamic state through parallel, progressive work aimed at controlling local centers of power through institutional action.

By purchasing former churches and turning them into Islamic centers for dawah and community organizing, MAS East Bay is carrying out the kind of institutional action Point 5 described. The Richmond project gives the organization another permanent local foothold, which is precisely the gradual control of centers of power the Muslim Brotherhood mapped out in the early 1980s.

More Than A Mosque

MAS East Bay claims no mosque exists within a 20-minute radius and markets the former church as a ‘home away from home,’ with co-working space, youth mentorship, Quran classes, and family programs. Organizers have said they plan to triple the size of their youth programs and expand them into local high schools, colleges, and universities to reach 80% more youth. This matches the parent organization’s stated mission of “Building the Individual to Build the Community”; a language that, in practice, describes the deliberate construction of permanent Islamic infrastructure centered on the next generation.

The choice of location was strategic. They wanted to “fill the gap between Berkeley and Richmond.” Expanding into Richmond gives MAS East Bay a practical, long-term foothold in a nearby, well-connected part of the East Bay. Berkeley and Richmond are linked by major transit routes (I-80, San Pablo Avenue, and BART), so the drive or train ride between them is short; typically 10–20 minutes. This makes a Richmond facility easily reachable for people already living, working, or attending programs in the denser Muslim communities around Berkeley, Albany, and North Oakland, while also serving residents already in the Richmond area.

Muslim population estimates are significantly higher in Alameda County (the Berkeley side) than in Contra Costa County (the Richmond side). Richmond itself has not had a large concentration of major Islamic centers. Establishing a permanent building there fills a local gap without directly competing with existing institutions farther south. It also creates a single, usable service corridor between the two cities.

In earlier campaign materials, the group said it had secured a $1 million halal loan and needed an additional $400,000 by October 1 to close on the property, with a $1 million fundraising target intended to cover remaining closing costs plus roughly $600,000 for renovations and staffing. Organizers said they were already more than halfway to that goal. Donations continue through a LaunchGood campaign; supporters are instructed to use EIN 20-5595580 and the memo “MAS East Bay” for corporate matching. The group is also circulating a virtual tour to drive more contributions.

In their own promotional videos, MAS East Bay organizers openly admit what this project is really about. They are not simply building a mosque. They are constructing what they call a “Muslim Hub” modeled on Medina; the city where Muhammad established political and military control, enforced Sharia, and turned Islam into a governing system. In Islamic history, the Medina model represents the transition from a weak minority community in Mecca to a full Islamic state with its own laws, army, and authority over non-Muslims.

Islamic speakers continue to promote this model for Muslims in the West. In a widely circulated lecture titled “The Medina Model: An Islamic Blueprint for Muslim Communities,” Dr. Sohail Hanif (CEO of the National Zakat Foundation) argues that Muslims in places like London, New York, and Paris should deliberately build “structured communities” with their own leadership, welfare systems (especially zakat), education, and coordinated institutions. He describes this as “politics from the bottom up”; creating parallel structures that allow Muslims to operate with increasing independence from the host society.

Organizers said they were facing a “lack of strong community” and “deep connections.” Their solution is a permanent base where Muslims can gather, receive formal Islamic education, bring in outside teachers, and run youth programs designed to shape the next generation. They were explicit that advocacy and civic engagement are core to the project. They want their members to watch and influence the broader community through outreach, policy initiatives, and political involvement.

They hold Friday professional networking meetings with entrepreneurs and investors, with one speaker claiming attendees have already invested $250,000 to $500,000 in start-ups. Their stated goal is to turn the former church into a central “Muslim Hub” for surrounding mosques, complete with a coffee shop inside the building.

Muslim parents and community members also got involved by making promotional videos for the new MAS East Bay location to ask for donations.

This is the classic long-term strategy: secure a physical foothold, train the next generation, build economic networks, and expand institutional presence under the language of community and civic engagement.

MAS East Bay operates as a project of MAS Bay Area, under the exact same nonprofit entity and EIN (20-5595580). Both are local chapters of the Muslim American Society (MAS), the national mother organization.

On its tax forms, the group explicitly describes itself as “agents of change and thought leaders” working “to create synergy among the Muslim community to positively influence Bay Area society at large.”

This tracks the national organization’s own public mission statement, which reads: “To move people and nurture lifelong, God-centered agents of change.” Its vision is “a vibrant American Muslim community striving for a just and virtuous society.”

The MAS East Bay’s Mission statement claims it will do this through year-round personal and youth development programs, along with signature projects that serve both the Muslim community and the wider public; such as Quran Quest, Seerah Quest, and back-to-school backpack drives. These are not neutral Sunday-school activities. Quran Quest and Seerah Quest are structured MAS youth competitions designed to instill a particular ideological framework from an early age. Quran Quest drills participants in selected tafsir, while Seerah Quest focuses on the life of Muhammad through quizzes and team contests. Both have been run by MAS Bay Area and copied by other chapters, drawing hundreds of children and families. They function as entry points for the same Muslim Brotherhood-linked network that federal prosecutors once described as the overt arm of the Brotherhood in America—building loyalty, knowledge, and institutional attachment under the cover of “education.”

In other words, MAS (the national mother organization) and MAS East Bay are not merely running community programs; they are openly positioning its members and youth as lifelong “God-centered agents of change” whose purpose is to influence the surrounding society. When a group that has long been identified in federal court documents as the public face of the Muslim Brotherhood uses that language, the phrase stops being generic nonprofit boilerplate and becomes a description of intentional, long-term social and institutional influence—precisely the kind of progressive, parallel work outlined in the Brotherhood’s own strategic documents.

The People Running MAS East Bay

The individuals steering MAS East Bay’s acquisition of the former church are not first-time organizers. Several already sit inside the same MAS Bay Area structure that has operated under one EIN for years.

Executive Director Rasheed Elkadi works at Meta a contract Software Quality Assurance engineer at Meta since April 2020, testing software and hardware quality for Meta’s VR and wearable products, including Quest headsets and Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Board Chair Abdussalam (Salam) Aburwein works as a semiconductor packaging engineer at AMD in Santa Clara and holds a U.S. patent on memory channel routing. A mid-career tech professional with that background is now chairing the board of the chapter overseeing the Richmond project.

Secretary Tasneem Kaddoura and board member Moath Othman are both pro-Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood-linked activists helping expand institutional Islamic presence in the West.

Kaddoura serves as Secretary of MAS Bay Area, the mother organization of MAS East Bay. Othman serves as a board member of the same entity. Both came through San Jose State University’s Muslim Student Association and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). Kaddoura has worked as a behavioral therapist; Othman has held technical program roles at Meta on AR/VR hardware. Both have multi-year organizing histories with MAS Bay Area.

According to Canary Mission, both spent their years at San Jose State University as activists with Students for Justice in Palestine. In November 2014 they helped lead SJP’s “Hands Off Al Aqsa and Palestine” march from campus to San Jose City Hall, where activists chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Kaddoura was photographed holding a sign declaring that neutrality is siding with the oppressor. Othman was photographed speaking through a megaphone under the hashtag #HandsoffAlAqsa.

Months earlier, Othman and other SJP members walked out of a campus talk the moment a former Israeli officer mentioned serving in the Israel Defense Forces. He later mocked the speakers on video and, in a 2015 student newspaper interview, described Israel’s Operation Protective Edge as “You’re fighting people and you’re killing people” while calling Israel an “apartheid” state. He also shared a post stating “ISIS and Israel have a lot more in common than anyone else.”

Both later moved into the same organizational network. By 2015 Kaddoura and Othman were listed as organizers for the Muslim American Society’s San Francisco Bay Area chapter—the same organization federal prosecutors once described as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States. Kaddoura was simultaneously affiliated with American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and later signed a 2019 MAS-promoted letter defending Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. She also pushed SJP’s 2015 Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) resolution at SJSU and celebrated UCLA’s divestment vote with the words “Alhamdulillah.”

Kaddoura’s LinkedIn lists her as a behavior therapist and Othman’s lists him as a technical program manager for augmented and virtual reality at Facebook Reality Labs. The pattern Canary Mission documents is consistent: campus activism with Students for Justice in Palestine, multi-year organizing with the Muslim American Society, and open support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement as part of a broader effort to expand Islamist institutional power in the West.

The remaining Executive Committee members and advisors listed on the MAS Bay Area site: Fatma Elkholosy, Ghaida Faour, Rania Ayoub, Jasmine Bishr, Shaimaa Elfeky, Yusuf Saib, Tarek Murad, and Hatem Ahmed have almost no independent public profiles.

Hatem Bazian Visits the New Facility

On November 15, 2026, the notorious Hatem Bazian visited the newly acquired Richmond site. Bazian is the controversial founder and National Chair of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). As a graduate student, he headed the Muslim Students Association at UC Berkeley, the campus arm of a national organization established by the Muslim Brotherhood. When open Islamic branding limited recruitment, he co-founded SJP, rebranding the same agenda in progressive language. AMP, which he founded in 2006, emerged from the personnel and infrastructure of the Brotherhood’s old Palestine Committee network, the same apparatus that produced the Islamic Association for Palestine and the Holy Land Foundation, both later tied to Hamas. He has fundraised for KindHearts (assets frozen by the Treasury for alleged Hamas financing), co-founded Zaytuna College, created the Islamophobia Studies Journal, chairs the Muslim Legal Fund of America, and has spoken at MAS-ICNA events.

Bazian’s appearance at MAS East Bay’s newest foothold is not incidental. From the MSA to SJP to AMP to MAS, the method is consistent: acquire physical buildings, train the next generation through structured programs, build economic and legal infrastructure, and advance the Palestinian cause as the wedge issue; all while maintaining the public face of education and community service. The Richmond conversion is one more permanent piece of that long-term project. The people involved, the language they use, and the networks they move through show continuity with the strategy the Brotherhood itself mapped out decades ago.

The Richmond conversion is the latest permanent foothold in a decades-long strategy of institutional expansion by a network federal prosecutors have identified as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States. From the 1982 document “The Project” to the Medina-model language used by organizers themselves, from the SJP-to-MAS personnel pipeline to Hatem Bazian’s November 15 visit, the pattern is consistent: acquire buildings, train the next generation, build economic and legal infrastructure, and expand influence under the language of community service. Western institutions continue to treat these developments as routine religious activity. The record compiled here shows something more specific—the steady, legal conversion of American ground into permanent Islamic institutional territory.

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