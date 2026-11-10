CALL TO ACTION! RISE UP, PATRIOTS!

FLORIDA TOOK ON CAIR; NOW DEMAND YOUR STATE FOLLOW ITS LEAD.

Ron DeSantis. James Uthmeier. Attorney Chuck Cooper. These men are heroes who delivered results.

Florida designated CAIR under state law and defended that action in federal court. When CAIR failed to stop the designation from taking effect, CAIR-Florida suspended operations.

They set the example. Now America needs to act.

Call your governor. Contact your attorney general. Demand they pursue Florida’s approach against CAIR in your state and put their response on the record.

RAIR has provided the letter and phone script. Use them. Share this report. Get others calling.

Your elected officials work for YOU. Make them answer one question:

FLORIDA ACTED. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

#cair #islam #muslim #jihad #terrorism

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