This video examines whether Muslims can genuinely take the U.S. Naturalization Oath of Allegiance, which requires renouncing all foreign allegiances and pledging full faith, loyalty, and defense to the Constitution and laws of the United States—even bearing arms if required.

Drawing on Islamic teachings about prioritizing loyalty to the ummah (Muslim community) and maintaining enmity toward infidels (non-believers), it argues that these core doctrines create a fundamental contradiction, making it difficult or impossible for a devout Muslim to mean the oath without mental reservation.

