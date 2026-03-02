In Montreal and Ottawa and elsewhere across the Western World, the Iranian-Persian diaspora celebrated what appears to be the end of the brutal and objectively evil Mullah regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In Ottawa, as many of the Persian community as could be gathered on such short notice came to Parliament Hill and marched down to the US embassy to show their gratitude and appreciation for President Trump, the USA, Israel, and Netanyahu.

Many people had American and Israeli flags from the Persian diaspora as they marched downtown on both Ottawa and Montreal streets.

Below, an exclusive interview with one of the principle organizers of the Ottawa march. Although Iranian, he wore an IDF flag on his vest.

On Wellington Street, where the Canadian federal Parliament buildings are, a small group of Persians has been protesting the Iranian Islamic Regime at least once a week for many years. RAIR Foundation raced downtown today to see how they felt about the American-Israeli strikes on the Mullah regime, and as they had been there so long, we focused some of our questions on how they felt about media coverage of Iran since the Islamic revolution.

The large group that gathered at 1:30 on the 28th marched from Parliament Hill down to the US Embassy, chanting pro-Trump, Pro-USA, and Pro-Israel and Netanyahu slogans for the entire march.

Meanwhile, across the street was a tiny group of far-leftists who eternally protest President Trump and make unfounded accusations against the American president.

That group rapidly became overwhelmed by hundreds and maybe as many as a thousand grateful, very vocally pro-Trump and pro-Israel Persians.

RAIR’s Montreal affiliate sent in this video of the robust pro-Trump demonstration in support of the mission to rescue, as the sign says in the banner, 90 million Iranians from the Islamic regime.

