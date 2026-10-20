RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl Gottlieb's avatar
Carl Gottlieb
7d

If the Democrats prevail in November expect to see similar speech codes in the US.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Robert's avatar
Robert
6d

Take a look at the Canadian 11 Hallmarks of Hate and ask yourself whether you could even criticize Nazi Germany, or Isis, or Al-Queda, or the Muslim Brotherhood, or Violent Adherents of Islam:

"The hallmarks include allegations towards a target group that could include the following elements or themes:

The targeted group is presented as a powerful menace to society;

Perpetrators use news reports and purportedly reputable sources to further negative stereotypes;

The targeted group is portrayed as preying upon children, the aged, the vulnerable, etc.;

The targeted group is portrayed as responsible for the world’s problems;

The targeted group is portrayed as dangerous or violent by nature;

The targeted group is portrayed as devoid of redeeming qualities and innately evil;

Perpetrators communicate the idea that banishment, segregation, or eradication of the group required;

The group is de-humanized through association with or comparison to animals, vermin, etc.;

Perpetrators use highly inflammatory language and rhetoric to create a tone of extreme hatred and contempt;

Perpetrators trivialize and/or celebrate past persecutions or tragedies involving the target group; and,

Call for violent action against the target group."

Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture