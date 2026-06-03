Terror-linked groups swarmed Amy Mek at ‘Sharia-Free America’ congressional hearing. CAIR, MPAC and Code Pink operatives engaged in intimidation tactics as RAIR’s founder boldly exposed Islam’s threat to the Constitution.

By Renee Nal

Terrorist-linked groups swarmed RAIR founder Amy Mek at Part II of a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing held on May 13, 2026, spearheaded by Representative Chip Roy.

The hearing, titled “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution”, received quite a bit of attention on social media in the wake of powerful testimony by RAIR’s Amy Mek and her guest, Marco Hunter-Lopez, a 16-year-old sophomore from Wylie East High School in Texas.

Hunter-Lopez discussed a program by the Muslim Brotherhood-tied group WhyIslam, a project of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). The organization attempted to proselytize students at Wylie East with free Qurans, hijabs, and dawah (proselytism) pamphlets.

What got lost in the coverage of the hearing, however, was that terror-tied activists from the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) (Haris Tarin and Afnaan Qureshi), the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) (Robert S. McCaw) and Code Pink (Medea Benjamin) were all on-site, sitting right behind Amy, her guest Marco Hunter-Lopez and investigative journalist and RAIR TV presenter Donna Fodor.

No ID Needed for Capitol Building Access

It will be revealed in this report that people are not required to present identification to enter the Capitol building, so anyone can swarm citizens coming to testify. Notably, democrats – including those who sit on the Judiciary committee – are often allied with these terror-tied individuals, and therefore have no incentive to keep them from harassing speakers.

“So what concerns me is we’ve imported an ideology that we have absolutely no education on and we have seen all across the country,” Mek explains. “I’m seeing politicians here today that are working with them. I’m seeing people who – I don’t know whether you know or not – but they are infiltrating our society…”

Watch a short clip where Amy explains:

Robert S. McCaw of CAIR

For example, Robert S. McCaw, CAIR’s Director of Government Affairs, sat directly behind Amy Mek and Marco Hunter-Lopez, recording them in an obvious attempt at intimidation.

McCaw was also at the Capitol building for Part I of the House Judiciary Sharia-Free Caucus Hearing. “I am reporting in front of anti-Muslim bigot Chip Roy’s office,” he said. McCaw falsely accused Chip Roy of trying to “ban Muslim life in America”. McCaw stated that CAIR “distributed some questions and backgrounders to some friendly Democratic offices” where “we expose a whole host of anti-Muslim bigot witnesses…”

Watch:

Haris Tarin of MPAC

In one case during Part II of the hearing, MPAC’s Haris Tarin started shouting at Chip Roy before a security guard warned him to stop being disruptive.

Jihad Watch founder, author, and speaker Robert Spencer weighed in, stating that harassing Amy Mek is an “intimidation tactic”. “They tried the same thing when I testified before Congress as well,” he explained on X. “Intimidation is a treasured tactic in the arsenal of Islamic jihadists, apologists, and supremacists,” he continued.

Watch the video here:

Notably, author and CIA alum Sarah Adams dropped a bombshell in the wake of the hearing that she provided the government with “physical evidence” that Al-Qaeda “was attempting to make direct contact with [Haris] Tarin”.

She wryly noted, “clearly that wasn’t taken seriously as he’s in Congress harassing persons testifying…”She added “We literally gave them physical evidence.”

Haris Tarin, MPAC’s Washington D.C. director, was profiled by the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT). As revealed in the report, Tarin enjoyed at least 21 White House visits during the Obama administration, was personally celebrated by former President Obama, and repeatedly downplayed the Islamic terror threat.

He minimized Osama bin Laden’s influence after his death, saying that he had few followers and no real sympathy in the Muslim world. At a Town Hall discussing Muslim Youth Radicalization, Tarin further dismissed youth radicalization as “not the defining issue” for Muslim youth, and portrayed jihadist cases as isolated anomalies while attacking NYPD surveillance and radicalization reports as “Islamophobic” overreach that marginalizes Muslims.

One of the speakers at the event with Haris Tarin was Mahdi Bray, who is the subject of this IPT video compilation. In it, Mahdi Bray repeatedly demonstrates open support for designated terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as convicted terror-linked figures. At an October 28, 2000, Lafayette Park rally, he stood onstage beside Abdurahman Alamoudi (later convicted of illegal financial dealings with Libya and ties to terror networks), nodding approvingly and raising his arms as the crowd cheered affirmations of support for both Hamas and Hezbollah, followed by “Allahu Akbar” chants.

Abdurahman Alamoudi was also co-founder of American Muslim Council (AMC) along with Mahmoud Abu-Saud, who coordinated the infamous 1977 meeting in Lugano that led to “The Project“, a blueprint for imposing global Islam on the West. Notably, Abu Saud, a confidante of Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna, is the maternal grandfather of Magda Elkadi Saleh, who is deeply embedded in Florida’s Islamic education system to this day.

As revealed in the montage, Bray defended convicted Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operative Sami Al-Arian, openly hailing the terror supporter as a “freedom fighter” and rallying supporters to “fight with every ounce of our being” for his release. Further, Bray testified as a character witness for Al-Arian during his 2005 federal trial, organized and spoke at protests and rallies demanding his freedom, and joined national Muslim leaders in Tampa to decry Al-Arian’s prosecution as “political” persecution and “demonizing” of Muslims.

Perhaps most revealingly, Haris Tarin praised Yusuf al-Qaradawi – the banned Muslim Brotherhood ideologue who endorsed suicide bombings and Hamas – as a key “intellectual”. Yusuf al-Qaradawi issued a fatwa compelling Muslims to fight Americans in Iraq.

As reported at RAIR, Yusuf al-Qaradawi was the “architect of the militant International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) and a vocal champion of Hamas.” Infamous EPIC City Imam Yasir Qadhi is a proud member of the IUMS. Not surprisingly, al-Qaradawi also attended the 1977 Brotherhood meeting in Lugano that spawned “The Project“.

Haris Tarin, who portrays himself as a moderate Muslim, also celebrated the “enthusiastic backer of Hamas” Rachid Ghannouchi as a “modern intellectual giant.”

Read the full IPT report here on Haris Tarin here: Haris Tarin Profile

Medea Benjamin of Code Pink

After the hearing, Amy Mek was approached by Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink and a radical activist notorious for championing any enemy of the West, including North Korea, Venezuela, and Iran. Currently, Medea Benjamin is under federal investigation for her participation in the communist-celebrated “Nuestra America Convoy” in March 2026.

Benjamin repeatedly attempted to lure Mek outside of the protected hearing space, where Benjamin’s allies were waiting to confront her. Mek declined, and stated that – shockingly – ID is not required for people to come inside the Capitol Building.

Holding her ground, Mek called out Benjamin, who portrays herself as a champion of women, for failing to prioritize the rights of women living under Sharia. Mek drew a clear distinction between opposing Islam as an ideology and targeting individual Muslims, arguing that Sharia is actively spreading, including through Muslim Brotherhood-linked networks in the United States.

Mek cited The Muslim Brotherhood’s “Project” and the “Explanatory Memorandum”, along with their allied organizations such as CAIR, MSA, ISNA, and ICNA, as examples of Islamic subversion in America. She referenced a specific incident in Houston where an activist opposed to banning Sharia was enforcing it by pressuring store owners to remove pork, alcohol, and lottery products. Mek defended both non-Muslims and Muslims suffering under Sharia, citing Iran as an example.

She rejected the label of “Islamophobia,” calling it a tactic used to silence critics who advocate for human rights. Amy Mek urged Benjamin to review the evidence and suggested a future conversation once she was “more educated” on the issue.

The Victimhood Narrative

Victimhood is a strategy to divert attention from narratives that hurt the agenda of the subversive figures, such as the terror attack on October 7, 2023. Unfortunately, like charges of “racism”, referring to someone as “Islamophobic” can be an effective smear. Asserting that hate crimes against Muslims are rising is a great way to claim victimhood, even though it is completely false. The good news is that once Americans see it for what it is, the “Victimhood Narrative” loses all of it’s power.

During the hearing, Amy Mek directly tackled this subversive tactic during an exchange with Rep. Glenn Grothman and Amanda Tyler, a highly partisan witness called to testify by the Democrats on the committee.

The power of the “Victimhood Narrative” was revealed in the wake of horrors of October 7, 2023:

On October 7, 2023, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters, joined by UNRWA employees who helped kidnap civilians and hold hostages in their homes and agency facilities, surged across the Gaza border in a coordinated assault they named “Al-Aqsa Flood”. They raped women at the Nova music festival and in kibbutz bedrooms, tortured families by burning them alive in safe rooms, mutilated bodies, and executed over 1,200 innocent civilians – including infants, children, and elderly Holocaust survivors – while seizing 251 hostages dragged back into Gaza. In Gaza and throughout the Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank, regular citizens poured into the streets in vast celebration: handing out sweets, firing guns into the air, chanting in support of the massacre, and cheering as hostages and corpses were paraded through Rafah, Nablus, Jenin, and Bethlehem.

Instead of feeling deep shame over these monstrous acts, the organizations who harassed Amy Mek at the hearing quickly deployed the “Victimhood Narrative”, claiming that the Palestinians who engaged in the horror had the “right to freedom from the Israeli occupation”.

Further, on October 7, 2023, the very day of the attack, the United States Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), of whom CAIR is a founding member, called on America to stop supporting Israel and warned Muslim-majority countries to “reconsider” any normalization of relations with Israel. That same day, MPAC put out a press release creating a moral equivalence between the terrorists and Israel, stating that the “source of the problem” is “an ongoing occupation in violation of international human rights law that has left the Palestinian people, in particular Gazans, stripped of their basic rights and human dignity”.

The USCMO did not denounce the terror attack – they encouraged it. CAIR Director Nihad Awad went so far as to publicly express happiness during a speech on November 24-26, 2023. He said in part:

“The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege, the walls of the concentration camp, on October 7. And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land, and walk free into their land, which they were not allowed to walk in. And yes, the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense, have the right to defend themselves, and yes, Israel, as an occupying power, does not have that right to self-defense.”

This tactic turned the tables on October 7, 2023. Instead, it justified the horror by claiming that the terrorists are victims of Israel. American leftists like Amanda Tyler quickly jump to downplay basic truths.

In the following revealing clip, Amy Mek shares that mainstream Muslim organizations – including the thousands of mosques in America – did not condemn the terror attack on October 7, 2023. Amanda Tyler jumped in, claiming that “Muslim Americans spend a lot of time disclaiming violence because of being lumped in unfairly with, again, the violent actions of the extremists in their group.”

Mek shot back:

This is the game we play. You’re talking about individuals, and I’m talking about an ideology. So we’re going back and forth, and we want to keep conflating the two. But Islam is very clear on how they feel about the unbeliever. And there’s over 109 verses in the Quran that say to kill the unbeliever. They wage violence towards me. So you keep trying to conflate it, and I’m speaking solely on Islam. As far as the crimes and the hate crimes you keep talking about, I don’t ever see the proof of this. I hear a lot of accusations, but when I go back and try to find the records, I don’t see anything.

Watch the exchange here:

Coincidentally, RAIR Foundation has highlighted Amanda Tyler as part of the “Interfaith Movement“, which exists not to build bridges but to silence criticism of Islam. Tyler, who is trotted out by democrats and the media as an expert on so-called Christian Nationalism, is a leader in “Christians Against Christian Nationalism” a project of the far-left Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty. The group targets Christians who claim that faith was fundamental in the founding fathers’ vision of America, which, of course, it was.

Support Amy Mek and her Mission

Despite the coordinated intimidation tactics deployed by these Muslim Brotherhood-linked operatives and their far-left enablers, Amy Mek stood unwavering in defense of American sovereignty and constitutional principles. Her courageous testimony, alongside the brave young Marco Hunter-Lopez, exposed the creeping influence of Sharia and political Islam in our schools, institutions, and halls of power.

As groups like CAIR, MPAC, and Code Pink continue their subversive campaign to silence critics and advance Islamic supremacy, Amy’s refusal to be cowed serves as a powerful reminder: patriots who speak truth to this threat must be supported.

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