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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The Red-Green alliance is not built on shared theology. It is built on shared enemies: America, Israel, Christianity, the Constitution, free speech, borders, and Western civilization. The Islamist wants Sharia influence. The Marxist wants institutional demolition. Both need the same tools: censorship, victimhood narratives, lawfare, intimidation, and “Islamophobia” smears to silence scrutiny. Amy Mek’s exchange exposed the trick: critics discuss ideology; apologists hide behind individual identity. No. America protects peaceful Muslims as citizens. America must also reject political Islam, Sharia supremacy, Muslim Brotherhood networks, and leftist groups that launder them into legitimacy. Europe blinked. America must not.

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