RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2h

Well. I used to live in MN. Minneapolis specifically. Near 24th and Nicolet. Few blocks from Lake. That was back in the late ‘70’s early ‘80’s. Clean. Civilized. Growing with healthy outlook. We left for Texas for family reasons. We do miss old MN. Today we wouldn’t visit on a bet.

How much more will Americans take from these Muzzie rats before they push back? Good question. Some more I am sure. But there is a limit. I will be there when the shoving starts. The talking will be over.

Arm up. It’s going to get ugly.

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