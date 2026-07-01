While Americans are supposed to be celebrating our Independence Day spirit, Minneapolis is once again transformed into a foreign enclave. Lake Street and surrounding areas are filled with burqas, Somali flags waving proudly, the call to prayer echoing, and the entire city looking, sounding, and functioning like Mogadishu-on-the-Mississippi.

This isn’t “diversity.” This is surrender. This is Somalistan.

We didn’t import a culture that assimilates. We imported one that conquers.

From Neighborhoods to schools, police departments, and city hall. And the politicians line up to kiss the ring.

Keith Ellison, the Muslim socialist who openly promoted Antifa and cheered the destruction in 2020, stood there bragging that Somalis have “captured” 25 Minneapolis police officers. Not “joined.” Captured. He frames it as a victory for his people. The same man who helped turn Minnesota into a welfare fraud capital while radical networks embedded themselves in government.

Ilhan Omar, the woman who married her own brother to game the system, was there speaking in Somali to her imported bloc. English is optional now. American loyalty is optional now. She represents the 5th District that she helped turn into Somalistan.

Dhimmi Jacob Frey, the spineless mayor, was there pandering, speaking as little English as possible, groveling for votes from the very demographic that is replacing the people who built the city. He legalized the Islamic call to prayer across Minneapolis while American heritage gets erased. He protects the replacements and betrays the natives.

School board members were there too, bowing, begging, promising more resources, more special treatment, more surrender. They don’t represent Minneapolis anymore. They represent the new masters.

Demographic replacement is not a theory. It is happening in real time in Minnesota. Native Minnesotans are being replaced in their own state. Birth rates, chain migration, refugee resettlement, and political capture have turned entire sections of Minneapolis into parallel societies where English is secondary, Sharia norms creep in, and loyalty is to clan and ummah first.

What exactly are we “enriching” America with?

Massive, organized welfare fraud that has drained hundreds of millions (now billions) from Minnesota taxpayers through daycare scams, Feeding Our Future, and other schemes tied to these networks.

A police force increasingly loyal to the new demographic instead of the old Minnesota.

Schools that must accommodate foreign holidays, foreign languages, and foreign values while American children are sidelined.

A political machine that imports voters faster than it assimilates citizens.

Cultural replacement — churches converted to mosques, neighborhoods that feel like foreign countries, and politicians who openly celebrate the transformation.

We are told this is “enrichment.” We are told this is “strength.” We are told this is “who we are.”No. This is who we are becoming if we keep surrendering. We are losing America, one city at a time. Minnesota was once a heartland of American values. Now, parts of it are indistinguishable from the failed state these people fled. Except now they’re running our institutions, collecting our taxes, and demanding that we accommodate them.

Somali Week isn’t a celebration of America. It’s a victory lap for demographic conquest. The question isn’t whether this is happening. The question is: How much more of America are we willing to hand over before we say enough?

Minnesota didn’t become Somalistan by accident.

It was surrendered,one dhimmi politician, one imported bloc, and one silenced American at a time. Wake up. Before the rest of the country looks exactly like this.

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