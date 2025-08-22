Cash in a Chip Bag: Eric Adams’ Aide Suspended Amid Bizarre Bribery Allegations
In perhaps the dumbest graft ever, a top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams handed a reporter a potato chip bag stuffed with cash — and called it a “misunderstanding.”
In what is possibly the dumbest political graft story of all time, an aide for New York Mayor Eric Adams gifted a reporter with a potato chip bag stuffed with money and then claimed it was all just a “misunderstanding.” The Adams administration immediately “suspended” Winnie Greco, Hizzoner’s “close advisor,” on Wednesday as the incident went viral, acc…