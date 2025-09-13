Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassin was reportedly turned in by his father, a minister and a member of the U.S. Marshals Service, to authorities on Thursday evening. Tyler Robinson, 22, had bullet casings engraved with Antifa phrases and lyrics from one of their songs that he used in murdering the 31-year-old devout Christian.

A well-planned operation

Robinson is from Utah. He lived with a roommate near his parents, about three hours from the school where he shot Kirk. He was not a current student there but had attended one semester back in 2021.

On September 10th, Kirk was at Utah Valley University for his “Prove Me Wrong” tour put on by Turning Point USA, which he founded. He was sitting under a tent at 12:20 pm. Immediately after being asked a question about transgender killers, a shot rang out, and he was hit in the neck. Sadly, Charlie succumbed to his wound after being taken to a hospital.

In the moments immediately before Kirk was struck in the neck by a single shot fired from a distance of roughly 200 yards, he was asked by an audience member, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” “Too many,” said Kirk.

“We got ‘em.”

President Trump announced on “Fox & Friends” this morning that Robinson was in custody, “I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him… essentially, someone who knew him turned him in.”

Trump made it very clear he hopes the shooter gets the death penalty if he is found guilty. Governor Spencer Cox has already put it on the table as a reminder to everyone in the state of Utah.

“We have the person that we think is the person we’re looking for, but they drove into the police headquarters, and he’s there now,” Trump stated.

Shooter’s father turned him in

According to Fox News, Robinson’s father played a role in his surrender and recognized his son from pictures of the shooter. When he confronted his son over the shooting, he threatened suicide rather than surrender to the police, according to The Post Millennial. The father convinced Robinson to speak to a youth minister, who also happened to be a US Marshals Service officer. The minister then called a deputy at a federal agency.

A probable cause affidavit states that one of Robinson’s family members contacted a friend who then informed local authorities that the suspect “had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”

Governor Cox commented during a press briefing on Friday that the suspect’s family “did the right thing.” He also pointed out that other relatives and his roommate cooperated with investigators.

Formal charges of aggravated murder to be filed

Formal charges are expected to be filed early next week, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson will be charged with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, according to The Post Millennial. Documents were reportedly obtained by Steven Crowder’s Mug Club Undercover, revealing what the charges would entail.

Anatomy of an assassination

A probable cause statement obtained by Mug Club Undercover from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office states, “the following information was obtained by your affiant from police officers, multiple video recordings posted on social media websites, Utah Valley University campus surveillance cameras and those who witnessed the incident.” “On September 10, 2025, Charles James Kirk was at the Utah Valley University (UVU) campus in Orem, Utah, for a political event. Mr. Kirk is a conservative political activist who was scheduled to speak at an event in the courtyard area on the UVU campus. The courtyard area is to the west of the Losee Center building, according to video recordings, Charles was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants, sitting under a white canopy in a courtyard of the campus facing to the east. The event was attended by hundreds of individuals. Charles was surrounded by people, with multiple individuals to his left, right, and rear, and front of the canopy. Behind the canopy was a walkway used for access to various parts of the university.” “Charles was holding a microphone and speaking to a crowd. While speaking into the microphone, a loud gunshot was heard at approximately 1223 hours, and Charles appeared to have been hit in the neck. Blood was soon coming out of the left side of his neck as he fell over to his left. Charles was transported to the Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem. Charles was pronounced deceased at the hospital.” “Investigators reviewed the Utah Valley University surveillance cameras. While reviewing the surveillance cameras, investigators observed an individual on the rooftop of the Losee Center building on the UVU campus at the time of the shooting. Hereafter, the unidentified individual will be referred to as ‘Suspect.’ Based on surveillance camera footage, Suspect appears to be a white male with dark colored hair, wearing a dark colored hat, sunglasses, a long sleeve black shirt with a picture of an American flag and an eagle printed on the shirt, dark colored jeans, and white/tray shoes with white colored shoelaces (the shoes appear to be consistent with Chuck Taylor/Converse style shoes). Suspect is also carrying a dark colored backpack on his back. Suspect walks with a distinctive gait. Prior to the shooting, Suspect appears to walk with a stiff, right leg and at a relatively slow pace. Suspect’s ability to bend his right leg appears to be restricted.”

Robinson also used a cell phone during this time.

There is a video showing what is presumed to be a dark-clad Robinson on a rooftop, where he shot Kirk from about 200 yards away. It was likely the Losee Center building, which is on the opposite side of the plaza from where Kirk was speaking. He is also seen on video climbing off the roof and running through back yards after the shooting.

The governor also mentioned that Robinson changed outfits after the shooting. He was arrested in clothes he was seen wearing prior to killing Kirk, which were different than the ones he wore while carrying out the assassination.

He drove a gray Dodge Challenger from the UVU campus to his home, which authorities tracked as well.

Antifa connection

The spent casings that were recovered by authorities had phrases etched on them, such as “Notices,” “bulges,” “OWO,” “what’s this?” “Hey fascist! Catch!” “Bella ciao bella ciao ciao,” “If you read this, you are gay LMAO” and a series of arrows, one pointing up, one pointing to the right, and three pointing down.

The “Bella ciao bella ciao ciao” lyrics are from the Antifa song, “Bella Ciao.” In 2019, Antifa shooter Willem van Spronsen ended his ICE attack manifesto with that very same song.

Breitbart is reporting, “The ‘Notices bulges’ message, according to Know Your Meme, is a reference to gay sexuality associated with the ‘furry’ phenomenon, which refers to attraction to cartoon animals. The arrow symbols may have been a video game reference.”

The arrow symbols are from Antifa.

Interestingly, media outlets such as the New York Post are focusing on the fact that Robinson was reportedly Mormon, rather than a radicalized leftist who was an Antifa terrorist. The two don’t go together. He may have been raised Mormon, but he certainly isn’t one.

Planning the hit

Robinson also reportedly used Discord to discuss details of the crime with his roommate, although the platform is saying that is false. He allegedly sent messages to him about hiding and retrieving a rifle from a “drop point.” He also spoke of disposing of it wrapped in a towel and said that the etchings on the bullets and the scope were “unique.” The weapon was identified as a bolt-action Mauser .30-06, according to Fox News.

A family member told authorities that Robinson had “become more political in recent years” and was “full of hate,” according to Governor Cox.

The Daily Caller reported, “The family member allegedly recalled a conversation when Robinson talked about Kirk’s plans to come speak at UVU and how much Robinson disliked him.”

“Beat the hell out of them.”

“For years, those on the American left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” Trump asserted, according to the Daily Caller. “This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

“We will be brave,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “We have radical left lunatics out there, and we just have to beat the hell out of them.”

