The Canucks. Call me surprised. NOT! Carney has got Canada on the WEF train. He’s a favorite son. WEF/UN/WHO and a myriad other UN global initiative organizations are working Islam-ization like a rented mule to bring more of the West to heel under Sharia. No surprise. Very inventive. Liberals are getting run over and they applaud every step. Can’t make this up…..but here it is. Ask a Canadian In Ottawa on the street or a Hollander in Amsterdam how he likes being overrun by immigrants and his government’s policy favoring them. He’ll stare at you, blank face and ask, “What are you talking about”? A movie will be made some day. A tragedy actually. A horror film. These folks kids and grands will point at them some day and demand to know why they did nothing to keep us safe early on.

