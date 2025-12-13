Chip Roy said what Washington won’t: political Islam is an organized ideology that does not assimilate into America—and CAIR can’t deny its own words.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy delivered a warning on the House floor this week that sent shockwaves through Washington and triggered an immediate and predictable response from Islamist advocacy organizations. Speaking plainly and without apology, Roy addressed what too many elected officials have spent years avoiding: the ideological nature of the jihadist threat and its organized, well-funded expansion inside the United States.

Roy did not rely on euphemisms or retreat into vague language. Instead, he laid out a direct assessment of a political movement that he argued is fundamentally incompatible with America’s constitutional order and already advancing across the country.

“Particularly concerning,” Roy stated, “is the threat posed by Islamists who are spreading Sharia law into Texas, who are advancing throughout the country, and who have a stated goal of undermining American life—not assimilating into it.”

In doing so, Roy made a clear and necessary distinction that advocacy organizations routinely attempt to erase. His remarks were not an attack on individual faith, ethnicity, or peaceful religious belief. They were a critique of Islamism—a political ideology that seeks to impose religious law over constitutional governance and replace equal protection under the law with parallel legal systems.

Roy highlighted that point explicitly.

“This is a political movement,” he said, “well-funded, targeted at the American people, Western civilization, our rule of law, and the Constitution.”

From there, Roy drew a line that Washington has long been afraid to draw. He argued that adherence to Sharia law—an all-encompassing legal system governing criminal justice, civil disputes, and political authority—is fundamentally incompatible with the U.S. Constitution and the foundational principles of American self-government.

“We should not be allowing more people into this country who are adherent to Sharia law. Period.”

Anticipating the inevitable accusations and distortions that would follow, Roy went further. Rather than relying on critics’ interpretations or partisan framing, he quoted the ideology in its own words.

“The Muslim Brotherhood’s own motto is,” Roy stated, “‘Allah is our objective. The Prophet is our leader. The Quran is our law. Jihad is our way. Dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope.’

Those words were not invented by critics, nor were they taken out of context. They are the declared creed of the Muslim Brotherhood itself, a movement whose influence has been documented repeatedly in federal court records, intelligence assessments, and investigative reporting. Roy’s point was direct and difficult to refute: this is not conjecture, exaggeration, or prejudice. It is ideology, stated plainly by its own architects.

As expected, the response from the Council on American-Islamic Relations was immediate and formulaic. Within hours, CAIR published a complaint in its so-called “Islamophobia Watch,” accusing Roy of delivering an “anti-Islam rant” on the House floor. Notably absent from CAIR’s response was any factual rebuttal of Roy’s claims or any denial of the Muslim Brotherhood’s stated objectives. Instead, the organization relied once again on outrage, accusation, and narrative deflection.

That strategy is increasingly failing.

Roy did not invent the ideology he described. He quoted it directly. He did not smear a religious population or challenge peaceful belief. He identified a political movement with a documented history, a global organizational structure, and clearly articulated goals that conflict with constitutional governance and the rule of law.

While CAIR rushed to the media to manufacture controversy, Texas moved in the opposite direction. State authorities have formally recognized the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as extremist-aligned foreign influence networks under state authority, cutting through decades of denial and narrative manipulation. Those determinations were not driven by emotion or prejudice, but by evidence, federal court records, and national-security concerns that CAIR has never meaningfully answered.

The contrast could not be clearer. One side responds to facts with slogans and accusations. The other responds with law, documentation, and action.

Across the country, Americans are watching this shift closely. Frustration is growing with leaders who refuse to name threats plainly or defend the constitutional order they were elected to protect. In that context, Roy’s remarks resonated far beyond the House chamber. They reflected a growing demand for clarity, courage, and honesty from those in power.

The tide is turning. The narrative is collapsing. And for the first time in years, the truth is no longer being shouted down.

America is paying attention.

America understands what is at stake.

And America stands with leaders like Chip Roy who are willing to draw the line where it matters.

