Chicago’s racist, Marxist Mayor, Brandon Johnson, is ratcheting up the hate even more against President Trump and ICE by signing an executive order on Monday that creates an “ICE-free zone,” while claiming conservatives want “a rematch of the Civil War.”

Inciting violence

“I say very candidly that the right wing in this country wants a rematch of the Civil War,” Johnson railed. “I want that to set in right now because the President of the United States of America has declared war on the people of Chicago and people across America.”

“He’s more interested in giving billions of dollars to other nations, while farmers in urban cities around this country are literally being destabilized. And so whether it’s the legal system, whether it’s through executive order, or whether it’s through the brave women and men who are serving as rapid responders, we literally have people who are volunteering in this city, on the southwest side, the northwest side, all over this city, to make sure that we’re protecting children from being separated from their families,” he hatefully spewed.

Johnson asserted that there are volunteers in Chicago “putting themselves at risk of being shot and killed by the federal government.”

Trump is attempting to stop a civil war, not foment one as the left is doing. What Johnson wants is a political war in the streets that would give extremists license to kill those on the right.

Defying ICE and federal law

Johnson announced at his press conference that Chicago would be establishing “ICE-free zones” in Chicago where “city property and unwilling private businesses will no longer serve as staging grounds for” ICE raids.

From the Post Millennial:

According to an email cited by The Triibe about the order from Johnson, it includes that public departments around the city will place signs on “ICE-free” spaces that read: “This property is owned and/or controlled by the City of Chicago. It may not be used for civil immigration enforcement, including as a: Staging area, Processing location, Operations base.” The order is supposed to be implemented in five days.



“The measure directs that City employees immediately report any attempted use of City property for immigration enforcement; any such instance will be reported to the Office of the Mayor and the Corporation Counsel,” the email added.

This is all in panicky preparation for Trump sending 400 National Guard troops to Portland to quell Antifa domestic terrorists and their rioting.

Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker filed a lawsuit on Monday, attempting to block the Trump administration from deploying those National Guard troops to Illinois.

Ignoring the rule of law

“The Trump administration must end the war on Chicago,” Johnson declared. “The Trump administration must end this war against Americans. The Trump administration must end its attempt to dismantle our democracy.”

“They have repeatedly called for a rematch, but in the coming weeks, we will use this opportunity to build greater resistance. Chicagoans are clear that militarizing our troops in our city as justification to further escalate a war in Chicago will not be tolerated,” he charged.

“The right wing in this country wants a rematch of the Civil War,” Johnson repeated during the news conference, once again trying to foment racial division and violence.

Pritzker was even worse: “We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s invasion.”

An insurrection by the left

Nick Nolte over at Breitbart nailed it:

We all know who wants and who is currently fighting a hot civil war against America, and that’s Democrats like Brandon Johnson. And this is nothing more or less than history repeating itself. What happened in 1860? Confederate Democrats in the South wanted to hold on to their cheap slave labor, and as soon as they believed Republicans might take all that cheap slave labor away, they launched the Civil War. And so it is the same today. In order to hold on to their cheap illegal labor, Democrats have created a confederacy of lawless “sanctuary” states and cities. And now, just like in 1860, these same Democrats are waging literal war against a federal government that is guilty of nothing more than wanting to enforce the federal law by lawfully deporting illegal aliens. In 1860, Democrats started a Civil War because Republicans wanted to liberate their slaves. In 2025, Democrats started a Civil War because Republicans want to deport their illegal labor. Like the last Civil War, this war is a hot one, one where Democrat politicians tell local police to stand down while federal ICE officers and federal government facilities are attacked by the Democrat Party’s allies in the Antifa terrorist movement. When nothing is done, then the Democrat’s allies in Antifa ram and enclose ICE vehicles. This is what an insurrection really looks like. Democrats want their cheap labor and all the illegal voting that comes with it, and they are willing to stoke and use violence to hold on to it.

He’s absolutely right both historically and currently. Antifa indeed serves as the Brownshirt branch of the Democrat Party. And leftist leaders are not stupid… they know this. These extremists are being used in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle to create violence and chaos in the streets. None of this is by accident; it is all by design.

Calling for the murder of those on the right

That’s why you see Democrat leaders such as Johnson embrace domestic terrorists such as Antifa. They do their dirty work, so they don’t have to get their hands dirty. Johnson actively encourages Antifa to attack ICE agents and then refuses to hold them accountable. His government has even reportedly stopped the police from coming to the aid of ICE agents under attack in Chicago.

He’s not alone by any means. Most of the Democrats have incited violence against Trump and his supporters. It has resulted in at least two attempts on Trump’s life and the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The most recent example is Virginia Democratic Party attorney general candidate Jay Jones, who openly wished for the murder of a Republican politician and his two small children. Are the Democrats telling him to step down or condemning him in the least? No… they are doubling down on support for him after his abhorrent texts surfaced. That means they not only support his sentiment but agree with it.

The White House responds

The White House slammed Pritzker on Monday for rejecting Trump’s deployment of National Guardsmen to Illinois to combat crime.

“Chicago is descending into lawlessness and chaos because this slob cares more about boosting his anti-Trump creds on X than he does about making his city safe,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“Pritzker should be ashamed of himself,” she stated.

The entire Democratic Party should be ashamed.