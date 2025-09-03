Chicago Mayor Incites Union Members to ‘Defend’ City from Trump and the Federal Government (Video)
Dead bodies pile up daily in Chicago as Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) attacks President Trump and vows unions will fight to block the National Guard from restoring order — a truly Orwellian stance.
While teachers plead for donations to cover basic school supplies, the nation’s two largest teachers’ unions distributed over $43.5 million to Democratic PACs and liberal advocacy groups during the 2024 election cycle, according to a Defending Education report that primarily referenced union disclosures to the Department of Labor.
