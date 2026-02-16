WASHINGTON, D.C., February 3, 2026 — Chairman of the Sharia-Free America Caucus, U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), pressed witnesses during a congressional session, questioning RAIR Foundation representative Krista Schild and author Robert Spencer on the relationship between Islam, Sharia law, and political ideology.

Roy moved quickly through a series of direct questions about whether Sharia functions as a governing system and whether its influence is expanding within the United States.

Questioning RAIR Foundation Representative Krista Schild

Roy first questioned RAIR Foundation’s Krista Schild regarding reports of Islamic enclaves and cultural pressure inside parts of Texas, particularly in the Dallas–Fort Worth region.

Roy asked whether Muslim-only communities and high-concentration areas had produced what some residents describe as “no-go zones” for women. Schild confirmed that similar compounds exist beyond a single location and stated that she has heard consistent reports from multiple sources.

The exchange centered on whether these developments indicate growing ideological influence rather than isolated incidents.

Roy Questions Robert Spencer on Sharia and Islam

Roy then turned to Robert Spencer, asking directly whether Sharia is central to Islam globally and whether it functions as a political and legal system.

Spencer responded that Sharia is regarded as divine law and often takes precedence over other legal systems, even where not fully implemented. He added that Sharia maintains strong cultural influence across much of the Muslim world. Chip Roy, Krista Schild, Robert…

Roy pressed further, asking whether dozens of countries currently operate under Sharia either fully or partially. Spencer confirmed that Sharia plays a central role across much of the Islamic world.

Foreign Funding and Ideological Expansion

Roy questioned whether foreign funding and organized efforts exist to advance Sharia influence inside the United States. Spencer stated that funding from foreign actors and institutions has been directed toward shaping academic and cultural narratives related to Islam and Sharia.

Roy also raised the role of organizations seeking to expand Islamic political influence in the United States and asked whether their long-term goal is to expand Islamic governance. Spencer stated that these efforts are political in nature and aimed at increasing ideological and institutional influence.

A Political — Not Merely Religious — System

Roy concluded by asking whether the movement discussed is fundamentally political rather than purely religious. Spencer responded that the objective is to gain political power and influence, including increased representation and institutional reach.

Spencer also made it clear that the most authoritative groups, such as CAIR, have clearly stated that their intention is to make the United States a Muslim nation, governed by sharia law.

