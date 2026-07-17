Democrat Congresswoman Shontel Brown, who calls herself a “Christian,” just visited the First Cleveland Mosque, donned the Sharia hijab, and proudly boasted about the “services our office provides” to non-American Muslims.

Those “services”? Helping mosque attendees with federal immigration issues, essentially using her office to keep radicals in America, even as they demand a U.S. Congresswoman wear Islamic garb just to step inside their 501(c)(3) training facility. As Erdogan himself described mosques: “barracks” for his soldiers.

In the West, politicians like Brown treat the hijab as a cute “choice,” a symbol of “diversity” and “female empowerment.” They bow, smile for the cameras, and pander for votes.

In the East (Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, etc.), it is forced oppression. Women who refuse to wear the hijab or dare to remove it face beatings, imprisonment, torture, and death. Iranian women are risking everything, burning their hijabs in the streets for basic freedom, while American politicians like Brown put one on to signal submission.

This isn’t modesty. It’s a visible badge of Sharia allegiance and dawah (Islamic proselytizing). It normalizes conquest culture, pressures young girls in schools, and tests how far the West will bend. Equating it to a Christian headscarf is deception. One is a voluntary cultural tradition. The other is a tool of control under supremacist ideology.

And for what?

Muslims in the comments under her post are already slamming her for not being anti-Israel enough, complaining she won’t help destroy the Jewish state. No amount of hijab pandering will ever be enough. They will never fully accept you.

As a self-proclaimed Christian, Rep. Brown should know what Islam actually teaches about your faith:

Jesus is not the Son of God — only a human messenger of Allah (Qur’an 4:171)

Allah has no son and needs no son (Qur’an 19:35)

Those who believe Christ is divine are “disbelievers” (Qur’an 5:17)

Christians who say Jesus is God’s Son are “accursed” (Qur’an 9:30)

Christians and Jews who don’t convert to Islam are “the most vile of created beings” (Qur’an 98:6)

You cannot serve both.

Ohio’s 11th District didn’t elect you to submit to Sharia theater or turn your office into an immigration lifeline for radicals. Christians and Jews deserve a representative who stands for Western values, not one who bows in a hijab for applause that turns into demands the second you pause.

This pandering is dangerous. It’s cultural surrender dressed up as “outreach.”

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