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Diane Truitt's avatar
Diane Truitt
39m

This is a perfect example of what Paul wrote in 2 Timothy 3:6-9 about silly women laden with and led astray by various passions, ever learning but never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is not outreach. It is theological confusion and political submission dressed as diversity. Islam denies the central Christian claim that Jesus is the Son of God and risen Lord. That means Christian politicians should stop pretending all faiths say the same thing while bowing to symbols that millions of oppressed women are risking their lives to reject. A member of Congress can help lawful constituents with federal matters without turning her office into an immigration concierge for mosque politics. She can visit respectfully without cosplaying compliance. The deeper issue is not fabric. It is surrender. Western leaders keep mistaking appeasement for tolerance, and Islamists know exactly how far they can push.

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