This video and the summary below are based on RAIR Foundation USA’s full report:

WARNING: Christian Church Becomes Foreign-Funded, Muslim Brotherhood-Tied Indonesian Mosque Targeting White and Hispanic Texans to Make America Islamic

Read the complete story here:

Islam has captured another Christian church in Texas, this time in Conquered Sugar Land. The state’s first Indonesian mosque, Masjid Istiqlal, has been built, and its leaders have been explicit about what comes next.

It started small. The Indonesian American Muslim Community first prayed inside the Indonesian consulate. In 2015, they bought the church, then moved in and called it a “miracle.” Today it’s a full campus for roughly 600 people, locked under Islamic waqf, meaning the land can never be sold or returned to non-Muslim use.

They are bragging about the Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who said that Indonesians, not Arabs, would lead the Islamic revival, meaning they will be the ones Islamizing the West. And by the way, al-Qaradawi, who was revered by Hamas, was banned from the U.S. after issuing a fatwa that called for the killing of U.S. soldiers and endorsed suicide bombings.

The former mosque president called Texas a “free zone.” That means they can buy land and build mosques with little resistance. He described America as “the real field of dawah” — the place where they should be converting people to Islam.

He urged Indonesia’s largest Islamic organizations to fund American converts, especially White and Hispanic Americans, to study in Indonesian boarding schools and return as trained missionaries.

Remember America: Qaradawi himself said, “Conquest through da’wa — that is what we hope for. We will conquer Europe, we will conquer America! Not through the sword, but through da’wa.”

This is the phase Muslims are in right now in our country. Violence isn’t the plan for America yet. First, they import as many Muslims as possible while converting Americans and putting their operatives in every one of our institutions: from schools to local governments, our courts, and Islamizing the culture. They need the numbers to shift demographics, and their operatives are fighting to change the balance of power.

That’s already making massive progress. The mosque runs classes for new converts in its new building, dedicated to dawah. And guess what, it’s working. They are converting non-Muslims in droves. They even pay new Muslims and help support them financially.

The goal is clear: convert, train, and migrate as many as possible to expand Islamic institutional power across America. And guess what, it’s working: Texas flipped blue.

And it’s not just votes. It’s all being funded by hostile foreign Islamic regimes. Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Indonesian state-linked oil money funded this mosque. Why are we allowing hostile foreign Islamic nations to pour cash into mosques that operate like their government outposts?

Do I need to remind you that Saudi Arabia does not allow a single church to be built? So what are we doing, America?

Here’s the part most people don’t understand.

The money pouring into this mosque, from local Muslims and from overseas, is being counted as zakat. That’s the mandatory charity every Muslim must pay.

They specifically label it fi sabilillah, which means “in the path of Allah.”

Classically, according to the Islamic legal manual Reliance of the Traveller, fi sabilillah meant funding jihad, money for fighters, weapons, and military operations.

But at this mosque, Muslim Brotherhood-tied operative Main Al Qudah publicly said it can also mean funding mosques, schools, preaching, and institutions that establish Islam in America.

In other words, they’re taking an obligation that once funded holy war and using it to pay for the permanent Islamization of Texas.

The mosque has also hosted other Brotherhood figures, including Hamed Ghazali, who was named in their 1991 Explanatory Memorandum. Indonesian diplomats have backed the project as “soft diplomacy.” This matches the Muslim Brotherhood’s multi-generational strategy: permanent institutions, foreign money, conversion programs, and land locked forever - while most Americans have no idea it’s happening.

They’re saying it on camera. The question is whether our government is listening.