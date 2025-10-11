In the once-peaceful city of Utrecht, a man walked into the Majellakerk and smashed a statue of Jesus Christ — right inside a house of worship.

He said nothing.

He covered his face.

He destroyed.

And then he walked away.

The beloved statue — cherished by parishioners for decades — was left with its arm broken off, a symbolic reflection of a nation whose spiritual foundations are being shattered piece by piece.

Witnesses described the man as having his mouth covered and a hood pulled tight — an image hauntingly familiar in today’s Europe, where churches are vandalized, crosses torn down, and Christ mocked while authorities remain silent.

“It is a beloved statue,” said Brother Ignatius, former pastor of the Majellakerk. “A miracle it wasn’t completely destroyed.”

But how many more miracles will it take before leaders wake up?

Across Europe — from France to Belgium to the Netherlands — the desecration of Christian symbols has become routine, dismissed by media and politicians who refuse to confront the deeper cultural crisis unfolding before our eyes.

This isn’t “random vandalism.” It’s part of a growing pattern of anti-Christian hostility — a war on faith, heritage, and identity.

RAIR Foundation USA stands with the people of Utrecht and every European who refuses to surrender their sacred spaces and symbols to lawlessness and intimidation.

Share