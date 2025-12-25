From our family to yours,

This Christmas season, all of us at RAIR Foundation USA want to pause and simply say thank you.

Thank you to the supporters who stood with us when it was hard.

Thank you to the readers who shared our reporting, spoke up, and refused to stay silent.

Thank you to the families who prayed for us, encouraged us, and reminded us why this work matters.

RAIR is more than an organization. It is a family bound by faith, truth, courage, and love of country. Every investigation, every late night, every battle we take on is driven by one simple belief: America is worth defending, and truth is worth fighting for.

At Christmas, we are reminded of what truly matters—faith, family, freedom, and the light that overcomes darkness. No matter how challenging the world becomes, we hold fast to hope, conviction, and the promise that good will prevail when people refuse to surrender it.

We wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas, filled with peace, warmth, laughter, and blessings. May your homes be full, your hearts be strong, and your faith renewed.

Thank you for being part of the RAIR family. We are grateful for you, today and always.

Merry Christmas,

RAIR Foundation USA