A Deobandi-trained principal is spearheading the conversion of a historic Texas church into a full-scale Islamic center and madrasa hub, backed by aggressive Sharia finance promotion and refugee-targeted indoctrination, as part of a broader pattern of Islamic nonprofits quietly displacing Christianity and advancing demographic conquest in America’s heartland.

In yet another alarming example of the accelerated infiltration of Islamic institutions into America’s heartland, the Islamic Center of Haltom City has acquired and repurposed the former Christ Way Bible Church, a longstanding Christian site in Texas. This move, orchestrated by the Ummul Qura Islamic Foundation, signals an expansion of Islamic educational and community operations that is reshaping local demographics and values.

The property in Haltom City, previously home to Christ Way Bible Church, was purchased by the Ummul Qura Islamic Foundation. The foundation now operates the site as the Islamic Center of Haltom City. According to their own announcements, the center aims to transform this “traditional church building into a vibrant Islamic center that will serve our community for generations to come.”

The site boasts 200 prayer spaces (150 for men, 50 for women), over 100 students targeted for educational programs, and 3,300 square feet of dedicated space for worship, classrooms, a modern kitchen, and community facilities. This isn’t passive worship – it’s a full-service Islamic hub designed for maximum infiltration.

The Ummul Qura Islamic Foundation is the driving force behind this project. Their mission: “fostering a strong Islamic identity and providing comprehensive Islamic education” through three institutions – the Ummul Qura Islamic School, Tarteel Academy for Quran studies, and this new Haltom City center.

They openly invoke the hadith: “Whoever builds a masjid for Allah, Allah will build for them a house in Jannah.” This religious incentive fuels their aggressive fundraising: a $400,000 goal to repay the interest-free loan used for purchase, plus essential renovations. As of now, they’ve raised over $154,615 – 38.7% of the target – framing it as a “historic moment.”

Ummul Qura Islamic School: Deobandi Extremism in Texas

The Ummul Qura Islamic Foundation runs the Ummul Qura Islamic School in Watauga, established in 2023 and already promoting itself as one of the best Islamic schools in Texas. The school offers full-time Islamic education blending academics with “strong Islamic values,” including a full-time Hifz Quran memorization program, separate classes for boys and girls, after-school Quran studies, summer intensives in Tajweed and memorization, and an elementary Islamic school.

Its principal, Mufti Muaz Hussain (also known as Mohammad Moaz Hussain), completed advanced Hadith studies—specifically the Dawrah Hadith, the culminating year of the traditional ‘Alimiyyah degree, at the controversial Darul Uloom Deoband seminary in India. This follows his earlier extensive training in Arabic, Qur’anic sciences, Hadith, and Islamic law at Jamiah Shar’iyyah in Dhaka, Bangladesh, plus a 2-year specialization in Islamic Jurisprudence and Ifta’ (issuing fatwas).

Interestingly, despite his deep roots in the conservative Deobandi tradition, which rigidly enforces gender segregation and traditional Islamic norms, Hussain lists He/Him pronouns on his LinkedIn profile, a modern Western progressive practice that stands in stark contrast to the school’s emphasis on separate classes for boys and girls and “strong Islamic values” that prioritize separation from secular influences.

Hussain’s influence extends further as Co-Founder of Muallim, a Texas-based ed-tech platform (since 2022) designed for Islamic schools and madrasas worldwide—complete with Sharia-compliant developers from madrasahs in Bangladesh. This tech backbone could scale Deobandi-style education globally, starting from Texas.

Darul Uloom, founded in nineteenth-century India in opposition to British rule, became the cradle of the South Asian Deobandi movement. Deobandi ideology emphasizes separation from Western society, strict adherence to Sharia, and rigid gender segregation. From its teachings came a long record of extremism and terrorism.

Mufti Muaz Hussain, Principal, Ummul Qura Islamic School

Darul Uloom Deoband’s offshoot, Darul Uloom Haqqania, played a central role in the Afghan jihad of the 1980s, radicalizing fighters and educating Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar. Haqqania became known as the “University of Jihad.” Deobandi doctrine provided the ideological foundation for the Taliban’s terrorist movement.

In Pakistan, Deobandi extremism drives much of the country’s terrorism. Although only about 20 percent of Pakistani Muslims are Deobandi, they represent roughly 90 percent of the country’s terrorist operatives. Groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and Sipah-e-Sahaba are Deobandi to the core.

Deobandi’s missionary arm, Tablighi Jamaat, is widely recognized as a “driving force of Islamic extremism” and a major recruiting agency for terrorist movements worldwide. U.S. and European intelligence services have described it as “Al-Qaeda’s recruitment network,” noting that Al-Qaeda has routinely used Tablighi mosques to recruit fighters.

Despite public claims of opposing terrorism, Deoband students remain enthusiastic supporters of jihad and particularly the Taliban. When Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited Darul Uloom in India on October 11, 2025, he was welcomed like a hero by students.

Students of Darul Uloom welcoming Taliban minister Muttaqi

The Deobandi movement in America is extensive. Its institutions operate across the country, indoctrinating students, supporting Taliban-aligned causes, and even producing high-ranking Al-Qaeda members.

At the Darul Uloom Institute in Florida, former prayer leader Adnan Shukrijumah rose to become one of Al-Qaeda’s highest-ranking operatives, orchestrating plots targeting major financial institutions, JFK airport, and the New York City subway. Would-be bomber Jose Padilla also attended Darul Uloom Institute.

Coast to coast, Deobandi radicalization has left its mark. Dar Al Uloom Al Islamiyah in California is where the San Bernardino shooters married and prayed. The Flagler Mosque in Miami, another Deobandi institution, was led by Imam Hafiz Khan, who was convicted in 2013 for funding the Taliban.

A 2009 NYPD report identified Tablighi Jamaat as a “terrorist recruiting ground” in multiple U.S. terrorism cases, including those of John Walker Lindh (“the American Taliban”), the Lackawanna Six, the Portland Seven, shoe bomber Richard Reid, Suhail Teli (stopped at the border with an address book full of Al-Qaeda contacts), and Abdul Rashid, a Pakistani explosives expert and Tablighi member nicknamed “Osama bin Laden” by a congregant he taught to make explosives.

A graduate and supporter of this Deobandi movement, which has acted as a terrorist recruitment pipeline in America, now runs a school in Texas – and it’s coming to Haltom City.

The foundation’s broader operations include Tarteel Academy for Quran education across all ages, plus “activities” like Sharia consultancy, spiritual wellness seminars, family harmony advisory, and “revert” (convert) Islamic education. Separate gender classes, emphasis on Islamic culture and etiquette, and tracking of children’s “religious journey” make clear the Deobandi priority: not integration, but supremacist indoctrination hostile to Western values.

Refugee Influx + Sharia Takeover: UQIF’s Blueprint for Conquest

UQIF openly admits the Fort Worth area’s Muslim growth includes hordes of refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Burma, and Africa—imported under unchecked resettlement programs. These families, burdened by poverty, get no “proper” Islamic education for their kids or guidance for new converts—until UQIF steps in with free schools, madrasas, and lifestyle indoctrination.

But the real red flag? Their aggressive promotion of Sharia (Islamic law) in finance and daily life. Through partnership with IFA Consultancy, they host seminars pushing Halal finance—Sharia-compliant schemes that shun Western interest and promote riba-free alternatives. Their Shariah Consultancy offers expert (Mufti-led) advice on structuring businesses, contracts, home buying, and wealth in accordance with Islamic rules, thereby creating a shadow economy loyal to Sharia, not the Constitution.

This isn’t help, it’s a Trojan horse: Use refugee hardships to build enclaves, enforce gender segregation and supremacist values, and erode American freedoms one “compliant” decision at a time.

Haltom City Residents on the Frontline of Demographic Conquest

This is the classic RAIR-documented pattern – Islamic nonprofits acting as Trojan horses, snapping up churches in America, converting them into mosques and madrasas, and using them as launchpads for demographic conquest. Haltom City residents are now on the front lines. The growing Muslim community, empowered by unchecked immigration and generous donor networks, is openly celebrating this “historic” replacement of Christianity with Islam.

Haltom City patriots – stay vigilant. Flood Tarrant County officials and Haltom City zoning boards with demands for transparency on any future permits, expansions, or changes at 4421 Jerri Lane. Worshippers, after school programs, and an elementary school are planned – yet no zoning applications or additions have been filed with Tarrant County authorities so far. This deliberate delay should alarm every resident: history proves these groups strike quietly, then demand accommodations.

This is not “diversity” – it is displacement. America’s heartland churches are falling one by one. If Haltom City falls without resistance, more will follow. Stand up, speak out, and organize before the call to prayer drowns out the church bells forever.

Share