RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2h

Amy. Where do these Muslim Conquistadors begin to show a weakness that can be fatally exploited ? What is the chink in their brazen strategy to replace the current occupants of this Empire? Where does this end?

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