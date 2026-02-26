In a bold and timely 10-part series at Vintage Church in Central Texas, Pastor Daniel Hayworth courageously exposes Islam as a 1,400-year-old servant of the kingdom of darkness, rooted in conquest, jihad, and death, while rallying Christians to awaken from historical amnesia, equip themselves spiritually, proclaim the victorious Gospel of life in Christ, and actively defend Western civilization against this rising threat before it’s too late.

In a powerful and unapologetic message delivered to a packed congregation at Vintage Church in Harker Heights, Texas, just outside Fort Hood, Lead Pastor Daniel Hayworth fired the opening salvo in what promises to be a transformative 10-part series exposing the true nature of Islam.

Far from viewing Islam as merely another faith, Pastor Hayworth framed it as a direct servant of the kingdom of darkness, locked in a centuries-long conflict with Christianity that continues to rage today.

Drawing from a chilling video clip of an imam declaring that Muslims “love death more than they love life” and cannot be defeated by those who cherish life, Pastor Hayworth declared:

“The truth is that this is the way of Islam. The truth is that it is their mindset. The truth is that you and I have been lied to.”

He announced the series as a divine appointment for Vintage Church to “strike a blow against the kingdom of darkness and against one of Satan’s most faithful servants, which is the religion of Islam.”

A Church Rising Up: Vintage Church Leads the Charge Against Cultural Amnesia

What makes this moment historic is not just the content, but the courage of a local church refusing to remain silent. In an era when many congregations shy away from politically charged or “controversial” topics to avoid weaponized accusations of “Islamophobia,” Vintage Church, under Pastors Hayworth and Stephen Martin, has stepped forward to equip believers with unfiltered truth.

The church is even making the series resources freely available, inviting other pastors and congregations to arm themselves against what Hayworth calls “the rising threat of Islam in the United States of America.”

Pastor Hayworth, a former U.S. Army officer, Texas A&M graduate, father of four, and the son-in-law of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, emphasized that this is not personal animosity but spiritual discernment. He highlighted Islam’s foundational commands for physical jihad, conquest, and submission under Sharia law, contrasting sharply with Christianity’s advancement through voluntary repentance, belief in the Gospel, and love.

“Jesus preaches to us a gospel of life,” he said. “Islam preaches a gospel of death.”

He traced the 1,400-year pattern: the rapid conquest of once-Christian strongholds like North Africa, the Middle East, Ephesus, Nicaea, Antioch, and Jerusalem following Muhammad’s death. Cities that once rang with church bells now echo with calls to prayer, their Christian heritage erased through sword, enslavement, and forced conversion.

“Millions of Christians have been killed, enslaved, or forced into second-class submission,” Hayworth warned. “These are not isolated events. They are part of a sustained historical struggle.”

Exposing the Lies and Calling the Church to Action

Dismissing modern narratives that portray all religions as equal paths to God, Pastor Hayworth pointed to Galatians 1:8, suggesting that Paul’s warning about an “angel of light” preaching a false gospel prophetically anticipated Muhammad’s cave encounter, likely with a demonic entity rather than the angel Gabriel.

He contrasted Muhammad’s life, a warlord who married a child, sanctioned violence, and merged religious and political power, with Jesus Christ’s voluntary kingdom built on the cross.

Jihad, he clarified, is not merely an “inner struggle” but a commanded physical war to subjugate non-Muslims until they submit or pay the jizya tax in humiliation. Quranic verses commanding believers to “fight those who do not believe” until full submission were cited directly, urging listeners to read the text themselves.

Yet the message remained anchored in hope: “We win. Christ wins.”

Hayworth reminded the congregation that Jesus is the risen King, Muhammad lies in a grave, and the gates of hell will not prevail against the church.

He called believers to vote (including supporting bans on Sharia in Texas platforms), engage culturally, proclaim the Gospel boldly, and equip themselves with the full armor of God from Ephesians.

Praise for Vintage Church: A Beacon of Resistance

Vintage Church deserves immense praise for rising up when so many others slumber. In Central Texas, home to military families who understand real threats, this congregation is modeling what it means to defend the faith actively.

By confronting the Islamic threat head-on, educating on its theology, history, and modern manifestations (from grooming gangs in the UK to Sharia enforcement in American cities), and refusing to cower behind “tolerance” rhetoric, Vintage Church is striking a vital blow for Christendom’s survival in the West.

Pastor Hayworth’s series is a clarion call: the church cannot afford historical amnesia. Islam’s expansion has never truly ceased—it’s at America’s doorstep, with mosques rising rapidly and imams normalizing jihad.

But as Hayworth proclaimed: “America is the crown jewel of Christendom. And if the church wakes up right here, right now… we can preserve it for hundreds of years to come.”

The battle is spiritual, the victory is assured in Christ, and Vintage Church is leading by example.

May more churches follow their bold stand. The kingdom of light advances, not through submission, but through fearless proclamation of the truth that sets men free.

