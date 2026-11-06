RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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W.
1h

President Trump set the trap and he is ready to spring it. EO13848 will prevail AND if THIS isn't proof and evidence my name is NOT JOHN HANCOCK.

Never underestimate brilliance OR a billionaire. They don't get there being ‘stupid’.

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