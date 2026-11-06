Civilization Jihad by the Ballot: The Pakistani Wave Hits America

Former President of Pakistan Arif Alvi demanded that Pakistani Americans enter U.S. politics, run for office, and use the power they gain to advance Pakistan’s interests.

He stood in front of them in New York and said:

“This is not a request - this is a demand from Pakistan. Your country needs you. Pakistan Zindabad.”

He told them to unite, get involved in American politics, and build influence here so it strengthens Pakistan.

Last night they delivered.

Pakistani-origin candidates won or held state legislative seats across Connecticut, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and many more. Almost all Democrats. Same night. Same pattern.

This is the answer to a direct demand from a foreign leader to capture offices and use them for Pakistan.

Pakistan still enforces brutal blasphemy laws, exports terror, and has a long track record of hostility toward the West.

The same networks that have backed the Taliban are now executing civilization jihad by the ballot- capturing offices one seat at a time.

Alvi demanded they run and use the power for Pakistan. Last night they answered.

How many more seats will they take next cycle, while most American politicians still refuse to see the takeover?

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