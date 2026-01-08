Executive Summary

In late 2025, a radical escalation of the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-running separatist project in Tampa became visible with the launch of the Islamic Tampa Area Muslim Professional Association (iTAMPA).

Marketed as a benign professional networking group, iTAMPA is a physician-led organization that openly prioritizes Muslim providers and Muslim patients, routes referrals through Sharia-compliant networks, and treats healthcare as the most trusted and durable entry point for deeper institutional control. This is not coincidence. It is design.

Muslim Brotherhood–aligned figures have deliberately chosen Tampa as a strategic hub for aggressive Islamic expansion. They are executing what the Brotherhood itself describes as the “Civilization-Jihadist Process”—a doctrine outlined in its 1991 Explanatory Memorandum that calls for the elimination of Western civilization from within by building comprehensive Islamic institutions that operate parallel to, and ultimately apart from, the host society.

Through coordinated recruitment campaigns, relocation messaging, and influencer-driven outreach, Muslims are actively encouraged to migrate to Tampa. The result is accelerated demographic consolidation alongside the construction of a self-contained Islamic ecosystem: Brotherhood-linked schools, mosques, halal commerce, professional guilds, residential clustering, and taxpayer-funded infrastructure that allows large segments of the population to function almost entirely separate from non-Muslim American society.

From birth to death, education, healthcare, employment, housing, and commerce increasingly occur within closed Islamic systems—deliberately excluding non-Muslims while slashing dependence on public schools, non-Muslim doctors, secular workplaces, and the broader American marketplace.

At the iTAMPA launch, participants openly discussed replicating the controversial East Plano Islamic Center–style Islamic enclave model—an approach RAIR has documented extensively and helped to resist. Their vision is explicit: fully independent Islamic communities with their own residential, educational, commercial, and medical systems, governed internally and insulated from outside oversight.

This is not benign networking.

This is not community outreach.

It is the next aggressive phase of hijrah-driven settlement.

It is civilization jihad in action.

Tampa is not the exception.

Tampa is the prototype.

This RAIR Foundation USA investigative report documents the full scope of this separatist project—and why what is unfolding in Florida is intended for nationwide replication.

In the final weeks of 2025, at a Florida Islamic school, a newly launched organization, the Islamic Tampa Area Muslim Professional Association (iTAMPA), held what it described as an information session. It was not a benign professional networking event. It was a launch.

The meeting’s Islamic framework was made explicit from the first minutes. As one organizer stated at the outset, “there’s no better way to start this meeting with the Ayat from the Holy Qur’an.”

The gathering marked the public rollout of a new institutional initiative to organize, consolidate, and expand Islamic professional power—starting in Tampa, a fast-growing hub actively promoted as a top destination for Muslim relocation. As speakers openly discussed nationwide replication, they cited similar, more advanced efforts underway in cities such as Dallas, Chicago, and Detroit.

As RAIR Foundation USA has documented, recruitment videos (here, here, here), social media campaigns, and influencer-driven vlogs have increasingly portrayed Tampa as fertile ground for Islamic settlement, infrastructure development, and long-term institutional entrenchment.

Hijrah in the Modern Context: Migration as a Strategy for Islamic Expansion

To fully comprehend the significance of the iTAMPA launch, it must be viewed through the Islamic doctrine of Hijrah—migration undertaken not merely for economic opportunity or refuge, but as a religious obligation to spread and establish Islam in new lands.

The original Hijrah refers to Prophet Muhammad’s strategic migration from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE, during which he transformed a minority community into a ruling power through demographic growth, institution-building, alliances, and eventual dominance. This event is so central to Islam that it marks year one of the Islamic calendar.

The Qur’an explicitly commands and praises such migration: “Whoever emigrates for the cause of Allah will find on the earth many locations and abundance…” (Qur’an 4:100)

Classical and contemporary Islamic scholars describe modern Hijrah as a phased process: migrants settle in non-Muslim lands, resist assimilation, build parallel Islamic institutions (mosques, schools, businesses, professional networks), achieve self-sufficiency, expand demographically and economically, engage in da’wah (proselytization), and ultimately work toward establishing Islamic authority.

This strategy aligns precisely with the Muslim Brotherhood’s 1991 “Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America,” an internal document seized by the FBI and entered as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing trial.

The Memorandum describes a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” of settlement aimed at “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within” by building comprehensive Islamic institutions in every sector of society—education, finance, media, government, and healthcare—until Islam becomes a viable “civilization alternative” in America.

The iTAMPA initiative, with its emphasis on non-assimilation, parallel healthcare and economic systems, generational planning, da’wah through professional trust, and political engagement, is a textbook implementation of this Hijrah-based settlement strategy. Tampa is being positioned as one of many targeted hubs where demographic scale now permits the transition from community-building to institutional consolidation and nationwide coordination.

The iTAMPA event introduced the next phase of that effort: the construction of a Sharia-governed parallel system, using healthcare as its entry point. Speakers described healthcare not as a neutral service, but as a strategic sector through which trust, loyalty, authority, and permanence could be established over time.

Speakers explicitly stated that faith—not professional identity—was intended to guide action. As one board member put it, “there’s actually our faith involved. And that’s what really dictates what we do… how we mobilize and get together on the same page.”

Hosted at Universal Academy of Florida (UAF)—a school founded and led by figures associated with senior Muslim Brotherhood leadership—the event revealed, through direct language, how Muslim professionals are being organized into a self-contained ecosystem spanning medicine, education, finance, political activity, and religious governance.

Speakers described Islam as the governing framework, Sharia compliance as the standard, and long-term independence from American civic systems as the goal. This deliberate separation from non-Islamic systems reflects a core phase of Hijrah: temporary reliance on the host society until parallel institutions achieve full autonomy, as envisioned in the Brotherhood’s settlement strategy.

The mechanisms outlined included faith-based medical directories, leadership placement within healthcare institutions, waqf-based financial structures designed for permanence, mentorship pipelines to ensure generational succession, and coordinated political engagement.

Speakers described the medical directory in plain terms, calling it “like a Google for Muslim providers.” The stated goal was to make it easy for Muslims to find and prioritize Muslim healthcare professionals based on faith, specialty, gender, language, and location.

Collectively, these components were presented as operating within a governance framework overseen by an Amir (a centralized Islamic leader) and a shura (a consultative council that enforces religious rulings), tasked with ensuring Sharia compliance across institutional domains—prioritizing internal religious authority over reliance on external civic systems. Such centralized religious oversight mirrors the authority structure Muhammad established in Medina after the original Hijrah, ensuring all sectors align with Islamic law rather than external norms.

This strategy is neither new nor unique to Tampa. From its earliest operations in North America, the Muslim Brotherhood identified physicians as strategic assets—trusted professionals capable of anchoring institutions and establishing durability. The iTAMPA launch marks the healthcare expansion phase of that physician-led model, which is activated as Tampa’s Muslim population reaches the scale needed to sustain parallel institutions.

Watch the full presentation from iTAMPA’ s first event:

The Physician Strategy: How the Muslim Brotherhood Built Institutional Power in Tampa

From its earliest North American operations, the Muslim Brotherhood identified physicians as strategically valuable actors. Medical professionals hold positions of trust, gain access to hospitals and training programs, interact with regulatory systems, and generate capital through clinics and affiliated institutions. Over time, clinics can develop into permanent institutions, providing continuity and durability within a community.

One of the most influential architects of this physician-driven strategy was Dr. Ahmed Elkadi, a Muslim cardiothoracic surgeon, a documented Muslim Brotherhood leader, and a founding figure behind multiple Muslim Brotherhood umbrella organizations that now dominate Islamic institutional life in North America.

Dr. Elkadi lived and died in Tampa, Florida. The institutional framework he helped advance—integrating medicine, education, and Islamic governance—was developed and maintained within the city and continues to shape organizational activity there. The iTAMPA initiative is being introduced in the same geographic and institutional environment in which Elkadi spent decades building medical, educational, and organizational structures.

Elkadi’s influence extended beyond clinical practice. As a founder and president of the Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA), a senior leader within the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), and an early figure within the Muslim Students Association (MSA), he helped in building interconnected organizations that professionalized and normalized Islamic authority within the United States.

IMANA did not develop independently of these networks. It emerged from the Muslim Students Association and evolved alongside ISNA. Both organizations were later identified by federal prosecutors during the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial as components of the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. support infrastructure. Within this framework, medicine functioned as a foundational sector rather than a peripheral one.

Elkadi’s own obituary describes his emphasis on “Islamic medical ethics” and his commitment to ensuring that Muslim physicians understood their professional roles within an Islamic ethical and institutional framework. This approach positioned medical professionals not only as service providers but as institutional actors operating within broader religious and organizational structures.

This model extended into Elkadi’s immediate family. His wife, Iman Elkadi (née Abu-Saud), came from a prominent Muslim Brotherhood family in Egypt. The Chicago Tribune reported that her father, Mahmoud Abu-Saud, was involved in the Brotherhood’s early development and was regarded as a pioneer of Islamic banking. In the United States, Iman Elkadi worked as a licensed clinical social worker and held leadership roles within Islamic organizations in Florida.

Together, these roles placed the Elkadi family within a Muslim Brotherhood environment connecting medicine, social services, education, and organizational leadership across generations.

This physician-centered framework—medical professionals establishing schools, associations, and endowment-based institutions—has since appeared in multiple states, including Florida and Texas, where similar organizational structures and leadership profiles are evident.

Within Florida, the continuation of this Muslim Brotherhood framework is evident in the role of Magda Elkadi Saleh. In addition to overseeing a network of Islamic schools, she has held leadership positions within ISNA at the state level, the same organization her father helped build as part of the Brotherhood’s U.S. infrastructure.

In this model, Islamic schools function as early-stage institutions that shape identity and affiliation. Graduates of these schools enter professional fields such as medicine and law, and are later organized through professional associations that reinforce internal networks and continuity.

The iTAMPA launch reflects this structure in practice. The healthcare initiative was introduced at Universal Academy of Florida, an Islamic school founded and led by Magda Elkadi Saleh. The venue situates the healthcare effort within an existing education-to-profession pipeline operating under her leadership.

Magda Elkadi Saleh’s control of Florida’s Islamic school network is the foundation of the entire project.

These schools train the next generation of Muslim professionals from a young age, ensuring they share the same ideology and loyalty.

Doctors and professionals in the network also serve as mentors to students in these schools.

They offer internships, shadowing opportunities, and direct pathways into medical training and residency programs.

The graduates then move into fields like medicine.

iTAMPA simply takes those ready-made professionals and organizes them into healthcare, extending the same Brotherhood-aligned system into a new sector.

It’s a single continuous pipeline: schools produce people, and organizations like iTAMPA place them in positions of power.

Comparable patterns are visible in Texas, where Dr. Hamed Ghazali, a physician embedded for decades in the Muslim Brotherhood’s North American network and explicitly named in its 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, now oversees Islamic school systems and national and international curricula as a core component of the Brotherhood’s long-term “civilization jihad” strategy. Doctors build schools. Schools produce individuals trained to operate within and advance Islamic institutional authority, who later expand into healthcare, law, finance, and governance.

This is not a coincidental parallel. Ghazali and Elkadi operated within the same internal U.S. governing structure of the Muslim Brotherhood. In the early 1990s, both men held leadership roles on the Brotherhood’s internal governing council (often referred to in its own documents as a Shura, or leadership body), which served as a de facto board directing the organization’s North American institutional expansion. Their overlapping leadership positions place both physicians within the Brotherhood’s command structure during the period when its U.S. infrastructure was being consolidated.

Seen in this light, iTAMPA is not a new initiative. It is the healthcare phase of an already mature Muslim Brotherhood pipeline, one envisioned by physician-leaders like Ahmed Elkadi, operationalized through ISNA and IMANA, and now executed by their children and protégés at the state level.

What is being marketed as professional networking is, in reality, intergenerational infrastructure consolidation.

What Was Said on Stage — In Plain Language

Speakers made the intent behind iTAMPA explicit during the “information session”. Board Members and Doctors, Mohamed Mansour, Sayeef Mirza, and Ramy Nasr emphasized that the organization was deliberately structured around Islam as its primary unifying principle, rejecting ethnic, cultural, or purely professional identities in favor of religious alignment.

Mansour, who helped organize the event at Universal Academy of Florida, is married to Nicole Berti-Mansour, a school nurse at the academy.

The Board members, all practicing doctors in Florida, explained that Islam was central to iTAMPA’s mission to eliminate ambiguity about the organization’s purpose and governing framework.

They further stated that iTAMPA’s initiatives were intended to reduce reliance on mainstream systems by ensuring that Muslims entering the Tampa area would know where to seek care, guidance, and professional support within an Islamic network. This effort was described as long-term and generational in scope, with speakers stressing that institutions built today are expected to endure for decades.

Taken together, these statements reflect an emphasis on developing autonomy distinct from prevailing Western legal, cultural, and intellectual frameworks.

The presentation characterized iTAMPA as an organization structured to coordinate healthcare, professional networks, and community resources within an explicitly Islamic framework.

A Proposed Sharia Governance Structure — Stated Openly

Rather than beginning with operational details such as directories, hospitals, or financial models, iTAMPA leadership first outlined the governing framework intended to oversee all subsequent initiatives.

ITampa board member Ramy Nasr described the structure in explicit organizational terms:

“This is what I would envision… we have an Amir of Tampa with a shura board for Tampa, who makes sure everything we do is Sharia compliant.”

He emphasized that this was not symbolic leadership, but an umbrella authority governing multiple institutional domains:

“…underneath that, we have the medical stuff, the religious stuff, the educational stuff, the legal stuff, the da‘wah stuff, the commercial stuff — all working hand in hand.”

These remarks were presented not as personal reflections but as a proposed organizational model intended to direct decision-making across sectors.

Organizers also described deliberate controls on internal access and communications as necessary to preserve that structure. They stated that membership links and group access are routinely reset “every few weeks” to prevent “spam and other unwanted actors,” adding: “We don’t want anything going viral or pirates. We want to protect this group.”

This emphasis was not technical. It was about control—specifically, who is permitted inside the organizational structure and who is excluded.

Within this framework, healthcare was discussed not as an isolated service, but as one component of a broader system operating under unified religious oversight. Medical care, education, legal services, commercial activity, religious institutions, and political engagement were all described as coordinated functions within a single authority responsible for enforcing Sharia compliance.

Speakers further explained that this governance structure would be formalized through nonprofit registration. iTAMPA leadership stated that the organization planned to “register as a nonprofit organization… solely for the sake of Allah,” with activities “hosted by money from… board members.” Nonprofit status was framed not as a neutral administrative designation, but as a religious vehicle operating under internal leadership authority rather than external civic or professional accountability.

In this model, an Amir serves as a centralized executive authority, while a shura functions as an internal governing council—collectively forming a religious decision-making structure rather than a conventional nonprofit board.

Taken together, these statements clarify that the initiatives introduced during the event—medical directories, leadership placement strategies, waqf-based financing, mentorship pipelines, and political engagement—were not standalone projects, but interlocking components of a centralized Sharia-governed system.

A Closed-Loop Medical Directory: Directing Muslim Patients to Muslim Providers

Among the initiatives introduced at the event was iTAMPA’s medical provider

directory, which speakers referred to as the project’s “low-hanging fruit” and

positioned as foundational to the broader infrastructure.

Presenters explained that the directory is designed to prioritize Muslim healthcare providers, allowing users to filter by specialty, gender, language spoken, and geographic location. Examples given included searches for female cardiologists who speak Arabic or Urdu, Muslim oncologists in specific Tampa suburbs, and Muslim dentists and pharmacists within defined areas.

Speakers also made clear that the directory is intended for use by physicians themselves. Muslim doctors were encouraged to rely on it for referrals, directing Muslim patients toward other Muslim providers.

As board member Ramy Nasr explained, the directory was framed as a foundational tool to establish “a referral pattern… for Muslims to refer to other Muslim providers.” He then stated the preference openly: Muslims should “go to the Muslim providers preferentially over non-Muslims,” adding, “I tried to change all the providers I’m going to as much as possible.”

Nasr’s candid admission—that he personally switched all his own providers to Muslims and urges the community to do the same—illustrates the practical application of Hijrah’s non-assimilation imperative: redirecting resources and loyalty inward to fortify the community against external influence.

This explicit preference raises serious questions for non-Muslim patients. If board members like Nasr view treatment by non-Muslims as undesirable even for themselves, prospective patients outside the faith may reasonably pause before seeking care from iTAMPA-affiliated providers, wondering whether they would receive the same priority, trust, or quality of service as Muslim patients.

Adding to these concerns, Nasr claims on his LinkedIn profile that he serves as the Medical Director of Medi-Weightloss of Westchase in Florida, a weight-loss clinic franchise.

Given his stated preference for Muslim providers and his call for the community to “preferentially” avoid non-Muslims, non-Muslim patients should seriously question whether they would be welcomed or receive unbiased care at his practice.

Muslim Chamber of Commerce

The presenters made it clear that this is only the first stage. Once the directory is populated, it becomes the connective tissue for clinics, hospitals, mentorship pipelines, employment networks, and investment structures.

The medical directory was not presented as an isolated tool. On stage, organizers explicitly linked iTAMPA’s healthcare infrastructure to an existing parallel economic institution operating in Tampa: the Muslim Chamber of Commerce. One speaker asked the audience, “Did you know that we have a Muslim chamber of commerce?”—then emphasized that it has existed for years, even as many attendees appeared unaware.

iTAMPA leadership credited the chamber with providing the “vision” for how Muslim institutions should coordinate, describing an intentional effort to build interconnected directories and hierarchies across sectors. The healthcare directory, they explained, is being developed alongside business and commercial networks through “brainstorming between institutions,” ensuring that medical care, employment, services, and capital circulate within a unified Islamic ecosystem.

In effect, healthcare is being integrated not just into a religious framework, but into a broader parallel economy — one designed to reinforce self-sufficiency across medicine, commerce, and community life.

This closed economic loop advances the Memorandum’s call for comprehensive institutions that minimize dependence on the host society, enabling long-term ideological independence.

Preferential Healthcare Steering — Admitted on Camera

What organizers described was not merely a directory, but an openly admitted system of religious preference in medical decision-making.

One board member stated that he had already altered his own healthcare choices to prioritize Muslim providers out of religious obligation.

“I tried to change all the providers I’m going to as much as possible… I want to go to a Muslim… preferentially over non-Muslims.”

This admission matters. It confirms that iTAMPA’s directory is not neutral infrastructure, but a mechanism of intentional patient redirection — steering Muslim patients away from non-Muslim providers by design.

Speakers framed this practice not as a personal preference, but as a communal duty: Muslims were encouraged to route healthcare dollars, referrals, and professional loyalty inward, reinforcing Islamic institutional strength while diminishing reliance on outside systems.

The “2050 Vision”: Long-Term Institutional Development

Speakers and attendees described a long-term outlook for Islamic community development extending decades into the future.

Participants discussed building a comprehensive institutional ecosystem that could include Muslim-owned clinics, hospitals, educational institutions, and faith-based financial and insurance models. These ideas were framed not as immediate projects, but as part of a deliberate, multi-generational process.

One board member emphasized that iTAMPA was intended to function as only one node within a much larger framework, stating that he envisioned “one of many similar organizations” operating across Florida — and ultimately beyond it — with communities “all working together” rather than independently.

He described the long-term objective as the development of a coordinated structure capable of operating at scale:

“We can come up with a general framework… so we’re not reinventing the wheel… all of the organizations nationwide are working towards one larger goal.”

That framework, speakers noted, was already being advanced elsewhere. Multiple presenters pointed to Dallas as a model, describing it as “light years ahead,” and referenced ongoing efforts there to develop what was described as a Muslim hospital — not as a theoretical aspiration, but as an active project. One speaker stated plainly that establishing a Muslim hospital should be treated as “a core non-negotiable goal.”

Within this vision, healthcare was discussed not merely as a local service, but as an infrastructure capable of supporting regional and national expansion. Speakers referenced the development of “a network of hospitals or a network of medical centers… on a national scale,” alongside advocacy, leadership placement, and professional coordination.

Such coordinated expansion across states advances the Memorandum’s vision of unified efforts to establish Islam as a nationwide “civilization alternative”—ultimately positioning Islamic institutions to supplant mainstream American systems in key sectors such as medicine, education, and governance.

When speakers discussed Muslim hospitals, they did so in practical and operational terms. These facilities were described as environments structured to accommodate Islamic life, including dedicated prayer space, staffing models aligned with religious obligations, and institutional cultures governed by Islamic principles. Hospitals were framed not simply as healthcare providers, but as integrated community institutions designed to anchor long-term religious, professional, and social continuity.

Several speakers emphasized that institutions of this scale require early groundwork and sustained participation to develop. The emphasis was placed on patience, continuity, and generational capacity-building rather than speed or near-term outcomes.

Tampa was presented not as an exception, but as one location within a broader landscape. Attendees cited similar efforts and aspirations in cities such as Dallas, Chicago, California, and New York, describing the model discussed at the event as intended for replication rather than confinement to a single locality.

The Ultimate Vision: Replicating EPIC’s Self-Contained Islamic Community in Tampa

Perhaps the most revealing moment came during the Q&A, when an attendee directly asked the panel how Tampa could replicate the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) model in Dallas—where a mosque evolved into a sprawling, self-contained Muslim residential community with its own Sharia-compliant schools, businesses, banking, medical services, recreation, and more, largely operating independently from the surrounding non-Muslim society.

This is the same model that RAIR Foundation USA has extensively documented and led the successful effort to stop in recent development battles, including highly controversial projects such as the proposed “EPIC City” expansions—efforts that are now under intense scrutiny and state-level investigation.

It is hardly surprising that EPIC serves as their blueprint. Yasir Qadhi has repeatedly claimed that EPIC is the ideal model for Islamic communities nationwide, a thriving, self-sufficient enclave that other cities should emulate.

Qadhi’s influence runs deep in Tampa. As previously noted, UAF Principal Eman Elkholy—whose school hosted the iTAMPA launch—has publicly stated that she received religious training under Qadhi. In December 2024, he was the keynote speaker at UAF’s annual banquet, further cementing his role as a guiding voice for the local community.

The attendee envisioned a similar “Muslim-centric” enclave in Tampa: residential neighborhoods, halal groceries and restaurants, Islamic higher education (such as a college or institute), and a complete medical ecosystem culminating in their own hospital—all designed to create a thriving, cohesive community that deliberately minimizes reliance on external, non-Muslim systems.

Board member Sayeef Mirza responded with enthusiastic agreement. Speakers confirmed that several brothers had met years earlier to plan exactly such a “Muslim-centric community” in the greater Tampa Bay area, including large-scale residential development.

Another emphasized collaboration across existing organizations to amplify these efforts, declaring, “the dream is a Muslim community” that grows as more people join.

Leadership affirmed that, while immediate priorities exist, the long-term vision explicitly includes building a fully integrated, city-like Islamic environment—modeled on successful examples like EPIC.

This exchange—an audience member’s direct question met with unanimous, enthusiastic endorsement from the panel—exposes the ultimate ambition: not mere professional networking or improved services, but the deliberate creation of enclosed Islamic societies within America, precisely as prescribed by doctrinal Hijrah and the Muslim Brotherhood’s settlement strategy.

Waqf: The Financial Architecture of Permanent Islamic Institutions

One of the most consequential portions of the presentation centered on waqf, the Islamic endowment system historically used to finance mosques, schools, hospitals, and civic infrastructure in Muslim societies.

Speakers did not present waqf as charitable giving. They described it as a civilizational financing mechanism—one designed to preserve assets, authority, and continuity over generations. The durability of waqf was emphasized, including its historical resistance to dissolution and its insulation from political or institutional disruption.

Under the model described at the event, revenue-producing enterprises—such as clinics, pharmacies, real estate holdings, and commercial businesses—are dedicated to supporting Islamic institutions on a permanent basis. Profits are reinvested internally, minimizing dependence on donors, public funding, or external approval.

Speakers emphasized that waqf assets are structured to be legally durable. They described these assets as inalienable and shielded from creditors or liquidation, presenting this permanence as a defining advantage over Western nonprofit models.

In this framework, healthcare facilities were presented as income-generating institutions intended to anchor Islamic organizations within the local economy on a lasting basis.

The Religious–Legal Foundation of Waqf

Under classical Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh), waqf is understood as an irrevocable dedication of property or assets for Islamic or communal purposes. Once established, the asset is removed from ordinary commercial ownership and placed under permanent stewardship, administered by designated caretakers (mutawallis).

Classical legal texts describe waqf as perpetual by design, with assets intended to remain dedicated indefinitely. Historically, this framework enabled Islamic institutions to sustain mosques, schools, hospitals, courts, and public works across centuries.

Speakers explicitly referenced this traditional understanding when discussing waqf’s relevance today. In doing so, they described waqf as a mechanism for achieving long-term permanence rather than short-term operational support.

Financial Independence as Institutional Control

Speakers were direct about why financial independence matters. One board member summarized the principle succinctly: “Financial independence buys ideological independence.”

In this way, waqf functions as the financial backbone of advanced Hijrah settlement—enabling permanent institutions that are fully self-sustaining and shielded from external leverage, free to pursue Islamic priorities uncompromised.

In a recorded segment, board member Ramy Nasr described waqf as a permanent financial structure layered above mosques, schools, hospitals, and related institutions, intended to ensure long-term self-sufficiency and insulation from outside influence.

Nasr then made the leverage argument explicit by pointing to what he described as the post–October 7 backlash inside elite American universities. He claimed that “hardcore Zionist” pressure networks — “whether Christians or Jews,” in his words — threatened to pull endowment funding and force leadership changes unless institutions adopted an approved posture on Israel and Zionism.

The point of the example was not simply political commentary. It was presented as a lesson in power: donors and endowments can dictate what institutions are allowed to say, teach, or tolerate. In Nasr’s framing, the solution is to build a funding base that makes outside pressure irrelevant — so the community can operate with complete autonomy over messaging, education, and institutional priorities.

That is the context in which he repeated the thesis: “financial independence buys ideological independence.”

Nasr extended this call for economic self-sufficiency to Sharia-compliant financing, noting pointedly that “two of the largest banks that provide Sharia-compatible mortgages are owned by Jews,” asking rhetorically, “Why are they providing Sharia [financing]? Because they’re in it for the money.” He lamented that Muslim dollars were flowing outward to non-Muslim entities rather than circulating within and strengthening the community—a dynamic he urged the audience to reverse through internal Islamic structures like waqf.

Within this framework, revenue-generating healthcare entities were discussed not merely as services, but as financial engines. Clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals were presented as tools for reducing reliance on donors or public funding.

As Nasr explained, once institutions are self-funded, external leverage is removed:

“If I don’t take money from you, I can teach like I want. I can educate like I want.”

In other words, waqf was not discussed as charity. It was discussed as a shield — a financial architecture designed to sever external influence and consolidate internal control over what is taught, what is funded, and what is permitted inside the institutional ecosystem.

Organizing Muslim Professionals and Institutional Gateways

The event brought together physicians, emergency room doctors, pulmonologists, gastroenterologists, pharmacists, mental health providers, dentists, and other specialists from across Tampa and its surrounding suburbs.

Speakers emphasized that healthcare is inherently multidisciplinary and described the importance of aligning Muslim professionals across the full continuum of care. The stated aim was not limited to increasing the number of Muslim physicians, but to assemble interconnected Muslim healthcare networks spanning intake, diagnosis, pharmacy, treatment, and follow-up.

Speakers highlighted leadership roles in hospital systems, residency programs, and hiring committees as consequential. These roles were discussed not as individual career milestones, but as positions that shape training, hiring, and professional advancement.

Remaining engaged with residency boards, hiring panels, and administrative committees was framed as a responsibility, particularly to identify Muslim candidates early, support them internally, and facilitate their professional progression.

As described in the presentation, healthcare leadership serves as a mechanism to coordinate professional development and maintain continuity within an Islamic professional network across generations.

Mentorship, Education, and Generational Continuity

A recurring theme throughout the event was succession.

Speakers emphasized that those currently practicing medicine or leading institutions would not occupy those roles decades from now. Instead, they focused on the next generation, describing mentorship as a mechanism for continuity rather than an optional activity.

Plans were discussed for Muslim students to rotate through Muslim-run clinics, pursue training through programs led by Muslim professionals, and receive guidance from mentors established within healthcare systems.

Universal Academy of Florida was cited as an example of this approach. Speakers referenced its origins with a small group of Muslim medical professionals and its growth into a large educational institution. In this context, speakers linked long-term sustainability to the development of schools, clinics, and professional pathways.

From Islamic Schools to Medical Authority

Speakers described a sequential pipeline beginning with Islamic education and extending into healthcare roles.

Students from Islamic academies were discussed as future physicians, residents, and administrators, supported through internships, shadowing opportunities, mentorship, and residency placement within Muslim professional networks.

One speaker characterized this process as building Muslims “from A to Z,” stressing the importance of continuity across stages of education and professional development.

Universal Academy of Florida was repeatedly cited as an example of how early education can contribute to established professional networks.

Within this framework, healthcare was presented not as separate from education, but as a later stage within a broader institutional pathway.

Healthcare as Da‘wah — Proselytization by Design

During the presentation, speakers did not merely imply that healthcare could serve religious ends—they stated it. Medical care was explicitly framed as da‘wah: Islamic proselytization carried out not through sermons, but through institutional structure, professional authority, and sustained community engagement.

Speakers described healthcare as one of the most effective tools for da‘wah precisely because it establishes trust, repetition, and reliance. Through sustained professional relationships, medicine becomes a quiet vehicle for recruitment and normalization of Islamic authority—a modern adaptation of Hijrah’s gradual expansion tactics. Patients return again and again.

Families remain connected for years. Authority is rarely questioned. In this context, medicine is an ideal vehicle for embedding Islamic norms, priorities, and loyalty into everyday life—quietly, persistently, and without overt confrontation.

Providing care to non-Muslims was framed as part of this process, not as a neutral service, but as more of an opportunity. Excellence in care was described as a means of normalizing Islamic authority and advancing Islamic influence through sustained personal and institutional relationships.

Political Activity Is a Stated Organizational Function

The iTAMPA leadership did not restrict its ambitions to healthcare or charity. They openly described political action as part of the organization’s mission.

One board member explained that institutional coordination exists to ensure:

“Representation that’s in our favor… legislation that’s in our favor… stopping things that are against our favor.”

In this model, healthcare provides the trust, funding, and permanence needed to sustain political pressure, positioning the organization to pursue political influence through professional networks and loyalty.

Once institutional strength is secured, political engagement represents the next Hijrah phase: leveraging demographic and professional power to shape laws and representation in favor of Islamic interests.

Taxpayer-Funded Schools and Federal Oversight Implications

Given the stated governance framework, these activities cannot be evaluated in isolation—particularly when launched from within taxpayer-funded institutions.

The iTAMPA rollout took place at Universal Academy of Florida, an Islamic school that receives public funding through Florida’s school choice voucher programs. That context is material. What was presented on stage was not informal community outreach or a charitable initiative, but a coordinated, long-term plan to develop religiously governed healthcare networks, leadership pipelines, financial structures, and institutional permanence, introduced from within a publicly subsidized educational setting.

U.S. law protects freedom of belief and the right to private association. It does not, however, permit taxpayer-funded schools to function as bases for advancing Islamic institutional expansion or building parallel Islamic governance systems – especially when those systems are openly described as strategic, permanent, and structured to minimize dependence on American oversight.

At the iTAMPA launch, speakers did not characterize da‘wah as an incidental byproduct of service. They described it as an integrated function—embedded in healthcare delivery, professional networks, mentorship systems, financial planning, and long-term development. These statements were made openly and repeatedly inside a school supported by public funds.

This distinction matters.

What was described on stage, therefore, warrants regulatory scrutiny—not as a matter of rhetoric, but as a matter of regulatory compliance. The use of a taxpayer-funded educational institution to advance these activities raises substantive questions under Florida’s school choice requirements and federal nonprofit oversight standards.

These are not abstract concerns. They are concrete public-funding and regulatory issues with potential legal implications.

Magda Elkadi Saleh and the Institutional Pipeline iTAMPA Is Expanding

What emerged at the iTAMPA launch did not appear in isolation; it reflected patterns and structures already present in Florida’s Islamic institutional landscape.

Universal Academy of Florida is not merely a rental venue. It is part of a network of Islamic schools founded, led, or expanded under the leadership of Magda Elkadi Saleh, daughter and granddaughter of senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders and a central figure in the construction of Islamic educational infrastructure across Florida.

That network includes Universal Academy of Florida, American Youth Academy, and Bayaan Academy, institutions that have served as training grounds for generations of Muslim students educated in Islamic law, identity, and institutional loyalty, often with the assistance of Florida taxpayer-funded voucher programs.

The relevance of Universal Academy of Florida is not limited to its origins. Its current leadership and programming indicate continued ideological continuity.

Universal Academy of Florida is currently led by Principal Eman Elkholy, who has publicly stated that she received religious training through the AlMaghrib Institute and under clerics such as Texas-based Yasir Qadhi, figures widely associated with Muslim Brotherhood–aligned networks and contemporary Islamic political movements in the United States and abroad.

As reported by RAIR, Qadhi works with banned Muslim Brotherhood leader Tareq Al-Suwaidan, and is a “member” of the Muslim Brotherhood front group, the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), which is closely tied to Hamas.

Under this leadership, the school has hosted speakers and fundraising events connected to organizations later identified in extremist-linked investigations and terror-financing cases. For example,

The UAF has featured speakers Zulfiqar Ali Shah (ex-Islamic Circle of North America [ICNA]) president, tied to Al Qaeda via Jamaat-e-Islami, “South Asia’s most powerful Islamic supremacist movement and a close ideological ally of the Muslim Brotherhood.”) and Abdul Malik Johari (fundraiser for convicted PIJ recruiter Ali Al Timimi, linked to the “most dangerous” Dar Al Hijrah mosque).

Taken together, this indicates that the institution’s ideological posture did not conclude with its founding generation.

Principal Eman Elkholy

The professionals now being organized through iTAMPA are the downstream product of that same system.

The model is consistent and deliberate: Islamic schools educate children; those children enter professional fields such as medicine and law; and those professionals are then organized into faith-based networks designed to reduce reliance on mainstream institutions and consolidate Islamic institutional self-sufficiency. Healthcare is not a departure from this model. It is its natural expansion.

By the time iTAMPA was unveiled, the institutional infrastructure required to sustain it was already in place.

Why the Venue Matters

The decision to host the iTAMPA launch at Universal Academy of Florida was consequential and warrants close examination.

UAF sits inside a long-established Islamic institutional ecosystem that has already demonstrated how education, funding, and ideology are integrated to produce generational continuity. It is one of several schools built and expanded under the leadership of Magda Elkadi Saleh that have benefited from Florida’s taxpayer-funded voucher programs while maintaining a distinct religious and institutional framework.

During the presentation, speakers themselves emphasized why Universal Academy of Florida was an appropriate venue. On camera, the school was described as having been founded by a small group of Muslim doctors — a point raised not as background, but as proof of concept. Speakers cited the school’s origins to illustrate how physicians can leverage trust, professional standing, and capital to build durable Islamic institutions that expand over time. The school’s growth from a doctor-led initiative into a large, taxpayer-funded educational institution was presented as a model for what similar professional coordination can achieve.

In the video below, the UAF principal, who also spoke at the iTampa event, is seen discussing the taxpayer dollars her school receives through Florida’s school choice programs.

By unveiling iTAMPA inside this environment, organizers placed the healthcare initiative directly within an existing pipeline that is already producing Muslim professionals, leadership succession, and institutional permanence.

In this context, the venue was not merely symbolic. It was functional. Schools feed professionals. Professionals build institutions. Institutions sustain ideology. Healthcare is simply the next layer.

A System, Not a Single Organization

What unfolded at the iTAMPA launch cannot be reduced to a healthcare initiative, a networking effort, or a professional association. The presentation revealed a coordinated institutional project aimed at restructuring how an entire community educates its children, trains its professionals, finances its institutions, and delivers essential services —with healthcare serving as a trusted and durable entry point for a preference for Sharia governance.

Speakers did not obscure this ambition. They described, in practical terms, how directories, mentorship pipelines, leadership placement, and waqf-based financing work together to produce permanence. Each component was presented as part of a single architecture: schools feeding professions, professions feeding institutions, and institutions sustaining ideology across generations. Healthcare was positioned not as an endpoint, but as the stabilizing layer that binds the system together through trust, dependency, and long-term relationships.

Just as clear was what this structure is designed to move beyond. Reliance on mainstream institutions was repeatedly characterized as a liability, a condition that leaves communities exposed to outside pressure, shifting norms, and external control. Integration was not framed as a destination, but as a transitional phase, acceptable only until Islamic institutions are sufficiently developed to operate independently. Financial autonomy, educational control, and professional self-sufficiency were described as prerequisites for preserving authority over priorities, standards, and speech.

Nothing about this vision was presented as temporary or experimental. It was described as patient, deliberate, and generational, built to outlast its founders and replicate across cities. Tampa was not offered as an exception, but as one node in a national pattern already underway.

What is taking shape is not a single organization with a limited scope. It is a parallel institutional Islamic system, assembled methodically, sector by sector, and described as designed to endure.

This is the Muslim Brotherhood Memorandum and doctrinal Hijrah realized in practice: patient settlement through migration, non-assimilation, and institution-building, aimed at the gradual transformation of the host society from within.

