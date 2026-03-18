Southern Florida is quietly falling to the Muslim Brotherhood’s insidious civilizational jihad, as local leaders—from mayors donning Islamic garb to police and FBI officials—roll out the red carpet for Brotherhood-tied groups at Ramadan 2026 iftars across 14 cities, betraying the state’s anti-terror stance and legitimizing networks bent on subverting American institutions through smiling infiltration and “diversity” rhetoric.

By Fatima Jaloos

Southern Florida is under quiet but relentless assault, not by overt violence, but by the Muslim Brotherhood’s insidious external infiltration strategy: polished “radicals with a smile” courting mayors, police chiefs, school boards, and commissioners at Ramadan iftars and open houses, all while building alliances that embed Islamic influence in American institutions.

Mayors strutting in full Islamic garb to personally host these events, police departments posting excited videos and sending official greetings from mosques, commissioners and candidates joining “interfaith” dinners sponsored by Emgage Florida, ICNA Relief, and the South Florida Muslim Federation, these are not innocent gestures of tolerance or inclusion.

They are textbook civilizational jihad in action: the Muslim Brotherhood’s explicit, documented plan (from their 1991 Explanatory Memorandum) to infiltrate and subvert American institutions through influence, coalitions, and gradual capture, one smiling photo-op, one police greeting, one city-proclaimed banner at a time.

In a state that prides itself on resisting radical threats, local leaders in Broward, Miami-Dade, and beyond are doing the exact opposite: rolling out the red carpet for Brotherhood-tied groups during Ramadan 2026, legitimizing networks that seek to undermine constitutional order through “community advocacy” and “diversity” rhetoric.

This is the external front of Islam’s two-front conquest strategy, using America’s openness against itself to force submission, one compromised institution at a time.

Another red state falling, betrayed by those sworn to protect it.

Over the past month, over 14 cities in Southern Florida, Islamic organizations, centers, and mosques have been influencing your government, schools, and police departments. The South Florida Muslim Federation has been promoting these open house events on its website across Southern Florida.

14 Invaded Cities Across Southern Florida

Mayor Wayne Messam, dressed in full Islamic garb, hosted the Annual Ramadan Iftar Dinner at the Miramar Cultural Center. Local PD was also in attendance. The entire event was centered around him, with his name and image displayed everywhere. Attendees could even pose for photos in front of a banner showcasing that he was hosting the gathering.

This event didn’t draw any notable political leaders from the area, but it did draw one man, who claimed to work with the University of Miami with Jewish, Christian, and Muslim Faith leaders.

The Coral Springs Iftar event was hosted by Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen on February 26th, 2026. The Vice Mayor personally invited everyone on her official Instagram page. It was sponsored and hosted by Emgage FL and Helping Hands for Relief and Development. Nearly 100 attendees gathered, including Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen, Commissioners Shawn Cerra and Anthony Caggiano, and community candidates Oliver Larkin and Jeff Adelman.

The Lauderhill iftar event on February 26, 2026, was the Special Ramadan Iftar Dinner hosted by the City of Lauderhill, presented by Commissioner S. “Ray” Martin. The city of Lauderhill posted the event on its official government website.

The City of Lauderhill hosted an Iftar dinner organized by Commissioner Ray Martin. Attendees included Mayor Denise D. Grant, Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn, and City Manager Kennie Hobbs, Jr. Other guests included Abdul Rauf Khan, CEO of ICNA Relief USA; Mian Tahir Ismail, President of the Islamic Center of Greater Miami; ICNA Social Justice Directors Ahsan Asad and Muhammad Irshad; Corey Shearer, President of the Democratic Black Caucus of Broward and Emgage Associate; and Rafeeq ul Haque, Director of the Bangladeshi Friends Circle. Mugahed Alameri was the Event coordinator.

Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn was in attendance. She posted a picture on her official Instagram page of her attending the event. Behind her shows a banner for ICNA Relief, a Muslim Brotherhood-linked organization.

5. Islamic Center of Broward (ICBR)

The Islamic Center of Broward (ICBR) hosted Ramadan open house/iftar events on February 26, 2026, and March 4, 2026, both starting at 5:00 PM.

The Islamic Center of Broward (ICB) welcomed community leaders and esteemed guests to its Open House Iftar Dinner, including City of Sunrise Assistant Deputy Mayor Latoya Clarke, Life Point Church Pastor Robbie, Imam Masjid Jamaat Al’Mu-mineen Margate Mufti Izhar Khan, Imam Islamic Center of Broward Mufti Ameer uddin, ICB President Dr. Asghar Chaudhry, Director Imran Bashir, Shakeel Ahmad, renowned Florida Defense Attorney Omer Saleh, Attorney Alfredo.

6. Islamic Center of South Florida (ICOSF)

The Islamic Center of South Florida (ICOSF) hosted a Ramadan open house/iftar event on February 27, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

The Broward County police department had members in attendance. One Muslim police officer offered greetings on behalf of Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who couldn’t attend due to a scheduling conflict.

The Coconut Creek iftar event on March 4, 2026, was a Ramadan open house/iftar listed in the South Florida Muslim Federation’s (SoFlo Muslims) regional series.

Local PD and prominent Muslim members were in attendance, including Mian Tahir Ismail, Muhammad Irshad, Abdul Rauf Khan, Asif Malik, Moiz Uddin, and Muhammad Farooqui.

On March 7, 2026, Emgage Florida participated in another Iftar gathering in Cooper City, Florida, alongside the UMC Free Clinic, South Florida Muslim Federation, Islamic Center of Greater Miami, Islamic Relief USA, ICNA Social Justice, Friends of Humanity, and the Jafferia Center.

Cooper City Mayor James Curran was there to welcome residents to the Annual Ramadan Iftar dinner. The event brought together City Commissioner Lisa Mallozzi, city officials, BSO representatives, and community leaders. Key attendees included Tahir Ismail, President of the Islamic Center of Greater Miami; Vice President Dr. Zafar Qureshi; Muhammad Irshad, Director of ICNA Social Justice; Riaz Merchant and Adam Abutaa of Emgage Florida; Samir Kakli of the South Florida Muslim Federation; Younus Ismail of Humanity International; Jameel Rizvi, Director of the Jaffria Center; and event coordinator Naima Khan.

9. Islamic Foundation of South Florida (IFSF)

On March 12, 2026, the Islamic Foundation of South Florida hosted an “Interfaith” Iftar in Sunrise, Florida, in coordination with Emgage Florida.

In attendance were Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan, Sunrise Chief of Police Daniel Ransone, members of the Broward County School Board, representatives from the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, congressional candidates, Commissioner Easton Harrison of Lauderdale Lakes, and countless community leaders who continue to uplift and strengthen our community.

The Masjid Al-Ansar iftar event on March 12, 2026, at 6:00 PM was a Ramadan open house/iftar hosted at the mosque as part of the South Florida Muslim Federation’s (SoFlo Muslims) regional series. It was co-hosted by Emgage Florida.

Lavern Deer, Candidate for City of Miami Gardens, District 2, dressed up in full Islamic garb, including a hijab. She posted on her official Instagram page that it was her first time visiting a mosque and felt that it was such a very special event.

Miami Dade County’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined the community at the Annual Community Iftar Dinner at Masjid Al-Ansar, along with Emgage Organizing Associate Corey Shearer.

The Miami Gardens iftar event during Ramadan 2026 was the Ramadan Open House Iftar at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami (ICGM), also known as Masjid Miami Gardens. Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt and Assistant Chief Hughes attended the Annual Ramadan Open House at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami in Miami Gardens.

The Miami Gardens Police Department was so excited to attend this event that they made a clip of their experience and posted it to the Police Department’s official Instagram and Twitter pages.

12. Islamic Center of Greater Miami ( ICGM )

On February 25, 2026, the Islamic Center of Greater Miami hosted its Iftar event. This one is especially notable for its attendee list, which included the mayor, FBI agents, and the local police department.

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended the Islamic Center of Greater Miami’s Ramadan Open House, joined by county dignitaries, interfaith leaders representing diverse faiths, the FBI Miami Division team, and representatives from the Miami-Dade County Police Department and the Miami Gardens Police Department. Also in attendance was Samir Kakli, an executive with the South Florida Muslim Federation.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Division, Brett Skyles, addressed attendees and spoke about issues related to safety, security, and prevention.

The FBI Miami branch posted on their Facebook page that FBI Outreach Specialist Green and Special Agent in Charge Skiles attended this event.

Days before, SAC Skiles was at Mar-a-Lago investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared a personal message about her attendance on her official Facebook Page, where she posted pictures of herself speaking at the event and wearing a scarf to cover her hair.

Mayor Cava said, “Ramadan reminds us of our shared humanity. It offers a message of unity, of humility, and of forgiveness. It is a roadmap for bringing people together and healing divided communities.”

On February 20, 2026, Commissioner Easton K. Harrison co-hosted an Iftar dinner at the Hazelle P. Rogers Multi-Purpose Center.

Commissioner Easton K. Harrison of Lauderdale Lakes hosted an iftar dinner which included guests like Florida State Legislature Lisa Dunkley, Former Broward County Mayor Dale V. C. Holness, Broward County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Veronica Edwards Phillips, Margate Vice Mayor Anthony N. Caggiano, Islamic Center of Greater Miami President Mian Tahir Ismail, ICNA Relief USA CEO Abdul Rauf Khan, Former South Florida Muslim Federation President Samir Kakli, Emgage Organize Associate Corey Shearer.

More pictures of the event can be found here, provided by the City of Lauderdale Lakes.

14. Islamic School of Miami

Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava hosted the Islamic School of Miami’s Iftar event on March 10, 2026.

On March 11th, the FBI Miami page posted that they attended the Islamic School with Assistant Special Agent in Charge Flec and Community Outreach Specialist Green.

Broward County Police and Their Ties to CAIR

The majority of these Iftar events took place in Broward County, where virtually every mosque, Islamic organization, and foundation appears to maintain close ties with the local police department. This comes as no surprise if you look at Broward County’s Deputy Sheriff Nezar Hamze.

Hamze has served as a Deputy Sheriff since September 2010, holding the position for over 14 years. During this time, he also served as Executive of Operations for CAIR Florida from 2010 to 2018. According to his LinkedIn profile, in his role at CAIR Florida, he was responsible for providing strategic leadership to drive growth and manage day-to-day operations, while overseeing staff across the state.

He supported the Board in strategic planning, developed and executed annual operational plans with milestones to meet organizational goals, and managed finances to maintain a healthy budget. He also met with local elected officials to advocate on issues affecting the Muslim community and collaborated with civil rights organizations on shared initiatives.

If Hamze was working at CAIR and meeting with elected officials to advocate for CAIR’s agenda while maintaining his role as a Deputy Sheriff, it is reasonable to assume he may have used his position as Sheriff to encourage the PD to attend Muslim-related events within his jurisdiction.

CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator of the Holyland Foundation Trial, where organizations were caught funneling money to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization. CAIR’s leader, Nihad Awad, was caught on an FBI wiretap in 1993 supporting Hamas.

The Red Carpet Must Be Rolled Up

Southern Florida’s leaders — from mayors in hijabs and full Islamic garb, to police departments posting celebratory videos from mosques, to commissioners and even FBI representatives attending Brotherhood-linked iftars — are not merely practicing inclusion. They are actively participating in the Muslim Brotherhood’s documented strategy of gradual institutional infiltration and subversion, as outlined in their 1991 Explanatory Memorandum: a “civilizational jihad” to embed influence “one smiling photo-op at a time.”

Over 14 cities in just one month during Ramadan 2026 have hosted or endorsed events tied to organizations like the South Florida Muslim Federation, Emgage Florida, ICNA Relief, and others with established connections to the Brotherhood network. These are not isolated acts of goodwill; they are coordinated efforts to build alliances, gain legitimacy, and erode resistance from within.

In a red state that has prided itself on vigilance against radical threats, this betrayal by elected officials and law enforcement is particularly alarming. Florida took bold steps in late 2025 when Governor DeSantis designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations via executive order—directing state agencies to cut ties—yet local leaders in Southern Florida continue to roll out the red carpet, defying state-level vigilance even amid ongoing legal challenges to the order.”

The external front of Islam’s two-front conquest is advancing not through force, but through flattery, interfaith rhetoric, and “diversity” initiatives. If unchecked, Southern Florida — and America — risks another red state falling, not to overt violence, but to insidious capture.

It is time for citizens, oversight bodies, and remaining principled leaders to demand accountability:

Investigate these ties and influence operations.

Cease official participation in events sponsored by Brotherhood-affiliated groups.

Reaffirm that true tolerance does not mean surrendering institutions to those who seek to subvert them.

The smiling faces at these iftars mask a long-term plan. Wake up before the photo-ops become the new normal — and the Constitution becomes optional.

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