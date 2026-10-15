RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Walter Stock's avatar
Walter Stock
Oct 15

Everything a liberal woman wants, pretty face, pretty words, pretty stupid.

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dave's avatar
dave
Oct 15

Fuckin faggot. I wish I could meet him one time.

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