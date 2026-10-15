Muslim communist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker was cooked to perfection by comedian Ziwe. He even admitted to being a champagne socialist. She grilled him all over the place – it was sheer gold. He’s a typical communist – calling for poverty for the masses while he lives an elitist lifestyle. What a screaming hypocrite.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

What Muslim communist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker thought would be a softball interview with comedian Ziwe turned into a roaring roast of his hypocrisy. “Uncomfortable” doesn’t begin to describe the cringy interview for Piker, but for Americans in general it’s comedy gold. He was grilled to perfection over being a champagne socialist, while highlighting his communist sluttiness… Oh, and he LOVES being a gay sex symbol. It simply doesn’t get any better than this.

(Video Credit: Ziwe)

An Admitted Champagne Socialist

Piker uses his communist persona to push Americans’ buttons. He struts around in a Mao Zedong suit and visits Cuba with fellow travelers. But despite his Marxist rhetoric, the guy is wealthy and has an in-your-face capitalist lifestyle. It’s obvious to anyone except braindead leftist zombies that this guy is mocking everyone except Muslims. Well, Ziwe turned the tables on him. He even admits he’s always wanted to be a champagne socialist.

“Did you always want to be a champagne socialist?” Ziwe asked.

“Umm… yes,” he hesitatingly replied.

And the “slut myself out” comment – I’m dying.

That’s someone who claims he is for the people and the poor masses, while personally living it up in excess. The guy is worth millions and lives in a California mansion. He invokes Marx and calls capitalism the root of all evil, but that applies to everyone else. Not to him. It’s the very definition of a hypocrite.

Roasted Like Baby Back Ribs

Ziwe, who is an equal-opportunity offender, quizzed Piker, intending to expose his hypocrisy. She hit him with his claim that we should “let the streets run with their red capitalist blood,” and then asked him, “How were the Oscar parties this year?” Talk about getting a legendary trout smacking.

The Twitcher squirmed during that question, obviously out of his self-aggrandizing element, and answered, “It was weird. Jeff Bezos was there. Terrifying. A lot shorter than I thought he would be.”

Non sequitur and dumb… It’s a twofer.

Piker went to Vanity Fair’s Oscar party and told the outlet in an interview, “I saw Jeff Bezos for a moment, but I tried to evade his peripheral vision. He’s the boss of a lot of people who were in that room, but he’s directly my boss. He owns Twitch, and my entire life is on Twitch.”

“I bring a lot of positive PR to Twitch, but I bring a lot of heat to Twitch as well, so I have made it a policy to be as invisible as possible. I don’t ever want Jeff Bezos to know who I am,” he said, revealing he did not want to incur the wrath of his boss over his incendiary rhetoric.

Ziwe then nailed the Mao-loving communist, quoting verbatim his hero, Marx, who wrote in his 1875 Critique of the Gotha Programme, “Each according to his needs,” which asserts that goods, services, and resources should be distributed to individuals based on what they need to live and flourish, rather than how much work they did or other factors.

“You live in a $2.7 million house,” Ziwe pointed out. “Why are your needs more important than 90 percent of other Californians?”

“They’re not. I think housing should be free,” he blustered, making a fool of himself.

The comedian also noted, “I don’t know if you can see or not, but there’s sort of this irony, right? You criticize the Democratic Party for enriching themselves off the back of constituents while you enrich yourself by talking about progressive politics. What are your profit projections for the midterms?”

“I have a cooperative corporation, equal say, equal pay. And on top of that, I don’t run any ads. I used to, when I had a contract with Amazon, so that I get banned less often. Sometimes you have to play ball with big corporations to be able to have a platform. So overall, it’s obviously always going to be impossible to have, like, the most ethical standards and, as long as you’re not engaging in, you know, harmful or abusive practices. I think I have a fairly decent approach when I do merchandise; for example, I work with union-made, American-made garment manufacturers,” the far-left streamer equivocated.

National Review laid it out:

The reality was evidently lost on Piker that if housing were free, there would be no incentive for developers to build any opulent properties that strivers like him could occupy. As evidenced by New York’s portfolio of government-run housing projects, which are in disrepair, if the state gets heavily involved, there won’t be so much as running water or rooms free of pests let alone a two-car garage and gated driveway. Piker rebutted that he has a mortgage and didn’t pay for the home with “bags of cash,” lest people think he’s loaded and is spending like a baron while he’s preaching rugged minimalism. Nonetheless, he specifically sought out a lavish house that the market decided was worth $2.7 million. He could have bought a house in the Midwest for a moderate $300,000 or less. Instead, he chose to put down a payment for a mansion in West Hollywood, an affluent city where the median household income is six figures. Why didn’t he want to live how the other half lives?

A Tone-Deaf Elitist

It’s also not lost on anyone paying attention that when Piker decided to trek off to Cuba in May with his comrades in Code Pink, he wore Cartier and other expensive designer items as he traversed streets designed to obscure poverty. Communist propaganda was in full swing.

If Piker was so in tune with the masses, why didn’t he wear clothing of the caliber of regular Cubans or eat food rations (pets come to mind), or shop the black market as regular people do there?

You see, in Piker’s communist view, only the elite should live the good life. The masses were meant to be controlled and kept in abject poverty. He has the same mentality as communist leaders throughout history. He’s also for killing those who do not toe the communist line. On top of that, he’s Muslim, so he already considers himself superior.

Ziwe Should Be Applauded

Ziwe was also criticized for having Piker on her show, but with a twist.

“On paper, Ziwe shouldn’t have given Piker a platform. He’s vile. He promotes violence. He is everything wrong with the pundit class, and he already has a huge platform. That said, if you’re going to invite Piker onto your program, the least you can do is press him on his outrageous comments. She didn’t do that nearly enough, but she called out his wealth hypocrisy better than 98 percent of actual journalists,” Christian Toto, editor of Hollywood In Toto, told Fox News Digital. “He had no good response, either. That’s what happens when you rhetorically hit a bully in the mouth. Now, could some journalists do their job the next time they’re granting Piker some interview time?”

Out of Piker’s Element

Piker responded in his predictable fashion… By lying.

“I’m playing a character,” Hasan said while talking to people who watched the interview.

“I think most people’s takeaway is going to be largely positive,” he said.

After that, he went on to criticize what he described as a familiar approach from his political critics.

Most people’s takeaway is that Ziwe cooked Piker to perfection, and it’s long, long overdue.

The Muslim nepo baby came across as vapid (which he is), arrogant, vain, and clueless. It was simply priceless.

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