New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is ordering residents to turn their air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees during a 100+ heat wave over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. His tweet went uber viral and the Islamunist was hammered into the ground on X for his communist disconnect.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Islamunist Mayor Zohran Mamdani has taken his “warmth of collectivism” commie mantra to a ridiculous level, advising New Yorkers to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees during a blistering heat wave, which sounds suspiciously like what the French Marxists are mandating these days. You can bet that Hizzoner won’t be sweltering with the masses – coolness for me, but not for thee… infidels.

i’s Mandates Kill in the Winter and the Summer

Mimicking the European surrender monkeys is a predictable look for a communist. Mamdani is a globalist and an elitist, so not surprised. This is almost as rich as when he let the homeless freeze to death last winter.

The “retarded” advice from Mamdani went viral on Thursday, as it should. Not only is it tyrannical, but it’s also moronic, and will actually kill New Yorkers. Yep, so many air conditioners coming on will indeed strain the electrical grid, but officials are warning temperatures could feel as hot as 112 degrees. The very young and elderly are especially susceptible to the heat, not that the Islamic mayor cares. All of this was foreseeable and preventable.

From Blaze Media:

New York is facing a heatwave with temperatures expected to hover around 100°F on Thursday and Friday. This heat wave, which the National Weather System indicates will impact multiple states and could bring temperatures as high as 115 degrees, threatens the stability of the power grid — which in New York was deprived of 1,040 megawatts of additional nuclear generating capacity in April 2021 when the Indian Point nuclear plant was shut down.

The 78-Degree Rule

“New York: it’s hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool,” Mamdani wrote on X, as the city roasts.

“Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you’re not using, and unplug what you can. Our City is doing its part too: maintaining the 78 degrees rule in our buildings, dimming/turning off our lights during peak electricity demand, asking private partners to do the same, and powering down non-essential equipment. A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved. Let’s ease demand — and get through the heat — together,” he continued.

Central Park is eyeing its first 100-degree day in 14 years on Friday, according to NBC New York.

What the communist blowhard doesn’t tell everyone is that most of those buildings are emptied for the upcoming holiday. At home, the ruling class will stay cool; you can be certain of that fact.

Mamdani Gets Roasted

The post has been seen over 50.4 million times as of this writing. Conservatives and pundits ratioed him into oblivion over his instructions on what temperature to set their air conditioning units to.

“Show us your thermostat, commie,” reality TV star and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt demanded on X.

Pratt was just getting warmed up on X: “Communism always goes the same way. They smile & promise you the world. Free this, free that, abundance for all! How? Don’t ask! Then they get into power, and the rationing begins. First a smiley ask. Then a demand. Then a bullet. ‘You used too much energy, comrade.’”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy hammered Mamdani over it, “78 degrees??? Welcome to communism people! Hope you enjoy!”

“Welcome to socialism, where the government demands you turn your house into a sauna because they can’t plan for the super unpredictable fact that it tends to get hot in the summer,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) posted on X.

“Do you feel the warmth of collectivism yet?” Writer Bonchie at RedState asked on X.

“78 degrees?” conservative commentator Matt Walsh noted on X. “My AC does not go above 68 in the summer. This is America for God’s sake.”

“Turns out socialism actually isn’t free,” Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted on X.

“This is what socialism looks like, folks,” said Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. “The right answer isn’t restrictions or mandates. It’s drilling, fracking, coal, & nuclear. That’s how we’ll roll in Ohio.”

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R) tweeted, “SoCIAlisM WoRKS thO,” adding three woozy-faced emojis for good measure.

“This is a retarded post, Malaise. Defeatist. Bad form. Delete,” Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet scathingly wrote. “Enjoy capitalism while you have it.”

Manhattan Institute fellow Daniel Di Martino responded to Mamdani on X with a meme riffing on the 19th-century flag showing American defiance but swapping an AC unit for a cannon with the words “come and take it.”

A Different Saner View

Vickie Paladino, a Republican member of the New York City Council, had a different message than Mamdani’s for her fellow New Yorkers that she posted to X.

“Actually, live your life normally, use your AC in whatever manner keeps you comfortable, and if the grid collapses make them explain why we don’t have power generation capacity sufficient to our needs as a city, and make them fix it by building more capacity,” sagely wrote Paladino.

“Do not acquiesce or normalize any of this,” she railed. “Nothing socialists say can be taken in good faith. They want to take away AC permanently (as they have in Europe) and they will do it first by getting you used to the idea that your AC must be turned down for ‘the greater good,’ then by making it more expensive to purchase and operate through higher energy costs (also already happening), and finally by regulating it out of existence. Just say no.”

If New York had invested in its power grid and nuclear power, as well as oil and gas, this would not be such a dire issue. Instead, the communist Left mandated the Green New Deal and screwed the state and its residents. Mamdani’s collectivism is the result of Democratic stupidity and irresponsibility.

Bolshevik Mamdani’s 78-degree rule is yet another taste of the poisonous socialist apple. Wherever the communist Left is put into office across the country, you will see similar insanity take place… for Americans’ and the environment’s own collective good, of course.

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