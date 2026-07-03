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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Mamdani is not offering leadership. He is offering a thermostat sermon from the socialist scarcity pulpit. This is what happens when ideology replaces competence: the grid strains, families roast, seniors worry, and the public gets lectured about sacrifice by people who never seem to suffer the sacrifice themselves. New Yorkers do not need a collectivist hall monitor telling them to live smaller. They need reliable power, a sane energy policy, nuclear capacity, cheap electricity, and leaders who build rather than ration. Mamdani’s 78-degree routine is not civic virtue. It is managed decline with a smiley face and a government finger on your thermostat.

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