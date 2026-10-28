Sleazy communist California Governor Gavin Newsom was caught on an undercover video stating that Democratic Socialists of America are the future of the Democratic Party. He will literally bend the knee to anyone he thinks will be in control – he’s quick to embrace communists and Islamic supremacists in his quest for power.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

California Governor Gavin Newsom is letting his communist leanings show. He was caught on an undercover Townhall video admitting that Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is the future of the Democratic Party. That’s what the RAIR Foundation has been saying for a long time… just look at who the DSA backs. It’s the party of Zohran Mamdani, Melat Kiros, Darializa Chevalier, Claire Valdez, AOC, and dozens of other communists and Islamic supremacists. It also backs Abdul El-Sayed, James Talarico, and a whole list of other Marxists who don’t claim membership but are de facto members, as they share the same end game of destroying American freedoms and installing a Red/Green Alliance regime.

Newsom Caught on Video

Despite being one of the most dishonest politicians ever to hold office, Newsom was caught on video expressing what is undoubtedly the truth, as he sees it, when it comes to the DSA and Democrats.

“I was wondering,” an unnamed young woman asked Newsom in the video that is dated Oct. 17, “because I’m a younger voter and a lot of us, you know, we don’t want more Kamala Harris. We want, you know, more, I guess, Democratic Socialist policies. Like, where do you see, I guess, the Democratic Party going?”

The video was taken while Newsom was campaigning in New Hampshire for Democratic House candidate Stefany Shaheen.

“No one is arguing to manage the status quo,” Newsom responded. “So, I think the—with the DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, non-incremental change, is very much going to be the dominant. I mean, that’s going to be a mainstream Democratic movement. Absolutely, no question in my mind. You can’t play in the margins anymore. The whole system’s broken. It’s completely unbalanced, and we can’t manage the decline. We have to completely reimagine.”

And there it is. What Newsom and Democrats all but refuse to say out loud. He just spewed it to placate young, useful idiots.

Newsom Rushes to Bend the Knee

Newsom is a slippery communist and tends to say what he thinks people want to hear, but this has the ring of truth big time. He sees that the DSA is ascendant in the Democratic Party and will take control either peacefully or violently, and he’s hanging his hat on who he thinks will come out on top. Sleazy doesn’t begin to describe Newsom. If he runs for the presidency in 2028, look for him to bend the knee to both the communists and the Islamic contingency. He doesn’t care about policies… he’s in it for the power.

Former President Obama also wouldn’t touch the DSA at first, but now that it is gaining the upper hand, he’s right there pushing it. Of course, Obama is in it for the Ummah, and he sees this as the Muslim move to gain control in America.

Newsom did an interview with “PBS NewsHour” in September where he declared that there is no daylight between the radicalism of the Democratic Party and the DSA. He responded to a suggestion that “there seems to be some distance between [Democrat] leadership and those DSA candidates,” by insisting, “But not the ideas.”

He argued the current Democratic Party is “pretty aligned” with DSA principles.

“If you have these candidates and this platform that is clearly animating the base, energizing turnout, should more of those ideas be worked into the broader Democratic platform?” the host asked Newsom.

“I think they are,” Newsom replied. “I mean, we want money out of politics. I’ve been supporting clean money campaigns for decades.”

He finished by saying the Democratic Socialists of America is a “healthy dialectic within the party.”

In another interview, Newsom said, in reference to welcoming the DSA into the Democratic movement, “I’m one of those Democrats that deeply believes in addition, not division, so I want a big tent party. I want to win.”

It’s obvious Newsom has been gearing up to make out with the communists for some time now.

A Communist Platform That Would End the Republic

As a reminder, the DSA’s 2026 platform advocates for:

Abolishing the presidency, the US Supreme Court, the US Senate, and the Electoral College;

Expanding the House of Representatives;

Defunding police, taking steps “towards fully abolishing the police and prison system,” and ending qualified immunity;

Abolishing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, halting all deportations, granting amnesty for all illegal aliens, and ending visa caps;

Ranked-choice voting in all elections;

Nationalizing large corporations;

Extending voting rights to noncitizens;

Eliminating fossil fuels;

Establishing Washington, DC, as a state;

Universal healthcare, including “complete access to reproductive and gender-affirming care”;

Reparations for slavery;

Eliminating restrictions on abortion and sex-rejection mutilations;

Universal rent control and recognizing housing as a human right; and

Defunding the Pentagon and closing overseas US military bases.

Right now, it appears that twice-failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the top choice for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination with 12%. Newsom comes in second with 9%. But you can look for AOC to be in that mix.

The DSA may very well call the shots on exactly who is the Democratic Party’s choice for a candidate this next time around. It could be a communist or, just as likely, a Muslim communist.

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