RAIR Foundation USA

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BraveHeart
7h

Holy crap newscum is embracing communism what a POS

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דָּוִד יוֹסֵף's avatar
דָּוִד יוֹסֵף
6h

I live in California and every one I know hates Gavin with a passion. Vote Steve Hilton California 🇺🇸🙏

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