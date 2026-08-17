The Democratic Socialists of America celebrated “100 Years of Fidel” this week, praising communism and Castro’s monstrous dictatorship that has imprisoned, tortured, and murdered many, many Cubans. They accused Marco Rubio of genocide and demanded reparations as well.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Communist Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) celebrated “100 Years of Fidel (Castro)” on Thursday this week, while accusing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio of committing genocide against the people of Cuba. Then they demanded reparations for the communist nation as part of a list of “unequivocal demands.” Cheeky little communists… of course, they did.

DSA Celebrates “100 Years of Fidel”

NewsBusters broke the story and ran with it. It figures that the DSA goons would commemorate the brutal dictator who has killed and tortured so many. And they want to share that vision with all of America.

You know who else celebrates Fidel Castro? The Russians, Chinese, and Iranians. You are known by the company you keep.

Castro was born on August 13, 1926. The evil tyrant lived a long life and passed away on November 25, 2016. He led a successful communist revolution and seized control of Cuba in 1959, plunging what had been a prosperous nation into neglect, poverty, and tyranny. They call it a socialist regime, but the Communist Party rules Cuba, and as we all know… socialism is simply a way station to communism. This has brought blackouts, starvation, and deprivation to Cubans.

The DSA calls Castro a fighter, but they fail to mention all those he murdered, imprisoned, tortured, and the horror of his regime that continues to this day. Instead, they attempt to romanticize a monster as an anti-imperialist, whatever the hell that means.

What the DSA made abundantly clear was that they absolutely stand in solidarity with Cuba’s communist regime.

Attacking Marco Rubio

The organization also went out of its way to denigrate Rubio for an alleged “genocidal war against the Cuban people” brought on by the Trump administration’s blockade of the communist-controlled nation.

Currently, Cuba’s dictator is Miguel Díaz-Canel, who was hand-picked by Raúl Castro and installed in 2018. He is also the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Here is the full statement by the DSA on its celebration of Fidel Castro:

Today is the centenary of Fidel Castro, and the Democratic Socialists of America recognize the historic significance of both this day and the man. Fidel was an organizer, a fighter, and endures as a stalwart symbol of anti-imperialist struggle and self-determination for the Global South. DSA has a long history of solidarity with the Cuban people, their revolution, and their self-determination. We choose this historic day to recommit ourselves to acting in solidarity with the Cuban people and to starkly opposing Marco Rubio’s genocidal war against the Cuban people and US imperialism writ large. The Trump Administration, under the leadership of Marco Rubio, is waging an indiscriminate war against the Cuban people and killing women, children, and babies by illegally blockading critical resources from the Caribbean nation. By intentionally imposing conditions calculated to kill a civilian population, Marco Rubio is leading a genocide. DSA unequivocally demands …an end to the genocidal blockade …an end to all threats of military violence against Cuba …an end to all imperialist aggression against Cuba …the normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba …reparations payments to be made to Cuba for the trillions of dollars in damages the blockade has cost the Cuban people …the prosecution of Marco Rubio for crimes against humanity Finally, the Democratic Socialists of America demands that our country respect the sovereignty and inalienable right to self-determination of sovereign nations. We believe in building a world of peace, cooperation, and mutual respect and understanding. Build that world with us.

Delusions of the DSA

Wow. Where to even begin. First of all, building a communist world that exists under a dictatorship? No thank you.

The only ones committing genocide in Cuba are the communists. Because they insist on spreading communism and providing military camps for the Russians, Chinese, and Iranians in our backyard, a blockade is in place. See the Monroe Doctrine.

As for military threats, President Trump and Rubio have both warned Cuba over and over concerning its actions that endanger not only America but our entire hemisphere. They are a growing military threat that has let our greatest enemies take root there.

Google gives a pretty good definition of imperialist aggression: “Imperialist aggression is a political and Marxist concept describing the use of economic, political, or military power by a dominant nation to subjugate a weaker country, seize its resources, or overturn its government. Critics use the term to condemn foreign interventions, blockades, and territorial expansion.”

Again… see the Donroe Doctrine.

There will never be normal relations between Cuba and the U.S. as long as communist dictators rule that nation. Once it is free and the people there are allowed to elect their leaders and lead normal lives once again, then we can resume relations between our countries.

As for reparations, the DSA can pound sand. The Cuban dictators are the ones who have hurt the people there, not a U.S. blockade.

Finally, concerning Rubio… he should get a medal for tirelessly working to free Cubans. U.S. military action against the tyrants there is eventually coming, and he will be in the lead to rid the Cubans of the malignant control of the communists.

Now, that will be a day worth celebrating.

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