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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The Castro tribute tells you what the DSA worships. The Rubio attack tells you what it fears. They did not merely praise a communist butcher. They tried to frame one of America’s leading anti-communist voices as the criminal. That is classic leftist inversion: canonize the jailer, prosecute the dissident, romanticize the prison, and call the embargo genocide. Rubio has said he has no plans to run and would back Vance if Vance runs, but Trump-world speculation keeps circling him for a reason. If Trump asks, Rubio becomes the anti-AOC weapon the socialist left cannot easily caricature.

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W.'s avatar
W.
6h

The results of this 'experiment' in communism should be made more visible to wider audiences. It is an example of a failed socialism experience as close to our borders as it gets.

A poll of the Cuban population might be interesting.

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