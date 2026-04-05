Communists are gearing up for nationwide protests on May 1, invading schools and attempting to intimidate President Trump, ICE, and businesses. It is anti-capitalism on steroids headed by America’s largest Teachers’ union, communists, socialists, and Democrats.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Communist radicals are plotting their next big protest following the “No Kings” nonsense. This time, however, they are taking aim at our schools and children across the nation on May Day. The protesters will march into schools on May 1, armed with toolkits and talking points, while pushing their leftist agenda. It’s called the “No Work, No School, No Shopping” protest and specifically targets Trump, ICE, and the so-called rich.

A communist holiday

Communist May Day, held on May 1, is celebrated globally as International Workers’ Day, stemming from the 1886 US labor fight for an 8-hour workday. It became a major holiday in communist countries such as China, Cuba, and the former Soviet Union, featuring parades and, historically, displays of military strength to represent labor solidarity against capitalism. It’s also celebrated by communists, socialists, and most Democrats here in the United States.

May Day also marks the Haymarket leftist anarchist terrorist attack in which a bomb and armed leftist rioters killed 7 police officers in Chicago in 1886.

An advocacy organization called Defending Education has obtained documents that highlight the intended talking points and the marching orders that are being given to leftists ahead of May Day protests across America. Defending Education digs things like this up in its fight against leftist indoctrination in our K-12 public schools.

Communist community organizing

Among the radical groups that are set to train protesters is the Midwest Academy. It is a training organization that works to advance “movements for progressive social change” by teaching a strategic, rigorous, results-oriented approach to social action and organization building. According to KeyWiki, the Midwest Academy provides training (introductory and advanced) and consulting for organizers, leaders, and their organizations.

The communist activist-grooming organization has reportedly received over $1.7 million in recent years from the National Education Association (NEA), which should be grounds for Congress to revoke the NEA’s federal charter.

Other groups that will protest include the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), and the United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers of America (UE), according to Payday Report.

In Chicago, the 30,000-plus members of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) are joining in, as well. CTU Vice President Jackson Potter asserts, “Teaching our students what civic action looks like requires more than textbooks when the president sends federal agents to occupy our cities and the governor chooses to continue giving tax breaks to billionaires instead of giving our students the school day they deserve.”

Starbucks Workers United and dozens of local labor councils, from the North Carolina AFL-CIO to the Milwaukee Labor Council and UFCW Local 3000, are also answering the communist call and spreading propaganda far and wide.

“Nurses never back away from a fight,” says National Nurses United President Mary Turner, whose 200,000 union members are backing the May Day strikes.

Indoctrination in public schools

The Midwest Academy will be joined by the NYU Metro Center and organizers from Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools member groups, according to Blaze Media. The groups will coordinate a four-week training series titled “Four Weeks of Power,” to build “a broader, stronger base of parents, educators and students taking action to defend and transform public schools.”

More from Blaze Media:

Although organized by the NEA-backed outfit, sessions will be provided by the leftist organization Free the Future, part of the NEA-aligned Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools network. Free the Future will start off the sessions by providing “an introduction to community organizing in the context of the rising authoritarianism we’re seeing in real time.” Free the Future will conclude the sessions by helping fellow travelers “better understand power mapping and targets, understanding which actions make sense for our team and community, and the logistics of planning a successful action.” Free the Future is evidently keen to train up radicals with the NEA-backed group in time for mass protests on May 1. Free the Future has partnered with “May Day Strong” to plan hundreds of actions in the streets next month.

A revamp of “No Kings”

The toolkit that “May Day Strong” is using shows that the protests are the “No Kings” protests with a different mask put in place. President Trump is the primary target of the events, with a stated aim to protest outside lawmakers’ offices. They have a list of corporate targets, but they will also stage “school walk-ins” and rally outside schools.

Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin was the first to call for the “May Day Strong” protests while attending the “No Kings” fiasco in Minnesota.

“The next major national action of this movement is not just going to be another protest,” Levin declared. “It is a tactical escalation. It is an economic show of force.”

Anti-capitalism on steroids

According to the communist People’s World:

The goal is to shut down the engines of profit that sustain the current administration’s agenda and to demand a government that invests in healthcare, housing, and schools rather than war, blockades, and the intimidation of immigrants.

Among the businesses that the radical leftists intend to protest are Hilton Hotels, Chevron, Citgo, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Organizers of the protests have provided protesters with a template press release that contains the following talking points:

“Tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first.”

“No ICE, NO War. No private army serving authoritarian power.”

“Expand democracy, not corporate rule. Defend free and fair elections.”

The NEA’s May Day 2026 “Solidarity Toolkit” is very similar to the one that “May Day Strong” is using, and proclaims, “This May Day will be a day of rallies, marches, teach-ins, labor actions, and a refusal of business as usual — because when those at the top rig the system, collective action is how we set it right.”

An educational invasion

Both the NEA and “May Day Strong” encourage “walk-ins,” which are basically school invasions:

During school walk-ins, parents, educators, and students, along with neighbors and community leaders, gather in front of their school 30-45 minutes before the school day begins. We rally and listen to a few speakers discuss what they want for the school, and then we all walk into the school together. Walk-ins can be used to celebrate your school, collaborate with school officials, or protest harmful school conditions and policies.

Blaze News obtained a statement from Rhyen Staley, who is the director of research at Defending Education, stating, “This is yet another example of how activists and teachers’ unions view schools as a tool to advance their political agenda.”

“It should be deeply concerning that one of the suggested tactics is to enter schools to protest against policies they don’t like,” Staley warned. “Putting children’s education and safety at risk for political gain is unethical and immoral.”

Corey DeAngelis, who is a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Education Policy, told Blaze News in an interview, “Congress should revoke the NEA’s federal charter or at least bar them from engaging in political activity altogether.”

“These radicals are providing free advertising for homeschooling, showing us exactly who they are, and parents need to pull their kids out of these institutions,” he added.

The NEA has not tried to hide its communist leanings in the least, as Blaze Media points out:

Becky Pringle, the Democrat NEA president who reportedly made over $500,000 while fighting to keep schools closed at kids’ expense between September 2020 and August 2021, made clear in her keynote address at last year’s National Education Association convention that her union is committed to undermining the Trump administration. “We must use our power to take action that leads, action that liberates, action that lasts,” Pringle said in her speech. At the convention, the NEA adopted a resolution declaring its support for mass movements against the government, including “No Kings” protests and anti-ICE rallies.

The communists are not giving up. They have gone from nudging to shoving, and the violence will only escalate from here on out. Unfortunately, those who teach our children and provide our healthcare are in the thick of this and are on the wrong side.

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