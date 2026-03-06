Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles introduced the “Halt Immigration from Countries with Inadequate Verification Capabilities Act” (HICIVA) on March 5, 2026—a revived and expanded Muslim travel ban targeting six high-risk nations—in direct response to the Austin terror attack, declaring America and Islam incompatible and calling to halt mass Islamic immigration to protect the nation’s Christian heritage from Sharia infiltration and cultural conquest.

Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles has just introduced a bill that’s essentially a Muslim ban, designed to slam the door on the flood of unassimilable Islamic immigrants threatening to turn America into a Sharia wasteland.

On March 5, 2026, Rep. Ogles, from Tennessee’s 5th District, introduced the “Halt Immigration from Countries with Inadequate Verification Capabilities Act” (HICIVA), amending the Immigration and Nationality Act to bar entry from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen – hotbeds of terrorism and anti-American hatred. It’s a revival and expansion of President Trump’s 2017 travel ban, targeting Muslim-majority nations where Sharia, terrorism and hatred of the West reigns supreme.

In an X post announcing the bill, Ogles declared, “America and Islam are incompatible. Time for a Muslim ban.”

In the announcement, Ogles blasted mass Islamic immigration as a “destructive” force that’s already transforming America, bringing in a religion that endorses pedophilia, sex slavery, polygamy, the abuse of women, and the murder of Christians. In the spirit of Trump back in 2018, who rightly called out these “uncivilized” nations, Ogles is making it law to preserve America’s Christian heritage.

The bill also bans anyone who’s lived in these terrorist breeding grounds over the past five years (with exemptions only for U.S. citizens). Ogles introduced this bill in the wake of the Austin terror attack, where the suspect wore a hoodie proclaiming “property of Allah,” while reportedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

Europe is our warning: London, Paris, Rome – overrun by crime waves from mass Muslim migration, losing their cultures to this incompatible ideology. Ogles even quotes the Quran to expose its dark teachings on polygamy, wife-beating, child marriage, and the treatment of captives – practices that fueled the barbaric October 7 Hamas atrocities and the epidemic of sexual violence in the West.

Florida patriots are also stepping up: Rep. Randy Fine as an original co-sponsor, and Rep. Byron Donalds jumping on board shortly after. These representatives are part of the “Sharia-Free America Caucus,” dedicated to rooting out Islamic supremacism in America.

Ogles has been a constant voice against this threat, previously calling to “deport them all” in explosive hearings and demanding limits on all third-world immigration. He’s even pushed for the denaturalization of anti-American Muslim figures like New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, labeling him an “antisemitic, socialist, communist” who must be deported.

Ogles has faced censure attempts for sounding the alarm, like H.Res. 576 in 2025, which tried to silence his “anti-Muslim rhetoric” against figures like Mamdani. Meanwhile, the federal government does nothing as mosques broadcast Islamic calls to prayer in New York City streets, five times a day.

And horror stories pile up, like the Egyptian illegal migrant raping a 16 year-old girl in Nashville – Ogles calls for his public execution and an end to diversity visa lotteries that import these monsters.

Let’s not forget the horrific rape of a woman on the steps of a Nashville church by a Somali immigrant that led to her death. A repeat offender with 16 prior arrests that was allowed to roam free to rape a woman to death.

The list of horrors in America at the hands of Islam continues to grow exponentially by the hour. Ogles’s bill is a step in the right direction toward reclaiming our nation from the Islamic conquest already underway. Demand your representatives support HICIVA NOW – ban the terror-tied mosque armies, halt the Sharia infiltration, and deport the threats.

Share