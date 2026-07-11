RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is the Republican dilemma in one letter. Chip Roy often sees the battlefield clearly and then somehow finds a way to piss off the one man who actually has the army. The substance is strong: secure the border permanently, end sanctuary incentives, confront radical Islamism, protect Americans from surveillance, kill the green-energy scam, stop foreign land grabs, defend children, rein in rogue judges, and make Congress stop trading stocks like a private casino. That is not “extremism.” That is the basic work of a sovereign country. But politics is not a seminar. Trump is the center of gravity of the America First coalition. If Roy wants these ideas to become law, he needs alignment with Trump, not purity theater that gives the donor-class GOP room to divide and delay. The mission is bigger than personal friction. Republicans must deliver, and the delivery vehicle is MAGA power.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture