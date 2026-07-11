Chip Roy has issued a sweeping call for Republicans to use their remaining time in Congress to fully implement a conservative agenda on immigration, border security, energy, government accountability, and national sovereignty, arguing that the future of the country depends on it.

On July 9, 2026, Congressman Chip Roy did what too few in Washington have the courage to do. He put pen to paper and fired a direct shot at his own party. In a searing, no-excuses letter to his House and Senate Republican colleagues, Roy declared war on half-measures, political cowardice, and the slow surrender of the country.

“We were elected to deliver what we promised the American people, not to campaign for re-election,” he wrote. “Delivering on decisive policy mandates is the best way to grow a majority.”

He then laid out the hard truth: Republicans have won some important battles, including the Laken Riley Act and parts of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but they have fallen far short on the issues that will determine whether America remains a sovereign, free, and decent nation. With only six months left in this Congress, Roy issued a clear command: Finish the job.

This is not a polite suggestion. This is a battle plan from a man who believes the time for quiet compromise is over.

View letter here: do_what_we_said_letter

Securing the Border – Permanently

Roy demands the full codification of the strong border policies from former President Trump’s first term. He wants to end the asylum loopholes, parole abuse, and catch-and-release practices that fueled the border crisis of recent years. He also calls for fixing the funding problems that have left Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vulnerable to political games during budget fights.

He goes much further. Roy wants to remove the incentives that draw illegal immigration, including free healthcare and education for people in the country illegally, protection for sanctuary cities, and the current low 1% remittance fee on money sent out of the country. He argues that the fee should be raised to at least 25%.

Most powerfully, he calls for confronting the Supreme Court directly to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and foreign nationals. He also pushes for the PAUSE Act, legislation that would temporarily halt most legal immigration until the country regains control of its borders and legal immigration system.

Roy does not shy away from naming what he sees as a growing threat. He explicitly calls for stopping what he describes as the “Islamic invasion” and demands passage of bills such as the MAMDANI Act, the IMAM Act, and the Sharia-Free America Act. He also wants to pause the H-1B visa program, end the diversity visa lottery, stop chain migration, and expand the government’s power to revoke citizenship in certain cases.

This is not standard border security talk. This is a direct effort to protect America’s demographic and cultural future.

Confronting Islam Head-On

While many in Congress avoid the topic, Roy charges straight at the rise of Sharia law and radical Islamic influence in the United States.

He demands clear legislation banning Sharia (Islamic law) from being applied in American courts. He calls for officially designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, banning and removing foreign nationals who follow Sharia law, and stripping the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of its tax-exempt status while designating it as a specially designated global terrorist organization.

He makes no attempt at political correctness. Roy is openly fighting for what he calls a Sharia-free America.

Energy Freedom, Not Green Subsidies

Roy wants to completely dismantle the subsidies and regulations propping up what he calls unreliable “Green Scam” energy. He demands an end to all existing green energy subsidies, the closing of loopholes, and the elimination of the Renewable Fuel Standard that he says hurts American refineries. At the same time, he calls for rapidly expanding nuclear power and passing real permitting reform to speed up energy projects.

His message is simple: Stop forcing Americans to pay more for less reliable energy.

Protecting Americans from Government Surveillance

Roy is deeply concerned about the growing surveillance state. He wants strong reforms to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), the law that governs how the government can spy on people for national security reasons.

In particular, he wants real warrant protections for American citizens whose communications are collected under FISA, especially through its controversial Section 702, which allows the government to collect data on foreigners abroad but often sweeps in Americans’ information as well. He argues that the FBI should need a warrant before searching Americans’ data.

He also calls for:

A ban on any Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which could give the government direct control over how Americans spend their money.

Killing the so-called “Kill Switch” technology set to be installed in new cars starting in 2027.

Banning federal funding for surveillance tools like Flock cameras.

Roy understands a basic truth: Freedom is often lost one small step at a time. He is determined to stop those steps.

Cleaning Up Congress

Roy demands an immediate ban on members of Congress trading individual stocks while in office through the Restore Trust in Congress Act. He even suggests applying similar rules to the executive and judicial branches.

While many politicians protect their ability to profit from their positions, Roy is willing to close that door.

Making America Healthy Again

On healthcare and public health, Roy pushes a clear agenda. He wants to expand real healthcare freedom through Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and direct primary care. He calls for ending government subsidies for sugar drinks and junk food, and he demands stronger protections against harmful chemicals and additives in America’s food, air, and water supply.

Protecting American Land and American Children

Roy wants to ban foreign adversaries from buying American farmland, housing, and land near military bases. He also wants to stop policies that encourage large corporations to dominate the housing market and instead support American families and homeownership.

When it comes to children, his language is direct and uncompromising. He calls for extending the defunding of Planned Parenthood, banning taxpayer funding for transgender surgeries on minors, limiting the abortion pill mifepristone, and protecting children from online exploitation and harmful artificial intelligence technologies.

Holding Judges Accountable

Roy calls for impeaching and defunding federal judges who he believes have abused their power, including those who release dangerous criminals, show clear political bias, push gender ideology from the bench, or allow illegal surveillance of Americans.

He also demands the elimination of National Firearms Act (NFA) restrictions and the nationwide adoption of constitutional carry, thereby removing barriers to law-abiding citizens’ right to self-defense.

Term Limits

Finally, Roy calls for a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress, or at least strict limits on pay and leadership positions, so politicians cannot stay in Washington indefinitely.

This Is What Real Fighting Looks Like

Chip Roy did not write a careful, poll-tested memo. He wrote a declaration of war against the status quo.

He is not asking nicely. He is not offering political cover. He is demanding that Republicans use the power they were given to actually deliver on their promises, or admit they never intended to.

In a city full of survivors and strivers, Chip Roy is acting like a man who will take on anyone, from either party, for what he believes is right for the American people.

The letter ends with a simple signature:

“Respectfully, Chip Roy, Member of Congress.”

But there is nothing simple about what he has done.

He has drawn a line in the sand with only six months remaining in this Congress. He has named every sacred cow that needs to be confronted. He has refused to let another session slip away while the country continues to decline.

This is not politics as usual. This is a fighter refusing to surrender his country.

The question now is whether his colleagues have the courage to stand with him, or whether they will once again choose the comfort of doing too little, too late.

Chip Roy has already chosen. He is fighting with everything he has.

America is watching!

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