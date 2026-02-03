Congressman Chip Roy recently went on Mark Levin’s show and said what so many Texans (and Floridians) have been screaming – and he made it clear: he’s listening.

Roy also took the time to recognize Amy Mek, founder of RAIR Foundation USA, praising her investigative work.

“Our mutual friend Amy Mek is on the job”

Chip Roy did not hold back. He called out the coordinated Marxist–Islamic effort to reshape Texas, infiltrate our institutions, and build separatist communities under the cover of “civil rights” and “diversity.”

He warned about attempts to implement Sharia law and organize to elect individuals to reshape Texas:

“They’re trying to create separatist communities. They’re trying to have Sharia law in place… and it’s all part of an organized effort to get people elected… so they can then destroy Texas.”

Roy specifically called out the infrastructure involved:

Plano

Houston

Austin:

Tampa Bay: where Magda Elkadi Saleh, heir to a Muslim Brotherhood family dynasty, runs the institutional pipeline

EPIC City and the mosque machine

NGOs: Laundering foreign cash for local takeovers.

CAIR

Mark Levin also highlighted an important point – the strategy is local, while the operation is national:

“These are strategically located… while these people are acting nationally.”

Thank you to Chip Roy for hearing the voices of Texans and Floridians, who are done pretending this isn’t happening, done watching politicians “play nice” while radical networks expand, organize, and entrench themselves behind legal loopholes and activist judges.

The truth is simple: you cannot stop an invasion you refuse to name, you cannot win a war you won’t admit exists.

Chip Roy is right: Texas is Ground Zero, and if Texas falls, America falls.

The time for action is now:

Follow the money.

Audit the NGOs and C4 pipelines.

Expose the networks.

Stop the land grabs.

Stop the Islamic political machine from hijacking our cities, schools, and institutions.

