Bay Shore, Long Island, another historic Catholic seminary has fallen to a Turkish Islamic network. UAMA has purchased the former Monfort Missionaries property for a Sharia-focused boys’ boarding school. As parallel Islamic societies expand through education and institutions, locals are fighting back against the ongoing Islamization of America.

In Bay Shore, Long Island, a historic Catholic seminary has been handed over to a Turkish Islamic network aggressively building parallel societies across the United States. The United American Muslim Association (UAMA) has purchased the former Monfort Missionaries seminary complex – a sprawling 70,000+ square foot facility on roughly 14 acres – for $5.2 million.

Founded in 1926 as a Catholic seminary and boarding school, the property later served as a retreat center for priests. Local residents successfully blocked a previous attempt by a secular assisted-living company to acquire it. Now the same community is mobilizing again – this time against plans for a highly controversial Islamic boarding school for 120 middle- and high-school boys, complete with dormitories and Sharia-based programming.

“NO Boarding School” signs are appearing on lawns throughout the area. A Facebook group called “Saxon Says No” is organizing fierce local opposition to the required zoning changes. The Catholic sellers have moved on. UAMA has already closed on the deal.

The Süleymancılar Network: Building Parallel Societies

This is not an isolated real estate deal. UAMA is the North American arm of the Süleymancılar movement, followers of the late Turkish Islamic figure Süleyman Hilmi Tunahan. Headquartered in Istanbul, the network operates with a disciplined, top-down structure and maintains close ties to Turkey.

Reports indicate that UAMA and its affiliates already control at least 53 properties across the United States, including mosques, accredited Islamic boarding academies, and educational centers that serve more than 4,800 students annually. Their model prioritizes intensive full-time and boarding Islamic education, Quranic memorization (Hifz), and self-contained Sharia structures.

Sister organizations in Europe (modeled on Germany’s VIKZ and Austria’s UIKZ) run large systems of Islamic boarding houses that combine secular schooling with intensive Islamic training.

This is how Islamic parallel societies are constructed in the West: not through dramatic confrontation, but through steady institutional growth – schools, dorms, mosques, and community centers that prioritize religious separation and loyalty to the Islamic movement over integration into the non-Muslim society.

This Islamic goal is to make this country and the whole world Islamic. The research describes this as structurally similar to the Brotherhood’s “civilization jihad” approach of embedding influence through education and community institutions over generations.

We Are Losing America

We are allowing children on American soil to be captured and raised under Sharia. All across this country, we are failing little boys and girls who will never know the freedoms America offers. From birth until death, they are being indoctrinated inside these parallel societies, insular enclaves that are a direct threat to them, to us, and to our civilization. They are turning them into madrassas, just as we see in the Middle East.

Authorities document corporal punishment and “torturing of minors,” extreme isolation of boys in dormitories, ideological indoctrination, and lifelong loyalty oaths. Russian intelligence cited exactly these abuses, along with illegal religious education and attempts to convert Orthodox Christians, when it cracked down on the network.

Why are we allowing these Islamic movements to turn large parts of our nation into Islamic mini-states? Shame on the Catholic Church for surrendering its sacred buildings to help Islam capture these innocent children. Shame on our officials for allowing this Islamic invasion of our communities.

We are losing America. Patriotic towns across the country are being transformed, and these madrassas are a serious threat.

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