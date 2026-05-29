Scotland’s new politicians just sat inside historic St Giles’ Cathedral, one of Scotland’s most important Christian churches, for the Kirking of the Parliament.

What “blessing” did they receive?

A proud Quranic sermon recited straight to them (4:58):

وَإِذَا حَكَمْتُم بَيْنَ النَّاسِ أَن تَحْكُمُوا بِالْعَدْلِ

“And when you judge between the people, judge with justice.”

The official caption calls it:

“A sermon direct from the Holy Quran (4:58), delivered to Scotland’s political leaders and newly elected parliamentarians. May Allah accept this small effort to share the beauty and urgency of His revealed guidance.”

Sounds nice in English.

Here’s what most non-Muslims don’t realize:

In Islam, this command to “judge with justice” means rulers must govern according to Allah’s law (Sharia), not Scottish law, not democracy, not Western values.

They weren’t given a generic prayer for peace.

They were given marching orders from the Quran… inside a Christian cathedral.

Even worse: In Islamic tradition, once Muslims pray or recite the Quran in a church, many consider that space theirs forever.

Caliph Umar refused to pray inside Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, warning:

“If I had prayed in the church, you would have lost it forever. Future Muslims would say, ‘Umar prayed here,’ and they would turn it into a mosque.”

This is how sacred Christian spaces are claimed, one sermon, one recitation at a time, using our own churches and traditions against us.

Scotland’s politicians just received their guidance from the Quran.

Will they obey it? Wake up, Scotland.

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