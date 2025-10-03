Highlighting just how feckless and useless the Portland Police are these days, on Thursday night, as conservative journalist Nick Sortor was videoing and documenting violence outside of the ICE facility there, he was attacked by an Antifa goon and wound up being arrested over it.

Conservative journalist attacked by Antifa

Sortor got into it with an Antifa agitator who punched him, knocking him down. The conservative pundit took a swing at his attacker and missed. He then backed off. The police, who had watched the whole thing play out, not stepping in to prevent Nick from being hit, then arrested him.

Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt documented the whole incident and said that Sortor had been “targeted by Antifa” shortly before he was arrested.

After being hauled off by police, Sortor was charged with disorderly conduct and booked into jail. He was forced to stay there for the night and was released at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin spoke to Sortor after he was released. Nick told him that “he was getting video of protesters getting maced by federal agents, which was embarrassing video for them as they were ‘crying’ etc.”

“He says they then swarmed/surrounded him, pushed him down into a flower bed, and someone threw a punch. Nick says he swung back and missed, then disengaged and walked over to a group of Portland PD. He says he was then shocked to be arrested by them, and he sat in the back of a police cruiser while officers figured out what to charge him with,” Melugin reported.

That sounds extremely credible, as the leadership of Portland supports Antifa and despises anyone who supports ICE or President Trump, and they control the police there.

The police arrest Sortor

The arrest took place after the Portland Police Bureau said it was “monitoring the protest during the evening and observed some protest participants engaging in fights.”

“At about 8:09 p.m., PPB Dialogue Officers (DLOs) observed two men fighting near the ICE building driveway. The DLOs called in additional resources, and officers were responding when the fight ended following one participant being knocked to the ground. He did not lose consciousness and never requested medical help,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement attempting to cover their ass legally. “Both involved were detained by federal law enforcement and were later released. Neither party indicated they wanted to make a police report.”

Except, they did not get the person who actually attacked Sortor, it would seem.

“I asked him about the female protester who was also arrested with him,” Melugin noted. “He said he talked to her in the jail, and she didn’t seem like she was the one who assaulted him.”

From Fox News:

At about 11:16 p.m., Portland police said its Rapid Response Team moved in and arrested three people, who were all booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC) on charges of disorderly conduct in the second degree. Police identified those arrested on the disorderly conduct charge as Nicholas Sortor, 27, of Washington, D.C., Son Mi Yi, 43, of Portland, and Angela Davis, 49, of Vernonia, Oregon.

The Trump administration steps in

Sortor posted on X after he was released, saying: “Hey (Portland Police): you made a big freaking mistake.”

“You PROVED what we’ve all been saying for years: you’re CORRUPT and CONTROLLED by violent Antifa thugs who terrorize the streets. You thought arresting me would make me shut up and go away. You couldn’t have been more wrong. Stay tuned,” he vowed.

He added that Portland Police “are going to absolutely HATE what’s coming. Lawyer up, folks! Announcement coming shortly.”

True to his word, Attorney General Pam Bondi has now ordered a full investigation, led by Asst. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, of the Portland Police Bureau, following his arrest.

Other conservatives were physically attacked and threatened

On Tuesday night, Daviscourt was attacked as well by an Antifa foot soldier. She pointed her out to the Portland Police, who proceeded not to arrest her attacker. Daviscourt suffered a concussion and a black eye in the Antifa attack, according to the Post Millennial.

There have been Antifa riots and violence outside this ICE detention facility on a nightly basis since June. Supporters of ICE also show up and are harassed and threatened.

Patriots were holding up a banner outside the detention facility this week that read, “Thank you for your dedication and hard work! We appreciate you.”

The Antifa domestic terrorists shouted, “Count the days you’re alive, bitch, you’re marked,” to those holding the banner as police watched and did absolutely nothing. Sortor was videoing that as well.

More from the Post Millennial:

He also documented an Antifa protester who broke free of the line and stepped onto federal property. Federal agents immediately grabbed the agitator and threw them out into the street, where the individual was promptly arrested and carried inside.

Another fight took place that night as well. A leftist in black with yellow and black shorts walked up to a man who was wearing a Charlie Kirk “freedom” shirt and viciously kicked him. The Antifa goons shouted insults at the conservative before federal officers (not Portland Police) stepped in and arrested his attacker before carting him off.

Federal agents are extremely frustrated that they can only get involved if it involves federal law.

From Fox News:

In an exclusive interview with Melugin, Cammila Wamsley, director of Portland’s ICE office, previously said the facility has faced violence for more than 100 consecutive nights, with Portland Police largely absent under guidance from the mayor and city council. “It’s frustrating for us to watch people be attacked on the street and know that we don’t have the authority to be able to really step in unless there’s some nexus to federal law,” Wamsley said. She said nightly protests have escalated beyond chants and signs, with bottle rockets striking the ICE building, rocks shattering windows, lasers targeting officers’ eyes, and barricades blocking vehicles. Wamsley said protesters had followed ICE staff members home and doxxed at least six employees.

Antifa is designated as a domestic terrorist group

In a September 27th Truth Social post, Trump authorized “Full Force, if necessary,” to protect federal immigration facilities in Portland against “domestic terrorists.” Trump has said troops are needed to tackle violence by Antifa, which he has designated as a domestic terrorist organization.

“Portland is a NEVER-ENDING DISASTER. Many people have been badly hurt, and even killed. It is run like a Third World Country. We’re only going in because, as American Patriots, WE HAVE NO CHOICE. LAW AND ORDER MUST PREVAIL IN OUR CITIES, AND EVERYWHERE ELSE!” Trump wrote on Oct. 1st.

