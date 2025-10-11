In a city where a Christian pastor was branded an “Islamophobe” and told to leave by Dearborn’s militant Muslim mayor, ordinary Americans — Christians and Arab-Americans alike — rose up, proving that courage is contagious and that the fight to save America begins at the local level.

Tonight on RAIR TV, unsung American heroes of Dearborn are standing up against the Islamic takeover of their city.

A shocking moment from a September 9th Dearborn City Council meeting has gone viral — when Pastor Ted Barham was smeared as an “Islamophobe” and told to leave the city by Dearborn’s militant Muslim mayor, Abdullah Hussein Hammoud.

America watched in disbelief as Mayor Hammoud — a man who claims to represent all residents — revealed his contempt for one of Dearborn’s Christian leaders. His message was clear: Pastor Barham was not welcome in what has quickly become one of America’s most radicalized, Islamic-controlled cities.

THE BACKLASH — AND THE BEAUTY OF COURAGE

But something beautiful happened after that verbal assault. Pastor Barham’s courage sparked a movement. His stand ignited the people of Dearborn — Christians and Muslims alike — to rise up and defend him, their rights, and their city.

Within two weeks, residents packed the next city council meeting. One after another, citizens stood at the microphone and demanded accountability from the mayor, who tried to silence a man of God.

They called out his un-American behavior, his attack on free speech, and the danger he created by putting a public target on Pastor Barham’s back — just one day before conservative leader Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

ARAB AMERICANS JOIN THE STAND

And it wasn’t just white, Christian residents who spoke out. Arab-American residents — some from Muslim backgrounds — also condemned the mayor’s hostility toward Pastor Barham and the growing climate of intimidation in Dearborn.

This was the beginning of something powerful — a snowball effect of courage.

COURAGE IS CONTAGIOUS

What started with one pastor’s bravery became contagious.

At each subsequent city council meeting, more residents showed up — refusing to be silenced. Even at the most recent meeting in October, new faces took the mic — bold, unapologetic, and determined to reclaim their city.

Among them: young patriots from Turning Point USA. Noah Mullens, Turning Point Chapter President at Grand Valley State University, called out Dearborn’s leadership — exposing how the city honored Osama Siblani, a known terrorist sympathizer, with a street sign. He demanded the enforcement of noise ordinances as mosques blast the Islamic call to prayer at 5:30 a.m., and vowed to fight — at all costs — for the future of this country.

Then came Ryan Wawrzyniak, another Turning Point member, who warned what happens to nations that suppress free speech. He said branding criticism as “hate” is the first step toward tyranny — and he’s right.

These young men are walking in Charlie Kirk’s footsteps — refusing to back down, fighting for truth, and standing for America. And somewhere, Charlie is smiling, knowing his courage lit a fire that cannot be put out.

DEARBORN’S NEW REALITY

Mayor Hammoud’s arrogance should shock no one. Dearborn is now roughly 60% Muslim, and nearly all of the city’s top positions are held by Muslims:

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, his rival Nagi Almudhegi, Police Chief Issa Shahin, Patrol Commander Madou Bazzi, Public Health Director Ali Abazid, Chief of Staff Zaineb Hussein, and council members Kamal Alsawafy and Mustapha Hammoud.

With this unprecedented religious monopoly, the mayor no longer hides his disdain for Dearborn’s remaining minorities — now mostly white, Christian, and non-Muslim Americans.

THE LESSON FOR AMERICA

What’s happening in Dearborn is not unique — it’s a warning.If Americans don’t get involved at the local level — at your city councils, your school boards, your zoning meetings — this will become the story of your town, your county, and eventually your nation.

Dearborn’s patriots are proving what happens when people refuse to back down.

Because courage is contagious.

It starts with one voice, one act of bravery — and it spreads.

So tonight, we honor the citizens of Dearborn — Christian and Arab-American alike — who refused to be silent.

The question for every viewer is simple: Will you show up? Will you speak out? Will you defend American values in your city before it’s too late?

Because saving our nation starts right here — at home.

Below is RAIR’s social media video version of this report: